Drew Holden DROPS CBS With ALL the Receipts for Pushing FAKE AF Story About Migrants Drowning at Border

Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on January 16, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, plenty of Democrats and Lefties were calling for Abbott to be held accountable for a migrant mom and her two children who drowned at the southern border because Texas 'physically barred' border patrol from saving them. As our readers also know, this was not true.

At all.

Drew Holden was good enough to take CBS (and by default, any moronic Lefty/Dem pushing this story) apart in one of his tried and true threads:

It wasn't true.

Even Biden's DOJ acknowledges this.

Due diligence? Basic fact-checking.

Drew. Silly man, this is the mainstream media we're talking about ... they are simply ABOVE these things.

The media doesn't want Biden held accountable for the mess he's intentionally made of the southern border.

We said what we said.

Because of course it is.

Especially with Trump as the leading GOP. We're going to see media get nastier and even more obnoxious which we wouldn't have thought possible.

Shocking.

======================================================================

BIDEN CBS MEDIA SOUTHERN BORDER DREW HOLDEN

