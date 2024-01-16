Drew Holden DROPS CBS With ALL the Receipts for Pushing FAKE AF Story About Migrants Drowning at Border

As Twitchy readers know, plenty of Democrats and Lefties were calling for Abbott to be held accountable for a migrant mom and her two children who drowned at the southern border because Texas 'physically barred' border patrol from saving them. As our readers also know, this was not true.

Advertisement

At all.

Drew Holden was good enough to take CBS (and by default, any moronic Lefty/Dem pushing this story) apart in one of his tried and true threads:

CBS rushed out a scoop that migrants had drowned at the border because Texas had “physically barred” border patrol from saving them.



The problem? It wasn’t true, as Biden’s justice department even acknowledges. The headline has been updated with an editor’s note. pic.twitter.com/Iin09KfsDj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 16, 2024

It wasn't true.

Even Biden's DOJ acknowledges this.

It’s journalistic malpractice to just parrot baseless claims by an administration you like as gospel truth.



Why wasn’t there any due diligence? Where was the basic fact checking @CBSNews?



Can’t you see how considerable the walk back is here? — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 16, 2024

Due diligence? Basic fact-checking.

Drew. Silly man, this is the mainstream media we're talking about ... they are simply ABOVE these things.

What’s happening at the border — driven by Biden’s inhumane open borders policy — is a tragedy.



The media lying about it doesn’t help anyone, or the broader situation. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 16, 2024

The media doesn't want Biden held accountable for the mess he's intentionally made of the southern border.

We said what we said.

Tweet is still up though. https://t.co/chxJ9ZHAuU — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 16, 2024

Because of course it is.

This is only going to get worse as the election approaches — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 16, 2024

Especially with Trump as the leading GOP. We're going to see media get nastier and even more obnoxious which we wouldn't have thought possible.

As is always the case, the initial claim traveled much further than the since corrected and far less scandalous claim.



Look at the view count difference from this thread: pic.twitter.com/wCihsnf1Om — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 16, 2024

Shocking.

======================================================================

Related:

Woke Thread Trashing Popular Authors For NOT Being Woke Enough Goes PAINFULLY (Hilariously) Viral

PROOF We've All Been Waiting For? Member of Nancy Pelosi's Security Detail Lied BIGLY About January 6th

John Hayward Takes Dems' Claims About Trump Being a 'Threat to Democracy' APART in Straight-FIRE Thread

Advertisement

We Did NOT Have Eric Swalwell Getting TORCHED for Quoting the Bible to Dunk on Trump But HERE We Are

Fani Willis Pulling RACE CARD to Cover Her ARSE for Hiring Her BF to Target Trump Goes So WRONG (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.