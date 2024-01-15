John Hayward Takes Dems' Claims About Trump Being a 'Threat to Democracy' APART in Straight-FIRE Thread

And we thought Democrats shrieked a lot when Trump was actually in office. Now that it's very possible Trump could be the GOP nominee this year (and Biden is an absolute disaster) they are shrieking even more loudly than before.

Advertisement

If we hear how he is a 'threat to democracy' one more time we'll never stop throwing up.

John Hayward's thread explaining what they're REALLY doing here is brutal perfection:

When Dems howl that Trump's re-election would be a "threat to democracy," what they mean is that he might start using the anti-democratic techniques they pioneered: weaponized bureaucracy, politicized federal law enforcement, etc. Those weapons were meant for their hands alone. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 15, 2024

It's GOOD when they act like authoritarians because it's for the greater good.

Or something.

They'll tell you with a straight face that Trump's 2nd term would be an unprecedented threat to the free press, just days after Biden's handlers sat the press down for a meeting and dictated coverage to them. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 15, 2024

As Democrats work to remove Trump from the ballot.

Yup.

The Dems would shriek the same warnings about almost any GOP presidential candidate at this point. By Election Day 2024, any other candidate would be labeled an even worse threat to democracy than Trump. Between Obama and Biden, they left too many loaded guns lying around DC. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 15, 2024

Any Republican is literally Hitler. Duh.

GOP voters should remember that using some of the Dems' anti-democratic weapons effectively would be very difficult. Hyper-politicized bureaucracy requires an army of loyal personnel to make the machinery work. Dems put years of effort into colonizing the bureaucracy. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 15, 2024

It's very difficult for any Republican president to marshal enough loyal troops to displace all of those Dem operatives. The GOP doesn't have systems in place to churn out minions, not on the scale Dems have achieved with politically corrupted higher education and foundations. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 15, 2024

And even if a GOP president can come up with the necessary manpower, the kind of scorched-earth termination binge that would be required to burn out the Dem operatives would be beyond most of them. DNC Media would lose its ever-loving mind, as would the permanent DC power elite. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 15, 2024

It would be highly entertaining.

To be honest, Trump doesn't seem terribly likely to either seize control of the weaponized bureaucracy, or use it to devastating effect against Dems. He shows little interest in putting together the crew that would be needed to decolonize Dems from their comfortable sinecures. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 15, 2024

Trump supporters assume he's so angry at being targeted by weaponized bureaucracy during his first term, and especially during the 2020 campaign, that he can't wait to either pick up those loaded Democrat guns or melt them into scrap. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 15, 2024

There has to be more.

Advertisement

But neither of those things can be accomplished by giving fiery speeches or holding extra-spicy press conferences from the White House. The support of the public is only marginally useful for such a crusade. Permanent bureaucrats don't worry too much about public opinion. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 15, 2024

The only way to either subvert or destroy weaponized bureaucracy is to invade with a disciplined army of subordinates executing a carefully-planned strategy. As Trump of all people should know, the permanent state will mutiny and undermine anything less. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 15, 2024

For all of the Left's opportunistic caterwauling about a "unitary executive" - something they only oppose when a Republican is in office - Trump's first term demonstrated "unitary executive" refers to the BRANCH, not the individual president. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 15, 2024

Fair.

There's still a lot of damage Trump or other GOP candidates could do to the Dems by turning their own tactics against them, and they would find it a little awkward to vociferously oppose the tactics they were ardently supporting a year ago, when they were in power. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 15, 2024

Loss of public confidence in "experts" and institutions is a very real phenomenon, and four years of Lefty screaming that Trump can't be allowed to do the things Biden was celebrated for doing might just push an exasperated electorate into strange new territory. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 15, 2024

Advertisement

But for the most part, when Dems howl that Trump 2 would be Hitler, they're just hyperventilating to keep their base motivated and scare off independent voters. They want to lay the groundwork for a political stampede when Trump says something over-the-top. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 15, 2024

They don't REALLY think Trump is going to slam his maker hooks into the Shai-Hulud on the Potomac and skillfully guide it in some new direction that utterly devastates the Left. They want to delegitimize him in advance so he can't get anything done at all. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 15, 2024

They want to delegitimize any Republican and paint us all as evil white supremacists or whatever so they can retain power. It's not just about Trump, it's about all of us.

======================================================================

Related:

We Did NOT Have Eric Swalwell Getting TORCHED for Quoting the Bible to Dunk on Trump But HERE We Are

Fani Willis Pulling RACE CARD to Cover Her ARSE for Hiring Her BF to Target Trump Goes So WRONG (Watch)

Smug Lefty's Thread Bragging About How COMPASSIONATE She is for Saving Her EVIL, MAGA Neighbor BACKFIRES

Huge. If. TRUE --> Just Guess What United's Woke, DEI-Supporting CEO Likes to Do With His Free Time

Chris Rufo MOCKS Antifa-Linked Activist at The Guardian and His Attempt to Smear Him in SCATHING Thread

Advertisement

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.