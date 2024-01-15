John Hayward Takes Dems' Claims About Trump Being a 'Threat to Democracy' APART in Straight-FIRE Thread

Sen. Kennedy Does It Again: Biden Nominee Withdraws After Humiliating Exchange
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on January 15, 2024
South Park Studios

And we thought Democrats shrieked a lot when Trump was actually in office. Now that it's very possible Trump could be the GOP nominee this year (and Biden is an absolute disaster) they are shrieking even more loudly than before. 

If we hear how he is a 'threat to democracy' one more time we'll never stop throwing up.

John Hayward's thread explaining what they're REALLY doing here is brutal perfection:

It's GOOD when they act like authoritarians because it's for the greater good.

Or something.

As Democrats work to remove Trump from the ballot. 

Yup.

Any Republican is literally Hitler. Duh.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It would be highly entertaining.

There has to be more.

Fair.

They want to delegitimize any Republican and paint us all as evil white supremacists or whatever so they can retain power. It's not just about Trump, it's about all of us.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

