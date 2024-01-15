Chris Rufo MOCKS Antifa-Linked Activist at The Guardian and His Attempt to Smear Him in SCATHING Thread

So ... Hold Her Beer? Rand Paul Uses Bud Light to DROP 'Forever...
Sam J.
January 15, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Nothing says you're over the target like a bunch of crazies coming out of the woodwork and trying to destroy you. Christopher Rufo toppling antisemitic plagiarist Claudine Gay seems to have put him on the radar of some of the most insane and vindictive out there. First, they tried to claim he's somehow connected to the mafia (no really), then they tried to discredit his degree, and now some loon at The Guardian has linked him to eugenics.

We're not even kidding.

Rufo took them apart:

NOT KEVIN BACON!

It's bizarre how desperate they are to try and take Rufo down for exposing a pretty horrible person who had way too much power and influence. Ok, so when you think about the people trying to take him down it's sadly not all that bizarre. 

Fair.

This is exactly what they did to Bill Ackman with the Business Insider who went after his wife. No other outlets were interested in it.

True.

See. ^

Would you look at that? Seems the activist has an issue with people who expose and tell real stories.

Go figure.

CHRISTOPHER RUFO

