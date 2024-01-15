Chris Rufo MOCKS Antifa-Linked Activist at The Guardian and His Attempt to Smear Him in SCATHING Thread

Nothing says you're over the target like a bunch of crazies coming out of the woodwork and trying to destroy you. Christopher Rufo toppling antisemitic plagiarist Claudine Gay seems to have put him on the radar of some of the most insane and vindictive out there. First, they tried to claim he's somehow connected to the mafia (no really), then they tried to discredit his degree, and now some loon at The Guardian has linked him to eugenics.

We're not even kidding.

Rufo took them apart:

This is absurd. An Antifa-linked activist at The Guardian is taking guilt by association to new heights, attempting to link me to supposed "eugenicists" by two and even three degrees of separation. If they keep going, they'll implicate Kevin Bacon! pic.twitter.com/ReRuga3kmn — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 15, 2024

NOT KEVIN BACON!

After we toppled Claudine Gay, they tried saying that criticizing her was racist. That didn't work. Then they said that my master's degree was no good. That didn't work. Now they're playing Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon with supposed "eugenicists." That won't work either. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 15, 2024

It's bizarre how desperate they are to try and take Rufo down for exposing a pretty horrible person who had way too much power and influence. Ok, so when you think about the people trying to take him down it's sadly not all that bizarre.

Fair.

It's all a scam. They launder some false criticism into a low-quality publication like The Guardian, push it through pressure groups like Media Matters and the SPLC, then work with anonymous left-wing groups to repeat the smear into the target's Wikipedia entry. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 15, 2024

This is exactly what they did to Bill Ackman with the Business Insider who went after his wife. No other outlets were interested in it.

On the bright side, in recent years, this kind of operation has lost its tactical effectiveness. Readers can spot the smear. Pressure groups like the SPLC have burned their credibility. Conservatives now laugh at their own coverage at Media Matters. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 15, 2024

True.

FYI, source for the Antifa affiliation mentioned in the first post: https://t.co/MqcM9q9zQY — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 15, 2024

See. ^

I have a lot of experience with that disinfo writer Jason Wilson in Portland going back years. I believe the SPLC is currently paying his salary as he contributes for free to the Guardian, which is struggling financially. https://t.co/xHHap2EUtw — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 15, 2024

Would you look at that? Seems the activist has an issue with people who expose and tell real stories.

Go figure.

