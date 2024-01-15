So ... Hold Her Beer? Rand Paul Uses Bud Light to DROP 'Forever Neocon' Nikki Haley and OOF-LOL (Pic)

As Twitchy readers know, Rand Paul announced last week that he absolutely and positively does NOT endorse or support Nikki Haley in any way, shape, or form and was very blunt about why no one else should either. He didn't just stop with his announcement, either...

Seems the good senator from Kentucky has been busily shiznit-posting on Twitter/X and it's pretty damn funny.

In a brutally and viciously honest way.

Especially as all eyes are on Iowa:

This Bud Light marketing campaign might be worse than the last one. #nevernikki https://t.co/a4iGk7b1zW — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 14, 2024

There's a reason Bill Kristol has said he'd cross back over to vote for 'Republican' Nikki Haley.

And it ain't good.

Just sayin'.

Nikki’s strategy: Get Never Trumpers and Democrats to vote for her, and if she ‘s unsuccessful they’ll just vote for Biden. #nevernikki



Almost half of Haley supporters say they would vote for Biden over Trump: Iowa poll | The Hill https://t.co/wzwe6pxNNK — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 14, 2024

See the comment above about Bill Kristol saying he'd vote for her ...

Forever neocon, former Cheney Republican, Bill Kristol says vote Nikki.



Need I say anything more?



#nevernikki https://t.co/rwxbUMKKBh https://t.co/tpeXIDRQDM — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 14, 2024

Not. Good.

If there's one thing Trump, DeSantis, and Ramaswamy supporters seem to agree on is #NeverNikki. Hey, we're just glad there's ONE THING at this point, heh.

Can picture it now. Masses of Iowans veering off for Haley at the the last minute cause Bill Kristol thinks it's best for them. — Dan S ⚓ (@saunpedro) January 15, 2024

Oddly enough, we do NOT see that happening. Iowans are typically smarter than that.

If Cheney and Bill Kristol are for Nikki H., that is all that needs to be known. — KJ (@SnayburtJames) January 14, 2024

You'd think that would be enough.

We shall see.

