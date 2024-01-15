So ... Hold Her Beer? Rand Paul Uses Bud Light to DROP 'Forever Neocon' Nikki Haley and OOF-LOL (Pic)

Chris Rufo MOCKS Antifa-Linked Activist at The Guardian and His Attempt to Smear...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:45 AM on January 15, 2024
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

As Twitchy readers know, Rand Paul announced last week that he absolutely and positively does NOT endorse or support Nikki Haley in any way, shape, or form and was very blunt about why no one else should either. He didn't just stop with his announcement, either...

Seems the good senator from Kentucky has been busily shiznit-posting on Twitter/X and it's pretty damn funny. 

In a brutally and viciously honest way.

Especially as all eyes are on Iowa:

There's a reason Bill Kristol has said he'd cross back over to vote for 'Republican' Nikki Haley.

And it ain't good.

Just sayin'.

See the comment above about Bill Kristol saying he'd vote for her ... 

Not. Good.

If there's one thing Trump, DeSantis, and Ramaswamy supporters seem to agree on is #NeverNikki. Hey, we're just glad there's ONE THING at this point, heh.

Oddly enough, we do NOT see that happening. Iowans are typically smarter than that.

You'd think that would be enough.

We shall see.

