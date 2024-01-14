RIGHT In Our Veins: Biden Signing His 'Big Head' For a Few LUCKY Donors to 'Win' Goes Hilariously Wrong

Whoever on Biden's team thought this was a good idea ... thank you.

Truly.

We've laughed and laughed and laughed our arses off at this and while we're not sure if it's the giant heads that are the funniest part OR that any moron would donate money to Biden in hopes of getting his signature on one of those big heads, what a great and much-needed laugh. C'MON MAN!

At Joe's expense.

What were they THINKING?!

Hey, big head.



If you order a sign from our campaign store, you could receive one signed by me.



Get yours today: https://t.co/IUMwQqDCcL pic.twitter.com/rQyBVezzll — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 13, 2024

Umm ... what?

I never see Biden signs in anybody’s yards. — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) January 13, 2024

There's a reason.

I’ll gladly put up this sign pic.twitter.com/GEHL89OtUd — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 13, 2024

See? Givers on the Right.

Heh.

Your party will not let you run.

If you miraculously run, you will lose.



America needs to heal, Joe. ❤️‍🩹 Step aside. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 13, 2024

pic.twitter.com/KohZuQnYcs — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) January 13, 2024

I want a campaign sign that perfectly encapsulates your presidency: pic.twitter.com/Ws2WHo0RNB — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) January 14, 2024

No. NO NO NO. No.

Don't nobody want that. Nope.

pic.twitter.com/qI2AUp0NPH — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) January 14, 2024

We also envision a clown car but this works.

Please has your account been hacked? This can’t be serious. — Steak Twittee (@Knowk_Omment) January 14, 2024

Nope.

And we even double and triple-checked to make sure it wasn't a parody account.

Guess it's hard to parody someone who's so naturally a parody in real life.

