RIGHT In Our Veins: Biden Signing His 'Big Head' For a Few LUCKY Donors to 'Win' Goes Hilariously Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on January 14, 2024
Twitter

Whoever on Biden's team thought this was a good idea ... thank you.

Truly.

We've laughed and laughed and laughed our arses off at this and while we're not sure if it's the giant heads that are the funniest part OR that any moron would donate money to Biden in hopes of getting his signature on one of those big heads, what a great and much-needed laugh. C'MON MAN!

At Joe's expense.

What were they THINKING?!

Umm ... what?

There's a reason.

See? Givers on the Right. 

Heh.

No. NO NO NO. No. 

Don't nobody want that. Nope.

We also envision a clown car but this works.

Nope.

And we even double and triple-checked to make sure it wasn't a parody account.

Guess it's hard to parody someone who's so naturally a parody in real life.

BOOM: Bill Melugin Fact-Nukes TF Out of Former Obama Bro Demanding Abbott be TRIED for Migrant Drownings
Sam J.
