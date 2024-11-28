Science Is Not Your Strong Suit: Colorado Senator Faceplants With Idiotic Pro-Abortion Post

Not Today, Haters! Axios Acts Like Turkeys on Thanksgiving, Twitter Tells Them to...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on November 28, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

The Left has taken science -- a vital discipline that has helped mankind make significant advances -- and turned it into a weird, twisted religion with its own dogmas and sacraments and rituals.

Scientific principles and logic are thrown out the window in favor of emotionalism.

Like this:

The stupid. It burns.

We recognize that an egg becomes a chicken, but it is still a chicken. A seed becomes a flower, but it still a flower.

An embryo becomes a baby and it is human being from the moment of conception.

But she's right: her body is not the mother's body. She has separate DNA, her own organs. It is her body and no one has the right to kill her because she's 'unwanted' or 'inconvenient.'

Kids get this.

And s/he has a right to life.

She's not too bright.

It's not.

This, too.

We'd love an answer to that question.

Because that's (D)ifferent.

Oh, it shows.

Agreed.

Dangerously sure of herself.

Failed. BIG TIME.

