Science Is Not Your Strong Suit: Colorado Senator Faceplants With Idiotic Pro-Abortion Post

The Left has taken science -- a vital discipline that has helped mankind make significant advances -- and turned it into a weird, twisted religion with its own dogmas and sacraments and rituals.

Scientific principles and logic are thrown out the window in favor of emotionalism.

Like this:

The stupid. It burns.

We recognize that an egg becomes a chicken, but it is still a chicken. A seed becomes a flower, but it still a flower.

An embryo becomes a baby and it is human being from the moment of conception.

But she's right: her body is not the mother's body. She has separate DNA, her own organs. It is her body and no one has the right to kill her because she's 'unwanted' or 'inconvenient.'

Kids get this.

Yup. He’s a baby. Not your body. His very own tiny body. pic.twitter.com/3jkc9izQfh — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) November 26, 2024

And s/he has a right to life.

An embryo is not an (female) egg or a (male) seed but a combination of the two. Basic biology. You are comparing things that are different and proving the opposite of what you intend. — Alice Smith (@TheAliceSmith) November 26, 2024

She's not too bright.

I'm sure you thought this was clever inside that cavernous empty noggin of yours. It's not. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) November 26, 2024

It's not.

Not fertilized.



Not fertilized.



Fertilized, unborn baby.



Mother.



FIFY. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) November 25, 2024

This, too.

So if Democrats can force vaccinations, they can force abortions? — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) November 25, 2024

We'd love an answer to that question.

Eggs are valued



Seeds are valued



She is valued



Why isn't an embryo valued? — Nick 🇺🇲 (@realduskknight) November 26, 2024

Because that's (D)ifferent.

Somebody was not raised with “one of these things is not like the others” and it shows. https://t.co/c0gO7eU7Sl — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 26, 2024

Oh, it shows.

A feminist is not a person to be taken seriously. https://t.co/XzkrfUXSOH — Tannerite Guard Alpaca (@terminallyfill) November 26, 2024

Agreed.

For someone who doesn’t know what a woman is, she sure is sure of herself. https://t.co/zHOcvCxrek — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 26, 2024

Dangerously sure of herself.

What is the assertion here? Assuming Sen. Lewis groups things by species, the moral standing of an egg is about the same as that of a chicken. Same with the seed and flower. And so it should be with a presumably human embryo and baby. If she asserts an exception, she fails. https://t.co/IXNDf78tSQ — Todd of misCHəf (@AndToddsaid) November 26, 2024

Failed. BIG TIME.