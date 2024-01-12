Students Sue Harvard and File What Can Only be Called a 'DEVASTATING' Complaint Due to Antisemitism

Welp, a group of students has sued Harvard over the pervasive antisemitism on campus.

We can only hope we see this happening across the country ... there must be consequences for these institutions that look the other way when it comes to antisemitism because they either agree with it OR they're too cowardly to address it.

Yesterday, @Harvard was sued by a group of students due to pervasive antisemitism on campus.



The complaint is best described as devastating.



Based on the alleged facts which are consistent with what I have heard from students and faculty on campus, and what I have seen with my… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 12, 2024

From the rest of Ackman's post:

Based on the alleged facts which are consistent with what I have heard from students and faculty on campus, and what I have seen with my own eyes, I expect that Harvard will lose. The complaint can be found below. It is a must-read: https://kasowitz.com/media/unxcnvpo/harvard-complaint.pdf… I find it hard to construct Harvard’s defenses to these allegations. The explosion of antisemitism on campus is a direct result of the destructive DEI oppressor/oppressed ideology combined with failed leadership and poor governance. Another sad day for Harvard.

Sad day, indeed.

A once revered higher learning institution has turned into a place of hate.

This is what happens when you allow for wokeness to enter the sphere of reality.

DEI diversity equity and inclusion except for Jews or Conservatives. — Mike Gee (@MikeGeeNY00) January 12, 2024

DEI ruins everything it touches.

DEI creates hate.

DEI creates division.

Clearly.

Unfortunately Harvard leadership has been overrun with woke ideology and oppressive DEI viewpoints.

One of the issues is these people feel it’s their duty and right to push this narrative throughout campus.

Whatever happened to simply respecting a person based on achievements. — SlyArts (@SlyArtsbyFoxy) January 12, 2024

It's time to get rid of DEI 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/RgC2q73HmY — Adam Lowisz (@AdamLowisz) January 12, 2024

Past time.

