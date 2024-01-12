Jerry 'Sackville-Baggins' Nadler Reveals His Racism Talking About Why We Need Illegal Immi...
Students Sue Harvard and File What Can Only be Called a 'DEVASTATING' Complaint Due to Antisemitism

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:30 PM on January 12, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Welp, a group of students has sued Harvard over the pervasive antisemitism on campus.

We can only hope we see this happening across the country ... there must be consequences for these institutions that look the other way when it comes to antisemitism because they either agree with it OR they're too cowardly to address it.

Advertisement

From the rest of Ackman's post:

Based on the alleged facts which are consistent with what I have heard from students and faculty on campus, and what I have seen with my own eyes, I expect that Harvard will lose. 

The complaint can be found below. It is a must-read: https://kasowitz.com/media/unxcnvpo/harvard-complaint.pdf

I find it hard to construct Harvard’s defenses to these allegations. The explosion of antisemitism on campus is a direct result of the destructive DEI oppressor/oppressed ideology combined with failed leadership and poor governance.

Another sad day for Harvard.

Sad day, indeed.

DEI ruins everything it touches.

DEI creates hate.

DEI creates division.

Clearly.

Past time.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

