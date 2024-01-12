State Dept's Excuse for Avoiding Transparency on 'Climate Czar' Expenses Speaks Maddening...
SMUG OH Dem Scolding Republicans for PROTECTING Children From Trans 'Medical Care' BACKFIR...
Trump Shared 'WH Senior Living' Video Starring Biden and Just TRY Not to...
Whining? LOL! Not Sure If Nikki Haley Is Subtweeting Rand Paul but This...
The Army Has a Recruitment Problem — Especially Among White Men
WATCH Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuit When CNN Anchor Says Trump Could Very Well Be...
Biden Had a VERY Different Opinion About Going Around Congress for Airstrikes Back...
Trolling? Bats**t? Engagement Farming? YOU Decide: Laura Loomer's Claim About Iowa Weather...
Let the SCHOOLING Begin! Community Notes DROPS Hamas Caucus for Citing Constitution to...
Bob Menendez Is Back in the News, but Probably Not for the Reason...
Drum Roll Please: Rand Paul Makes Promised Announcement Regarding GOP Presidential Primary
Where Is the FBI?! The Media?! X Suggests Punishments for 7 Texas Men...
NBC News: Elon Musk Draws 'Swift Rebuke' After Criticizing DEI in Airlines
Matt Walsh Makes Waves With Clip Stating That Buying Valentines Day Gifts Early...

Adam Schiff For Brains Releases His Plan to Destroy America and Conservatives Are Having NONE of It

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on January 12, 2024

In case you guys didn't think Adam Schiff sucked enough ... he's released his 'Defending Democracy Agenda' where he admits he will do away with the Electoral College and abolish the filibuster. Because you know, democracy is really about mob rule.

Advertisement

And nobody loves the idea of mob rule more than authoritarians like Adam Full of Schiff.

He thinks this somehow would help expand our rights? Really?

What an a-hole.

From POLITICO:

California Senate candidate and Congressmember Adam Schiff is calling for a major overhaul of American institutions, including getting rid of the Electoral College, expanding the Supreme Court and eliminating the filibuster.

“I think our democracy is at more grave risk now than ever,” Schiff said in an interview. “And it’s clear that that issue is going to be front and center — and needs to be front and center — on the national stage.”

Someone wanna remind this dingleberry we're not a democracy?

Sinister.

Now THERE'S a good word for what Adam wants to do.

Recommended

SMUG OH Dem Scolding Republicans for PROTECTING Children From Trans 'Medical Care' BACKFIRES (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

None.

Zero.

Zilch.

No honor whatsoever.

That's Schiff alright.

======================================================================

Related:

SMUG OH Dem Scolding Republicans for PROTECTING Children From Trans 'Medical Care' BACKFIRES (Watch)

Whining? LOL! Not Sure If Nikki Haley Is Subtweeting Rand Paul but This Is NOT Going Over Well, At ALL

WATCH Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuit When CNN Anchor Says Trump Could Very Well Be President Again (Video)

Trolling? Bats**t? Engagement Farming? YOU Decide: Laura Loomer's Claim About Iowa Weather is a DOOZY

Let the SCHOOLING Begin! Community Notes DROPS Hamas Caucus for Citing Constitution to DEFEND Terrorists

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF DEMOCRACY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SMUG OH Dem Scolding Republicans for PROTECTING Children From Trans 'Medical Care' BACKFIRES (Watch)
Sam J.
Trump Shared 'WH Senior Living' Video Starring Biden and Just TRY Not to Laugh
Doug P.
Whining? LOL! Not Sure If Nikki Haley Is Subtweeting Rand Paul but This Is NOT Going Over Well, at ALL
Sam J.
Let the SCHOOLING Begin! Community Notes DROPS Hamas Caucus for Citing Constitution to DEFEND Terrorists
Sam J.
Where Is the FBI?! The Media?! X Suggests Punishments for 7 Texas Men Who Assaulted Toddlers in Bathrooms
Grateful Calvin
WATCH Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuit When CNN Anchor Says Trump Could Very Well Be President Again (Video)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SMUG OH Dem Scolding Republicans for PROTECTING Children From Trans 'Medical Care' BACKFIRES (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement