Adam Schiff For Brains Releases His Plan to Destroy America and Conservatives Are Having NONE of It

In case you guys didn't think Adam Schiff sucked enough ... he's released his 'Defending Democracy Agenda' where he admits he will do away with the Electoral College and abolish the filibuster. Because you know, democracy is really about mob rule.

And nobody loves the idea of mob rule more than authoritarians like Adam Full of Schiff.

He thinks this somehow would help expand our rights? Really?

For the first time in generations, our rights and freedoms are receding, not expanding.



Voters feel that democracy is at risk – and they’re right.



That’s why I’m releasing my Defending Democracy Agenda. To protect our democracy and ensure that it works for all of us. https://t.co/uHSn42olc5 — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 12, 2024

What an a-hole.

From POLITICO:

California Senate candidate and Congressmember Adam Schiff is calling for a major overhaul of American institutions, including getting rid of the Electoral College, expanding the Supreme Court and eliminating the filibuster. “I think our democracy is at more grave risk now than ever,” Schiff said in an interview. “And it’s clear that that issue is going to be front and center — and needs to be front and center — on the national stage.”

Someone wanna remind this dingleberry we're not a democracy?

"it's a REPUBLIC, if you can keep it"

-someone far smarter than Schiff — AP (@AvisPlumb) January 12, 2024

How mighty sinister of you Mr. Schiff. — 5280 Dave 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@5280_dave) January 12, 2024

Sinister.

Now THERE'S a good word for what Adam wants to do.

CRAP Russia Gate, Russia Gate you lied to AMERICANS for years over this nonsense. You have no honor sir. — Allan Short (@alnelson1963) January 12, 2024

None.

Zero.

Zilch.

No honor whatsoever.

That's Schiff alright.

