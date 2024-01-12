Bob Menendez Is Back in the News, but Probably Not for the Reason...
Drum Roll Please: Rand Paul Makes Promised Announcement Regarding GOP Presidential Primary
Where Is the FBI?! The Media?! X Suggests Punishments for 7 Texas Men...
NBC News: Elon Musk Draws 'Swift Rebuke' After Criticizing DEI in Airlines
Matt Walsh Makes Waves With Clip Stating That Buying Valentines Day Gifts Early...
WEF Experts Say ‘Disinformation’ Is Number One Societal Risk
San Fran Resident Decries Attack on 'Food Justice' as Neighborhood Safeway Is Set...
Army Sees a Steep Decline in White Recruits Over the Past Five Years
Donald Trump Goes Off On 'Political Hack' Letitia James After Court Appearance
'Go Off, Queens': Southwest Airlines Shows Off Its All-Female Flight Crew
A Billion in Military Hardware Is Unaccounted for in Ukraine
We Expect Kamala Harris to Pass Out Any Moment From Spinning Jobs Numbers...
NY Post Gets Shamed for Publishing Allegations Against Late Matthew Perry
Dr. Rand Paul Has Something Big To Say Tomorrow ... Predictions Are Running...

Let the SCHOOLING Begin! Community Notes DROPS Hamas Caucus for Citing Constitution to DEFEND Terrorists

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on January 12, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Well well well, would you look at that? Rashida Tlaib quoting the Constitution to complain about Biden actually doing the right thing by defending OUR troops. Shocker, she's angrier about our actions to defend our own than at the terrorists for firing on the troops.

Advertisement

She's also wrong ... which makes this even more obnoxious.

Don't get us wrong, we're not defending Biden (we are more than happy to see Democrats fight one another), but Tlaib is just wrong. She's already been Community Noted:

This is false. The President has the power to use the armed forces in response to an attack on the armed forces. Houthis launched a missile attack against US and UK ships. The Congressional Authorization for Use of Military Force of 2001 is still in force. 

She's not the only dim bulb using this talking point.

Guessing our pals in The Squad got together and wrote down some talking points.

Bush was ALSO Community Noted:

This is false. The President has the power to use the armed forces in response to an attack on the armed forces. Houthis launched a missile attack against US and UK ships. The Congressional Authorization for Use of Military Force of 2001 is still in force. 

Recommended

Where Is the FBI?! The Media?! X Suggests Punishments for 7 Texas Men Who Assaulted Toddlers in Bathrooms
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Hey, that's a familiar note.

We're not seeing anything from Ilhan Omar directly BUT she did share this:

Ayanna Pressley had to jump into the mix:

Notice the same talking points over and OVER again. Not an original thought in the bunch.

And ... they're all wrong.

Speaking of 'not having an original thought,' we're not seeing anything from AOC which is odd but maybe she was just late to the game and saw her pals getting decimated by notes and Twitter users.

Ain't that the truth?

We all know why - they each check some sort of identity box. 

Advertisement

They weren't exactly elected for being great thinkers or leaders.

======================================================================

Related:

Joe Biden Steps on SOOO Many Rakes Trying to Slam Trump's Jobs Numbers and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Jess Piper MIIIGHT Want to Delete This OLD Post Since She's Been Found Guilty of Campaign Finance Fraud

Adam Corolla Has Just TWO Words for San Fran Loonies Celebrating Their Ceasefire Resolution and HAAAA

Adam Schiff Tries Picking a Fight with Jim Jordan Over Hunter Biden and WHOO DAWGIE Was THAT Ever Dumb

LOL-YIKES! Twitter Has WAAAY Too Much Fun at Nikki Haley's Expense For Claiming She Does NOT Get Confused

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN HAMAS ISRAEL TERRORISTS YEMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Where Is the FBI?! The Media?! X Suggests Punishments for 7 Texas Men Who Assaulted Toddlers in Bathrooms
Grateful Calvin
Drum Roll Please: Rand Paul Makes Promised Announcement Regarding GOP Presidential Primary
Amy Curtis
San Fran Resident Decries Attack on 'Food Justice' as Neighborhood Safeway Is Set to Close Due to Crime
Coucy
'Go Off, Queens': Southwest Airlines Shows Off Its All-Female Flight Crew
Brett T.
Matt Walsh Makes Waves With Clip Stating That Buying Valentines Day Gifts Early is... Well, Just Watch
Coucy
A 'New College' Alumnus Lost It Over DeSantis' New Degree Program But SHOCKINGLY She's All Wrong
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Where Is the FBI?! The Media?! X Suggests Punishments for 7 Texas Men Who Assaulted Toddlers in Bathrooms Grateful Calvin
Advertisement