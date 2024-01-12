Let the SCHOOLING Begin! Community Notes DROPS Hamas Caucus for Citing Constitution to DEFEND Terrorists

Well well well, would you look at that? Rashida Tlaib quoting the Constitution to complain about Biden actually doing the right thing by defending OUR troops. Shocker, she's angrier about our actions to defend our own than at the terrorists for firing on the troops.

She's also wrong ... which makes this even more obnoxious.

.@POTUS is violating Article I of the Constitution by carrying out airstrikes in Yemen without congressional approval. The American people are tired of endless war. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) January 12, 2024

Don't get us wrong, we're not defending Biden (we are more than happy to see Democrats fight one another), but Tlaib is just wrong. She's already been Community Noted:

This is false. The President has the power to use the armed forces in response to an attack on the armed forces. Houthis launched a missile attack against US and UK ships. The Congressional Authorization for Use of Military Force of 2001 is still in force.

She's not the only dim bulb using this talking point.

Guessing our pals in The Squad got together and wrote down some talking points.

.@POTUS can’t launch airstrikes in Yemen without congressional approval.



This is illegal and violates Article I of the Constitution.



The people do not want more of our taxpayer dollars going to endless war and the killing of civilians. Stop the bombing and do better by us. https://t.co/PFYYoknib6 — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 12, 2024

Bush was ALSO Community Noted:

This is false. The President has the power to use the armed forces in response to an attack on the armed forces. Houthis launched a missile attack against US and UK ships. The Congressional Authorization for Use of Military Force of 2001 is still in force.

Hey, that's a familiar note.

We're not seeing anything from Ilhan Omar directly BUT she did share this:

The President needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving us in another middle east conflict. That is Article I of the Constitution. I will stand up for that regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 11, 2024

Ayanna Pressley had to jump into the mix:

Unacceptable.@POTUS must get approval from Congress before authorizing military strikes in Yemen or any other country.



The people do not want more endless wars. https://t.co/a9UANH6jW6 — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) January 12, 2024

Notice the same talking points over and OVER again. Not an original thought in the bunch.

And ... they're all wrong.

Speaking of 'not having an original thought,' we're not seeing anything from AOC which is odd but maybe she was just late to the game and saw her pals getting decimated by notes and Twitter users.

Terrorist sympathizer gonna sympathize. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 12, 2024

Ain't that the truth?

Why are you protecting a terrorist organization? — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) January 12, 2024

How can you possibly serve as a lawmaker if you don't know basic facts about the Constitution and the law? — Joseph Steinberg (@JosephSteinberg) January 12, 2024

We all know why - they each check some sort of identity box.

They weren't exactly elected for being great thinkers or leaders.

