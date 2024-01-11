Adam Corolla Has Just TWO Words for San Fran Loonies Celebrating Their Ceasefire Resolution and HAAAA

As Twitchy readers know, San Francisco passed their own 'ceasefire' resolution ... and after there was great rejoicing.

We laughed far harder at this than we should have.

Watch:

San Francisco voted 8-3 in support of a ceasefire resolution.



This is after the vote 👇



pic.twitter.com/hNIkNC1mbx — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) January 10, 2024

Clearly, we weren't the only ones amused by this celebration as it was shared with Adam Carolla, who had this to say about it:

This is chick think https://t.co/RVG8stZklE — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) January 11, 2024

Chick think.

Heh.

Ha.

HAAA ha.

Especially when you see the masked yahoos dancing around like they've just saved the planet.

I declare a cease fire in ukraine and Cindy Crawford has to go on a date with me!



(Just as effective) — BBG, Esq. (@bmetz131) January 11, 2024

Hey, this has about as much chance of happening as that ceasefire making a damn bit of difference to Israel so why not?

This ends the war, right? — Eproko1 (@eproko1) January 11, 2024

Totally.

So the war is over now, right? Wow what a unanimous vote!! I thought the shutdown on I-5 in Seattle was going to end the war and it was close but this….just put it over the top!!! Not all heroes where capes or underwear by the looks of it.☮️✌️ — Brent (@BigDawger68) January 11, 2024

... or underwear by the looks of it.

HA HA HA HA

So when does the business of San Francisco get done? — C Sim (@csim1977) January 11, 2024

Psh, they can't be bothered to worry about rising crime, huge numbers of homeless, and failing schools ... they're too busy passing meaningless resolutions.

It's always white women. — The_Clampdown (@TheClampdown) January 11, 2024

We really should shut liberal white women down for a least a couple of weeks, until we know what's really going on.

