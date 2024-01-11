Adam Corolla Has Just TWO Words for San Fran Loonies Celebrating Their Ceasefire Resolution and HAAAA

Biden WH's 2024 Plan to Boost Approval on the Economy: Give People Extra...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on January 11, 2024
AP Photo/Richard Drew

As Twitchy readers know, San Francisco passed their own 'ceasefire' resolution ... and after there was great rejoicing.

We laughed far harder at this than we should have.

Watch:

Clearly, we weren't the only ones amused by this celebration as it was shared with Adam Carolla, who had this to say about it:

Chick think.

Heh.

Ha.

HAAA ha.

Especially when you see the masked yahoos dancing around like they've just saved the planet.

Hey, this has about as much chance of happening as that ceasefire making a damn bit of difference to Israel so why not?

Totally.

... or underwear by the looks of it. 

HA HA HA HA

Psh, they can't be bothered to worry about rising crime, huge numbers of homeless, and failing schools ... they're too busy passing meaningless resolutions.

We really should shut liberal white women down for a least a couple of weeks, until we know what's really going on.

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE SAN FRANCISCO

