Adam Schiff Tries Picking a Fight with Jim Jordan Over Hunter Biden and WHOO DAWGIE Was THAT Ever Dumb

Rep. Jim Jordan asked a good question about Hunter Biden and his obstruction of Congress:

What's President Biden's role in Hunter's obstruction of Congress? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 10, 2024

We all know if any of us pulled what Hunter did we'd already be in jail.

It's good to be a Biden.

Also, we know this was a good question because Adam Schiff got all pissy with Jordan and tried picking a fight:

At least Hunter Biden showed up.



You, on the other hand, were nowhere to be found. https://t.co/x0FmtM4NAQ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 10, 2024

Hunter ran away, bro.

He also made a complete ass of himself ...

Guess how this went over for ol' Schiff for Brains.

Hunter did not "show up." He was ordered to do a deposition behind closed doors, where he could be asked pointed questions about issues that cannot be made public.



But, of course, you know this. You're just gaslighting The Herd. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) January 11, 2024

Hunter showed up twice.



Just not at the appointed location, date, or time as required in a Congressional subpoena.



Other than that, right? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 10, 2024

Totally.

Enforce the law or quiet down. You are like a chihuahua. — Ho Lee Kow (@HoLeeKow2) January 11, 2024

Chihuahua.

This works, somehow.

Once again, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Everything you say is a rationalization of poor behavior based on the poor behavior of someone you dislike.



Literally, every post. — Dadicus (@Dadicus_K) January 10, 2024

He is a Democrat, after all.

Adam Schiff is a criminal. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) January 10, 2024

At the very least, he should be able to provide the evidence that would completely END Trump that he swore he had by now. Just sayin'.

Why are you defending Hunter Biden? He is a disgrace who walked in there with a posse like a drug dealer. This whole country sees him as a criminal and you defend his disrespectful actions and divert attention. OUR country. Not his, not yours. ALL OF OURS. — LoveAboveAll (@HulingSusa96730) January 10, 2024

Because Adam is a joke.

And an unfunny one at that.

