Adam Schiff Tries Picking a Fight with Jim Jordan Over Hunter Biden and WHOO DAWGIE Was THAT Ever Dumb

Rep. Jim Jordan asked a good question about Hunter Biden and his obstruction of Congress:
What's President Biden's role in Hunter's obstruction of Congress?— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 10, 2024
We all know if any of us pulled what Hunter did we'd already be in jail.
It's good to be a Biden.
Also, we know this was a good question because Adam Schiff got all pissy with Jordan and tried picking a fight:
At least Hunter Biden showed up.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 10, 2024
You, on the other hand, were nowhere to be found. https://t.co/x0FmtM4NAQ
Hunter ran away, bro.
He also made a complete ass of himself ...
Guess how this went over for ol' Schiff for Brains.
Hunter did not "show up." He was ordered to do a deposition behind closed doors, where he could be asked pointed questions about issues that cannot be made public.— Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) January 11, 2024
But, of course, you know this. You're just gaslighting The Herd.
Hunter showed up twice.— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 10, 2024
Just not at the appointed location, date, or time as required in a Congressional subpoena.
Other than that, right?
Totally.
Enforce the law or quiet down. You are like a chihuahua.— Ho Lee Kow (@HoLeeKow2) January 11, 2024
Chihuahua.
This works, somehow.
Recommended
This You?https://t.co/8pVTRTEd1u— Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) January 10, 2024
Once again, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.
Everything you say is a rationalization of poor behavior based on the poor behavior of someone you dislike.— Dadicus (@Dadicus_K) January 10, 2024
Literally, every post.
He is a Democrat, after all.
Adam Schiff is a criminal.— MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) January 10, 2024
At the very least, he should be able to provide the evidence that would completely END Trump that he swore he had by now. Just sayin'.
Why are you defending Hunter Biden? He is a disgrace who walked in there with a posse like a drug dealer. This whole country sees him as a criminal and you defend his disrespectful actions and divert attention. OUR country. Not his, not yours. ALL OF OURS.— LoveAboveAll (@HulingSusa96730) January 10, 2024
Because Adam is a joke.
And an unfunny one at that.
======================================================================
Related:
LOL-YIKES! Twitter Has WAAAY Too Much Fun at Nikki Haley's Expense For Claiming She Does NOT Get Confused
Biden-Nominated Judge WITHDRAWS After Senator John Kennedy Grills Her on the Constitution (Watch)
THIS Should End Fani Willis' Case --> GUESS Who Met with Biden Just 3 DAYS After Trump Announced Campaign
Truth HURTS: Elon Musk KICKS Hornet's Nest of Mouth-Breathers Getting WAY Too Honest About the Slur 'Cis'
I Trended 'He's a Fed' on X to Mock Ray Epps and All I Got Was This Lousy T-shirt (Psst ... He's a FED!)
======================================================================
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member