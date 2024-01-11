Adam Schiff Tries Picking a Fight with Jim Jordan Over Hunter Biden and WHOO DAWGIE Was THAT Ever Dumb

Everything You Need to Know About Hunter Biden's Corrupt 'Art' Scheme
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on January 11, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Rep. Jim Jordan asked a good question about Hunter Biden and his obstruction of Congress:

We all know if any of us pulled what Hunter did we'd already be in jail.

It's good to be a Biden.

Also, we know this was a good question because Adam Schiff got all pissy with Jordan and tried picking a fight:

Hunter ran away, bro.

He also made a complete ass of himself ... 

Guess how this went over for ol' Schiff for Brains.

Totally.

Chihuahua.

This works, somehow.

Once again, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

He is a Democrat, after all.

At the very least, he should be able to provide the evidence that would completely END Trump that he swore he had by now. Just sayin'.

Because Adam is a joke.

And an unfunny one at that.

