Truth HURTS: Elon Musk KICKS Hornet's Nest of Mouth-Breathers Getting WAY Too Honest About the Slur 'Cis'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on January 11, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Elon Musk with a short, simple, but impactful post almost always brings out the mouth-breathers, especially if he's talking a jab at the alphabet people. For example, this post about cis and how damaging and detrimental it really is.

It's a slur.

Sorry, not sorry.

Heterophobic. 

This works.

Man, we miss Norm.

And here come the shriekers:

Nope.

What do you want to bet Hank thinks men can be women?

Or, you know, just use the original words for men and women.

This isn't difficult.

Is this one stupid or trolling? We'll leave that up to you to decide.

It wouldn't be a gaggle of shriekers without Luke Zaleski.

Heh.

Overall though, it looks like plenty of people not only agreed with Elon, but cheered his post:

A to the men.

======================================================================

