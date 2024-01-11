Truth HURTS: Elon Musk KICKS Hornet's Nest of Mouth-Breathers Getting WAY Too Honest About the Slur 'Cis'

Elon Musk with a short, simple, but impactful post almost always brings out the mouth-breathers, especially if he's talking a jab at the alphabet people. For example, this post about cis and how damaging and detrimental it really is.

It's a slur.

Sorry, not sorry.

Cis is a heterophobic word. Shame on anyone who uses it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2024

Heterophobic.

This works.

I think that all new words invented to describe the different shades of “gender” identity are meant to create confusion and bewilderment among people, pushing them (youngsters mostly) to doubt about themselves and lose their balance. I will continue to call people “man” and… — Francesca Donato (@ladyonorato) January 11, 2024

As the great Norm MacDonald once said, "cisgender" is a term used to marginalize normality. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) January 11, 2024

Man, we miss Norm.

And here come the shriekers:

Is this satire? — Unlearn16 (@unlearn16tweet) January 11, 2024

Nope.

How is this even true?



Nearly any word can be used as a slur with the right context and tone but I’ve never even seen that with cis



Idk what he’s talking abt anymore lol — Zachary Meisel (@MeiselZachary) January 11, 2024

You’ve gotten so lost my dude. — Hank Green. (@hankgreen) January 11, 2024

What do you want to bet Hank thinks men can be women?

Cisgender: relating to a person who’s gender identity corresponds with the sex registered for them at birth



Where’s the heterophobia — Tomo😤☁️ (@LorTomo2) January 11, 2024

Or, you know, just use the original words for men and women.

This isn't difficult.

Cis means straight, right?



If so then by this logic ☝️calling someone straight is heterophobic. pic.twitter.com/nYF7TewGT6 — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) January 11, 2024

Is this one stupid or trolling? We'll leave that up to you to decide.

The world’s richest man has taken possession of a global social media platform used by the world’s journalists, scientists, governments, private citizens, businesses, religions, militaries and health/emergency services to share all vital information—It’s going as you might expect — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 11, 2024

It wouldn't be a gaggle of shriekers without Luke Zaleski.

Heh.

Overall though, it looks like plenty of people not only agreed with Elon, but cheered his post:

Thank you Elon for always being the voice of reason for the American people.

Respect. The truth will always be victorious. — Rochellemaryn 🌹🕊️ (@RochelleAz) January 11, 2024

A to the men.

