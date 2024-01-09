Call 9-1-1! Bill Ackman ENDS Business Insider With 1 FACT About Their Garbage...
Take the L! Jimmy Kimmel Only Makes Things WORSE Going After Aaron Rodgers...
Joe Biden Starts a New Big Lie in January 6th Speech
Sooo ... Trump Was Right? LOL! Techno Fog Drops BOMBSHELL Thread About Fulton...
'You URNed It': Young Alabama Man Steals the Spotlight From Bass Pro Shop...
A Deep Dive Into the Biden Administration’s Outrageous Attempt to Skirt the Plain...
White People Write Nonsense on Their Faces to Exhibit Their Privilege
Drama Queen Michelle Obama Shares Trump Keeps Her Up at Night in Fear...
Washington Monthly Wants to 'Fix' SCOTUS by Connecting to Popular Anger
Mary Katharine Ham Roasts Gen Z Twenty Something Distraught She Cannot Live ALONE...
Pennsylvania's Governor Says the William Penn Statue Isn't Going Anywhere
Watch: Viral Video Shows Canadian Police RAILROADING a Journalist Who's Asking Questions T...
Justice Department Committed to Providing Gender-Affirming Care in Prisons under the ADA
Disgraced Soros Prosecutor Announces He Won't Run Again in Florida Because DeSantis Would...

Elon Musk Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Mark Cuban for Pushing His ALREADY Debunked DEI Argument and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on January 09, 2024
Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP

As Twitchy readers know, Mark Cuban had made himself look pretty damn clueless about DEI. He has spent so much time pushing his debunked argument for DEI that some have questioned if he's just trolling ... 

Advertisement

Then again, he could just be a self-centered, self-important blowhard who can't deal with it when people disagree with him.

Perhaps we should learn to embrace the power of and.

It all started here:

Dude couldn't leave well enough alone.

We can't decide if this guy is trolling for attention or really believes what he posts. 

Guess how this went ... just guess.

DEI is not working.

Simple.

Recommended

Sooo ... Trump Was Right? LOL! Techno Fog Drops BOMBSHELL Thread About Fulton County DA Fani Willis
Sam J.
Advertisement

Bro. Walk away.

Oof.

But tell us how you really feel, Elon.

And here we go.

Ouch. 

But wait, there's more.

Again, not sure WHAT on Earth Mark Cuban was trying to do with either of these exchanges but it did not go well.

Like, at all.

======================================================================

Related:

Take the L! Jimmy Kimmel Only Makes Things WORSE Going After Aaron Rodgers in CRINGE Monologue (Watch)

Sooo ... Trump Was Right? LOL! Techno Fog Drops BOMBSHELL Thread About Fulton County DA Fani Willis

Advertisement

Sex Tapes and FBI Cover-Ups and Clinton Payoffs ... OH MY! Techno Fog's Latest Epstein Doc Thread a DOOZY

Tucker Carlson BOMBSHELL: However Many FBI Assets You THOUGHT Were at J6, It Was SOOO Much Worse (Watch)

Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Shares the DUMBEST J6 Pic-Tweet of 'Em ALL and the (Copypasta) Backfire is DELICIOUS

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ELON MUSK MARK CUBAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sooo ... Trump Was Right? LOL! Techno Fog Drops BOMBSHELL Thread About Fulton County DA Fani Willis
Sam J.
Take the L! Jimmy Kimmel Only Makes Things WORSE Going After Aaron Rodgers in CRINGE Monologue (Watch)
Sam J.
'You URNed It': Young Alabama Man Steals the Spotlight From Bass Pro Shop Man
Laura W.
Call 9-1-1! Bill Ackman ENDS Business Insider With 1 FACT About Their Garbage Story Targeting His Wife
Sam J.
Mary Katharine Ham Roasts Gen Z Twenty Something Distraught She Cannot Live ALONE on Wal-Mart Salary
justmindy
Tucker Carlson BOMBSHELL: However Many FBI Assets You THOUGHT Were at J6, It Was SOOO Much Worse (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sooo ... Trump Was Right? LOL! Techno Fog Drops BOMBSHELL Thread About Fulton County DA Fani Willis Sam J.
Advertisement