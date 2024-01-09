Elon Musk Goes Straight-Up FAFO on Mark Cuban for Pushing His ALREADY Debunked DEI Argument and LOL

As Twitchy readers know, Mark Cuban had made himself look pretty damn clueless about DEI. He has spent so much time pushing his debunked argument for DEI that some have questioned if he's just trolling ...

Then again, he could just be a self-centered, self-important blowhard who can't deal with it when people disagree with him.

Perhaps we should learn to embrace the power of and.

It all started here:

The airline industry can’t find enough qualified pilots even without insane DEI requirements! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2024

Dude couldn't leave well enough alone.

This is a training school. Once they graduate, it’s a multi year process to have an OPPORTUNITY to pilot for United



Since I’m a nice guy and want you to be fully informed, I’ll share with you the benefit of the 60 seconds I spent looking for how the program works. BTW, looks… https://t.co/LRvbHrQ2eC — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 8, 2024

We can't decide if this guy is trolling for attention or really believes what he posts.

Guess how this went ... just guess.

You said DEI does not undermine meritocracy.



There are many examples, like the attached, that indicate that statement is incorrect.



DEI is not worth defending. Let’s work together to pursue colorblind meritocracy instead. pic.twitter.com/Mup8p4auXD — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) January 8, 2024

DEI is not working.

Simple.

You are really bad at sourcing data. https://t.co/ejWQW9yjfS



Is the original report. It doesn't reference data as the book you used suggests.



In fact, as you can see from the attached, while there was a higher percentage of black physicians with complaints, of those… pic.twitter.com/dHDaIVXkKZ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 8, 2024

Bro. Walk away.

Let's switch around some words:



"It's a for profit school. If they want primarily White Men from Alabama, it's their choice."



If the idea of an institution specifically seeking out White Male candidates makes you uncomfortable, then the idea of an institution specifically… pic.twitter.com/NqNJhKYFFP — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) January 9, 2024

Mark Cuban is a racist https://t.co/89shyPEIK4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

Oof.

But tell us how you really feel, Elon.

You are a liar — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

And here we go.

This explains Mark Cuban’s ridiculous overcompensation regarding racism.



Same thing happened with #MeToo guys who got bust suddenly becoming fake ardent feminists. pic.twitter.com/7VmuDO79BT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

Ouch.

But wait, there's more.

If mental gymnastics were an Olympic sport, Mark Cuban would be a perfect 10 https://t.co/IDUGxf2NG2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

Again, not sure WHAT on Earth Mark Cuban was trying to do with either of these exchanges but it did not go well.

Like, at all.

