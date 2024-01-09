Take the L! Jimmy Kimmel Only Makes Things WORSE Going After Aaron Rodgers in CRINGE Monologue (Watch)

Joe Biden Starts a New Big Lie in January 6th Speech
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on January 09, 2024

If Jimmy Kimmel was trying to make himself look guilty, petty, small, angry, etc. in this monologue that comes across as the epitome of trying too hard after Aaron Rodgers made a joke about his having gone to Epstein Island he succeeded. We already knew he wasn't funny (and honestly hasn't been since his days on The Man Show), but he just comes across as bitter, angry, and honestly ... almost nervous.

Watch this:

Karen Rodgers.

Oooh.

So edgy.

So tough.

We really hope those writers who were on strike were the ones to write this because if this was Kimmel's work? Yikes. 

DON'T YOU DARE MAKE FUN OF JIMMY ... REEEEE.

Right? So-called comedians clutching pearls over someone else jabbing them is pretty lame. Cringe even. Wonder if losing one's sense of humor is a side effect of the booster? OH, WE'RE KIDDING ...

Sorta.

Sam J.
THAT'S right. Kimmel was originally on Twitter threatening to sue Rodgers.

And it's not even funny.

Back when he was funny and still had his testicles.

Yup.

He got WOKE.

Everything woke touches turns to ... well, not funny, that's for sure.

