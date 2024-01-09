Take the L! Jimmy Kimmel Only Makes Things WORSE Going After Aaron Rodgers in CRINGE Monologue (Watch)

If Jimmy Kimmel was trying to make himself look guilty, petty, small, angry, etc. in this monologue that comes across as the epitome of trying too hard after Aaron Rodgers made a joke about his having gone to Epstein Island he succeeded. We already knew he wasn't funny (and honestly hasn't been since his days on The Man Show), but he just comes across as bitter, angry, and honestly ... almost nervous.

Watch this:

Jimmy’s thoughts on quarterback Karen Rodgers… pic.twitter.com/mRh5VRUycz — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 9, 2024

Karen Rodgers.

Oooh.

So edgy.

So tough.

We really hope those writers who were on strike were the ones to write this because if this was Kimmel's work? Yikes.

Kimmel can make jokes about Rodgers but if Rodgers makes a joke about Kimmel he’s all like… https://t.co/KQkfrb0OIj pic.twitter.com/k3l23LHNUC — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 9, 2024

DON'T YOU DARE MAKE FUN OF JIMMY ... REEEEE.

Get that 6th booster snowflake Jimmy. 😂😂😂 — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) January 9, 2024

Damn this guy really triggered you. It doesn’t speak highly of you to talk so bad about him. No idea how you still have a tv show. — Enrique (@Evaldez1986) January 9, 2024

Right? So-called comedians clutching pearls over someone else jabbing them is pretty lame. Cringe even. Wonder if losing one's sense of humor is a side effect of the booster? OH, WE'RE KIDDING ...

Sorta.

So how you gonna do this after threatening to sue? — ᴾᶦᵗᵗˢᵇᵘʳᵍʰ ˢᵖᵒʳᵗˢ ᵗᵉᵃᵐˢ ᵇʳᶦⁿᵍ ᵐᵉ ᵖᵃᶦⁿ (@PghPrinny) January 9, 2024

THAT'S right. Kimmel was originally on Twitter threatening to sue Rodgers.

7 effin minutes. you suck. — BrutalBrittany💕 (@BrutalBrittany2) January 9, 2024

And it's not even funny.

Back when he was funny and still had his testicles.

Yup.

What happen to the Jimmy I use to love on the Man Show w/Adam Carolla. — TradingOC (@TradingOC) January 9, 2024

He got WOKE.

Everything woke touches turns to ... well, not funny, that's for sure.

