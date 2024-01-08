Senator Rand Paul Drops NUCLEAR Thread on 'Lying' Anthony Fauci, and He's Brought...
Stephen King Thinks He's Pretty HOT STUFF Punching Down Defending Biden UNTIL 3 Year Letterman DROPS Him

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:40 PM on January 08, 2024

We're not entrely sure what it is Stephen King is smoking but whatever it is ... bro needs to put it DOWN. Especially if he thinks things are actually good under Biden. Business booming? Jobs up? Inflation down?

Granted, the guy does write fiction for a living, and this definitely qualifies as fiction.

Plenty of people explained to King why he was wrong and a little stupid. Instead of debating what he originally said so, he started quote-tweeting and punching down on smaller accounts.

Because he's a big tough scary guy and stuff.

See what we mean?

This person brought facts and how does King respond?

So others chimed in:

And he probably thought this was clever.

You'd think the so-called Master of Horror would at least be a bit more creative than your usual, boring, annoying Twitter troll but ... nope.

Elitist works, especially for any yahoo who thinks things are going well with Biden.

Because they're not.

Again, he thought this was some sort of takedown, as if people don't know he lives in rural Maine.

Enger Three Year Letterman:

HA!

So there.

