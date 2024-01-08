Stephen King Thinks He's Pretty HOT STUFF Punching Down Defending Biden UNTIL 3 Year Letterman DROPS Him

We're not entrely sure what it is Stephen King is smoking but whatever it is ... bro needs to put it DOWN. Especially if he thinks things are actually good under Biden. Business booming? Jobs up? Inflation down?

Granted, the guy does write fiction for a living, and this definitely qualifies as fiction.

Business is booming under Biden. Jobs up, inflation down. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 5, 2024

Plenty of people explained to King why he was wrong and a little stupid. Instead of debating what he originally said so, he started quote-tweeting and punching down on smaller accounts.

Because he's a big tough scary guy and stuff.

Oh, it's broken. You're just eating up the propaganda.

- In the past 30 months, there has been a $5,600 loss in purchasing power.

- Food prices increased 0.2% and food away from home increased 0.4% in November.

- Real weekly wages are down 2.7% when adjusted with inflation.

-… — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) January 5, 2024

See what we mean?

This person brought facts and how does King respond?

So others chimed in:

I can’t afford Kool-Aid — Ima Sentient (@ImaSentient) January 6, 2024

And he probably thought this was clever.

But you could afford a blue check. https://t.co/9tgxcJdK6q — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 8, 2024

You'd think the so-called Master of Horror would at least be a bit more creative than your usual, boring, annoying Twitter troll but ... nope.

Hollyweird elitist speaking down from his ivory tower to all of us peasants. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) January 6, 2024

Elitist works, especially for any yahoo who thinks things are going well with Biden.

Because they're not.

Again, he thought this was some sort of takedown, as if people don't know he lives in rural Maine.

I live in rural Maine, Jack. https://t.co/U7hCMyBub4 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 8, 2024

Enger Three Year Letterman:

Maine is a northeastern state and thus not rural, Steve — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 8, 2024

HA!

So there.

