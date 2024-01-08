GREAT Journalisming: Mollie Hemingway DROPS NBC for Southern Border Headline Painting Biden As the Victim

President Who Smears Millions As 'Extremists' Complains THEY Don't Respect HIM (OR His...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on January 08, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Would you look at that? President Pudding Pop has figured out there MIGHT be a problem with our southern border leaking like a sieve. Oh, it's not because of an increase in crime or people struggling in this economy or any of the other reasons that you'd THINK would concern a president.

No no, he's suddenly very worried because this very real problem is hurting his polling.

Not. Even. Kidding.

And to think, people still think this watermelon-headed doorknob got 81 million votes.

From NBC News:

All of those are extremely tall demands of an administration headed into a re-election campaign that may hinge on how firmly Biden is able to get control of the southern U.S. border, which saw a record 300,000 migrants processed by Customs and Border Protection in December.

And that's just the number that was actually processed.

To bring the numbers down, the Biden administration needs Mexico to let it push more non-Mexican immigrants back across the U.S. southern border, as the U.S. was able to do through early 2023.

During the Covid pandemic, the Trump and Biden administrations used a public health order known as Title 42 to push migrants back into Mexico without an asylum screening. During that policy, which ended in May, Mexico took back migrants over 1 million times each year for three years. Under current policies, Mexico has agreed to take back 30,000 migrants per month, but that is only 10% of December’s tally.

Borrowing from Trump. Because OF COURSE.

Priorities.

Yup.

Totally.

Seems simple when you put it that way, right?

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN ILLEGALS SOUTHERN BORDER

