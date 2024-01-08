Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Attempts to Remove Trump...
Weepy MSNBC Tool Who Cried Interviewing Michael Fanone TRIES Clapping Back and LOL...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Hakeem Jeffries Gets BURIED Under an Avalanche of Receipts for His 'Election Denial'...
National Park Service Plans to Remove William Penn Statue from the Site of...
LOL: 'Real Harvard' Lady Cites ... Wait for It ... David Hogg as...
Report: Agreement Reached on Government Funding; Updated
Who Is in Charge Here? White House Not Notified of Defense Sec. Austin's...
X Responds Hilariously as Mika Brzezinski Promotes #AskFLOTUS Hashtag for Upcoming Intervi...
TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on...
LOL, Sack UP! Former Capitol Police Ofc. Who Whined About J6 Justice Just...
Sucky Abigail Spanberger SUCKS, and My Dudes, She's Only Getting SUCKIER
The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Pr...
It Is So ON! Bill Ackman Calls Down the Thunder On Higher Ed...

REEE! Golden Globes Host Jo Koy DARES Make a Joke About Taylor Swift and ROFL Swifties Just Can't Deal

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on January 08, 2024
AP Photo/Ed Zurga

If you watched the Golden Globes (and if this editor is being perfectly honest, she did NOT), then you couldn't help but notice Taylor Swift's BF was missing. Guess it's not as important for the Golden Globes to show Travis Kelce over and over again for ratings.

Advertisement

Oh, did we say that out loud?

Our bad.

Welp, seems we're not the only ones making jokes at Swift's expense.

Watch this, especially the LOOK on her face:

She was NOT amused.

But we were. Heck, we've watched this about half a dozen times now.

Full disclosure, originally when we saw this we were going to make the piece about the face she made (which is pretty damn funny), but as we started going through the replies we had to switch it over to covering the Swifties. 

LEAVE TAYLOR ALONE. HA HA HA HA HA

We thought it was funny.

Was she, though?

Eh.

REEEEE

Again, we laughed.

Heh.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Nah.

Wow.

You know they're ALL a blast at birthday parties.

======================================================================

Related:

Weepy MSNBC Tool Who Cried While Interviewing Michael Fanone About J6 Doubles Down on Crying and HOOBOY

TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on Adam Schiff's Head and It's GLORIOUS

LOL, Sack UP! Former Capitol Police Ofc. Who Whined About J6 Justice Just Can't DEEEAL With Pushback

The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Preening About J6

It Is So ON! Bill Ackman Calls Down the Thunder On Higher Ed in BRUTAL Post After Media Targets His Wife

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: GOLDEN GLOBES TAYLOR SWIFT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Weepy MSNBC Tool Who Cried Interviewing Michael Fanone TRIES Clapping Back and LOL It Does NOT Go Well
Sam J.
Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Attempts to Remove Trump From Ballots
Doug P.
Hakeem Jeffries Gets BURIED Under an Avalanche of Receipts for His 'Election Denial' Tweet
Grateful Calvin
LOL: 'Real Harvard' Lady Cites ... Wait for It ... David Hogg as Example of Harvard's Excellence
Grateful Calvin
X Responds Hilariously as Mika Brzezinski Promotes #AskFLOTUS Hashtag for Upcoming Interview
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement