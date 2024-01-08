REEE! Golden Globes Host Jo Koy DARES Make a Joke About Taylor Swift and ROFL Swifties Just Can't Deal

If you watched the Golden Globes (and if this editor is being perfectly honest, she did NOT), then you couldn't help but notice Taylor Swift's BF was missing. Guess it's not as important for the Golden Globes to show Travis Kelce over and over again for ratings.

Oh, did we say that out loud?

Our bad.

Welp, seems we're not the only ones making jokes at Swift's expense.

Watch this, especially the LOOK on her face:

Taylor Swift reacts to joke from #GoldenGlobes host Jo Koy about the NFL.



“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift”



pic.twitter.com/Ua0Nd2xEok — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 8, 2024

She was NOT amused.

But we were. Heck, we've watched this about half a dozen times now.

Full disclosure, originally when we saw this we were going to make the piece about the face she made (which is pretty damn funny), but as we started going through the replies we had to switch it over to covering the Swifties.

LEAVE TAYLOR ALONE. HA HA HA HA HA

When are men gonna realize these jokes are not funny… pic.twitter.com/Qh9XqfFmGo — ⋆ ᵀᴬᴱ ⋆ (@icymauh) January 8, 2024

We thought it was funny.

even she was weirded tf out 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — ໊ (@buffys) January 8, 2024

Was she, though?

Eh.

the way u can see the disgust on her face😭 — kai♡ 🇧🇷 (@kairoyaltyy) January 8, 2024

REEEEE

No one laughed and ofc it’s someone we have to google — aidan (@aidan7501) January 8, 2024

Again, we laughed.

very weird and unprofessional behavior… pic.twitter.com/kQznEHsnFb — viviana (fan) (@repmiIas) January 8, 2024

Heh.

he was immediately embarrassed 💀 — The Tesla Hoe (@TheTeslaHoe) January 8, 2024

Nah.

And this is why men shouldn’t be allowed to speak! — Raghav ོ NYC 💙 Dress stan 🖤 Swiftball Staff 🥰 (@RaghavsRep) January 8, 2024

Wow.

You know they're ALL a blast at birthday parties.

