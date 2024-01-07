Sucky Abigail Spanberger SUCKS, and My Dudes, She's Only Getting SUCKIER
The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Preening About J6

Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on January 07, 2024
AngieArtist

Yesterday, January 6, our pals in the Democratic Party spent most of the day reminding us how DANGEROUS and skeery it was when a bunch of Americans protested at the Capitol. Oh, we get it, they need to remind their base that Trump 'caused an insurrection' and that he'll 'throw out democracy reeeee' because their candidate is a walking, talking, Botox-filled turnip who shakes hands with invisible people and whispers into little kid's ears but give us a break.

AOC wasn't even IN THE CAPITOL.

Steve Cohen posted a pic of himself with a bag over his head. A bag. OVER HIS HEAD.

And of course, we have former Capitol Police Officers cosplaying and demanding justice ... for Capitol police officers.

So this post from The Lectern Guy (yes, that's really him) was just perfectly timed and hilarious:

OMG, HE MOVED FURNITURE.

And look at that, he's within the velvet ropes.

Monster.

Ironically he probably got more work done in that brief time.

Heh.

But, we were told they were DESTROYING the building. They were stealing furniture and vandalizing everything. AOC'S LIFE WAS IN DANGER CLEAR IN ANOTHER BUILDING IT WAS SO BAD.

How could this be? 

Could they be lying to us? Could the media be covering? DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA!

Jebra sounds just like our pals on the Left. She's so good at this.

Or he is.

They?

Zhe? We dunno. But it's funny.

We're willing to bet he was ready to promise each and every one of us our own lectern.

Cool stuff, eh?

If only he hadn't moved that damn lectern.

Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over the Civil War and OOF

She Wasn't THERE: AOC's Weepy J6 Retelling Does NOT FAIL to Entertain and Annoy TF Out of Twitter (Watch)

EPIC, Kick-Butt Thread DEBUNKS Lefty Mouth-Breathers Claiming Political Parties MAGICALLY Switched Places

