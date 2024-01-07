The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Preening About J6

Yesterday, January 6, our pals in the Democratic Party spent most of the day reminding us how DANGEROUS and skeery it was when a bunch of Americans protested at the Capitol. Oh, we get it, they need to remind their base that Trump 'caused an insurrection' and that he'll 'throw out democracy reeeee' because their candidate is a walking, talking, Botox-filled turnip who shakes hands with invisible people and whispers into little kid's ears but give us a break.

AOC wasn't even IN THE CAPITOL.

Steve Cohen posted a pic of himself with a bag over his head. A bag. OVER HIS HEAD.

And of course, we have former Capitol Police Officers cosplaying and demanding justice ... for Capitol police officers.

So this post from The Lectern Guy (yes, that's really him) was just perfectly timed and hilarious:

Throwback to the time I brought America to its knees by moving furniture tens of feet and became king.



Kanye was right.

"No one man should have all that power." pic.twitter.com/80qnEoEPph — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) January 6, 2024

OMG, HE MOVED FURNITURE.

And look at that, he's within the velvet ropes.

Monster.

Your reign of power was brief but impactful. — Silent Memejority (@memejority) January 6, 2024

Ironically he probably got more work done in that brief time.

Heh.

Isn't this the same as all those shoplifters from the blm riots till today. The difference is that he gave back the podium. — Adam Young (@MearicAy) January 6, 2024

Close. I never took it. I just moved it 20ish feet from where it was. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) January 6, 2024

But, we were told they were DESTROYING the building. They were stealing furniture and vandalizing everything. AOC'S LIFE WAS IN DANGER CLEAR IN ANOTHER BUILDING IT WAS SO BAD.

How could this be?

Could they be lying to us? Could the media be covering? DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA!

Literally shaking and rage screaming. I’ll be in the closet crying. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 6, 2024

Jebra sounds just like our pals on the Left. She's so good at this.

Or he is.

They?

Zhe? We dunno. But it's funny.

I don't think I have ever seen what you planned to do once you took over the Government?



We really needed the Lectern Guy Manifesto or something. — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) January 6, 2024

We're willing to bet he was ready to promise each and every one of us our own lectern.

Cool stuff, eh?

I’ll never forget that day. It was like if you took Pearl Harbor and 9/11 multiplied by 10 million. I still can’t leave my house. — Great Stockpix (Day Trader) (@Greatstockpix) January 6, 2024

Worse than Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and The Bubonic Plague combined. pic.twitter.com/NToxCkOB1c — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 6, 2024

If only he hadn't moved that damn lectern.

