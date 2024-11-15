I'd Like to Teach the World to CRINGE! New AI Coca-Cola Ad Has Soda Fans Asking for the Real Thing

Coca-Cola has always focused on 'real' in its advertising. Just a look at the soft drink giant's past slogans bear this out: It's the Real Thing, You Can't Beat the Real Thing, Make it Real, Real Magic. Apparently, that doesn't extend to it's latest holiday commercial - it's completely AI generated. That has many angry soda pop fans saying the AI ad is soda slop.

Here's the controversial ad. (WATCH)

Coca Cola’s annual Christmas commercial has been created with AI this time. pic.twitter.com/xO72akwoBh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 15, 2024

Can't do a real comparison without seeing the original.

Here's the classic 1995 Coca-Cola holiday ad. (WATCH)

Is It The Real Thing? The Coca-Cola Company has reimagined its 1995 classic “Holidays are coming” with an AI-generated version! Coca Cola has brought back its iconic 1995 "Holidays are Coming" ad with AI, airing a 15-second clip to promote Coke Zero. There’s even a longer… pic.twitter.com/0kyBdcoeNe — John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) November 15, 2024

That original ad is a thing of beauty, Christmas magic and warm feelings. Critics say the new version is creepy, cold and lacks humanity.

Drink in these replies.

With this creepy AI spot, Coca-Cola can no longer claim 'It's always the real thing'. We normally have gallons of the stuff at Christmas, but this year we'll take a leaf out of Coca-Cola's book and buy the knockoff. Time for a boycott. pic.twitter.com/JXiNqazS06 — James Vargas-Maclean (@JamesHAMaclean) November 15, 2024

99% of stuff created by AI looks like it was created by AI. — Dan Brusca (@danbrusca) November 15, 2024

Why would you replace such a memorable ad with ai slop??? — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) November 15, 2024

The AI turn is even more concerning when you consider Coca-Cola's rich advertising history. Marketing textbooks have entire chapters devoted to Coke's ad creativity and dominance. AI may be a technological step forward, but many say in practice it feels like a step back. Maybe Coke should stick to what's worked so well in the past.

Crazy that this is the company that literally made Santa red because of how iconic their adverts were, now they’re just making slop — Joe (@hzjoe03) November 15, 2024

Coca Cola holiday ads used to be great. pic.twitter.com/3YAztGlDhx — Bryce Storbakken (@BryceStorbakken) November 15, 2024

Literally just need to repeat past years ads. Advertises their product, costs them nothing to produce and gives a hit of nostalgia. Doing it this way will just open them up to criticism coz they’ve used AI and not people — Jon (@JonnyBWoode) November 15, 2024

...they could just put up the 20 years old TV spot, it would be better than this by leagues... — Razgriz (@Razgriz87) November 15, 2024

It seems like years since a commercial actually moved people emotionally. Nostalgia or older ways of commerical making might be the way to go until AI vastly improves. Sadly, it look like money may be calling the shots.

People may be big mad, but coke probably saved a truck load of money for a commercial most consumers won’t bat an eye at. — Will Megenney (@WilliamMegenney) November 15, 2024

a lot of ppl will be mad about this but the sad truth is this is where creative marketing will go



if I can replicate 70% of a marketing campaign with 5% of its cost, then ill do it — arun (@xprunie) November 15, 2024

Coca-Cola sees a significant boost in soft drink sales over the holidays. That's thanks in part to its memorable Christmas ads. But, that's now in jeopardy with consumers saying the lastest ad is creepy, ugly, horrific and bizarre. Maybe Coke will get the message and just play the beloved 1995 ad instead.