She's SUPER SERIOUS, Y'all! AOC Warns RFK Jr. Running HHS Will Take Us...
CRUEL Britannia! Care Worker Jailed NINE MONTHS for 'Crime' of Filming Riot Aftermath
Trump Just Crossed an Election Threshold That's a 'First Ever for a Republican...
X Marks the Ad Spot! Big Win for Elon Musk and Free Speech...
'Move the F**K On': Justine Bateman Goes OFF on Scolds Lecturing Her About...
Censorship Loving 'Journalist' Jen Psaki Says We Need LAWS to Stop People Getting...
Hochul's Highway Heist: NY Governor's 'New Math' Is a Total Toll Trick
Democrats Form Shadow Government to Stop Trump!
VIP
AOC Explaining What Trump Supporters Think to Joy Reid is LITERALLY the Dumb...
ALL the Shade! Straight-FIRE Post Looks Back at Just How UNQUALIFIED Biden's Nominees...
Here Are Reminders About What People Calling RFK Jr. a Conspiracy Theorist Considered...
How Donald Trump Destroyed 'The View,' CNN, and MSNBC
Just WOW: What Chris Hayes' Guest Called Pete Hegseth Has People DEMANDING He...
YES! Jake Tapper Accidentally Gives Trump's Picks an EPIC New Nickname While Clutching...

I'd Like to Teach the World to CRINGE! New AI Coca-Cola Ad Has Soda Fans Asking for the Real Thing

Warren Squire  |  4:30 PM on November 15, 2024

Coca-Cola has always focused on 'real' in its advertising. Just a look at the soft drink giant's past slogans bear this out: It's the Real Thing, You Can't Beat the Real Thing, Make it Real, Real Magic. Apparently, that doesn't extend to it's latest holiday commercial - it's completely AI generated. That has many angry soda pop fans saying the AI ad is soda slop.

Advertisement

Here's the controversial ad. (WATCH)

Can't do a real comparison without seeing the original.

Here's the classic 1995 Coca-Cola holiday ad. (WATCH)

That original ad is a thing of beauty, Christmas magic and warm feelings. Critics say the new version is creepy, cold and lacks humanity.

Drink in these replies.

Recommended

'Move the F**K On': Justine Bateman Goes OFF on Scolds Lecturing Her About Associating with the Right
Sam J.
Advertisement

The AI turn is even more concerning when you consider Coca-Cola's rich advertising history. Marketing textbooks have entire chapters devoted to Coke's ad creativity and dominance. AI may be a technological step forward, but many say in practice it feels like a step back. Maybe Coke should stick to what's worked so well in the past.

It seems like years since a commercial actually moved people emotionally. Nostalgia or older ways of commerical making might be the way to go until AI vastly improves. Sadly, it look like money may be calling the shots.

Advertisement

Coca-Cola sees a significant boost in soft drink sales over the holidays. That's thanks in part to its memorable Christmas ads. But, that's now in jeopardy with consumers saying the lastest ad is creepy, ugly, horrific and bizarre. Maybe Coke will get the message and just play the beloved 1995 ad instead.

Tags: AD BOYCOTT FAKE OUTRAGE TV

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Move the F**K On': Justine Bateman Goes OFF on Scolds Lecturing Her About Associating with the Right
Sam J.
She's SUPER SERIOUS, Y'all! AOC Warns RFK Jr. Running HHS Will Take Us Back to the 1700s or Something
Amy Curtis
Trump Just Crossed an Election Threshold That's a 'First Ever for a Republican Candidate'
Doug P.
ALL the Shade! Straight-FIRE Post Looks Back at Just How UNQUALIFIED Biden's Nominees Were and OMG-LOL
Sam J.
CRUEL Britannia! Care Worker Jailed NINE MONTHS for 'Crime' of Filming Riot Aftermath
Amy Curtis
Just WOW: What Chris Hayes' Guest Called Pete Hegseth Has People DEMANDING He Sue Her and MSNBC (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Move the F**K On': Justine Bateman Goes OFF on Scolds Lecturing Her About Associating with the Right Sam J.
Advertisement