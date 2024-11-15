VIP
SAD COMMIE NOISES: Chicago City Council UNANIMOUSLY Rejects Mayor Brandon Johnson's $300M Tax Hike

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 15, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Sometimes, the Windy City gets it right. Last week, the Chicago City Council called a special meeting to address the proposed $300 million tax hike commie Mayor Brandon Johnson wanted.

That's an insane amount of money for a city with terrible schools, high crime, and already high taxes. But it's what commies do best: tax and spend other people's money.

Except the City Council, spurred on by residents who opposed the tax hikes, said no.

Resoundingly so:

Unanimous.

Incredible.

All politics is local, and this is an important reminder of that.

He promised voters he wouldn't raise their taxes, then tried to raise them by $300 million.

Typical politician.

Nice to see people united.

Frame this and hang it in the Louvre.

Oh, look. He went to the Kamala Harris School of Public Speaking.

