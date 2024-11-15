SAD COMMIE NOISES: Chicago City Council UNANIMOUSLY Rejects Mayor Brandon Johnson's $300M Tax Hike

Sometimes, the Windy City gets it right. Last week, the Chicago City Council called a special meeting to address the proposed $300 million tax hike commie Mayor Brandon Johnson wanted.

That's an insane amount of money for a city with terrible schools, high crime, and already high taxes. But it's what commies do best: tax and spend other people's money.

Except the City Council, spurred on by residents who opposed the tax hikes, said no.

Resoundingly so:

BREAKING: Chicago City Council just struck down Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's $300M property tax hike on a unanimous vote: 50-0. Stunning loss for a sitting mayor. Fantastic win for Chicagoans. https://t.co/pQ9n05XYse pic.twitter.com/01z1OTbEXO — Austin Berg (@Austin__Berg) November 14, 2024

Unanimous.

Incredible.

Huge thanks to the hundreds of Chicagoans who contacted their alderman directly through the @illinoispolicy Take Action tool. You made a real difference. https://t.co/XzJROqZ8qN — Austin Berg (@Austin__Berg) November 14, 2024

All politics is local, and this is an important reminder of that.

Despite himself, Mayor Johnson may keep his promise after all.https://t.co/ugDOTaHQQ2 — Austin Berg (@Austin__Berg) November 14, 2024

He promised voters he wouldn't raise their taxes, then tried to raise them by $300 million.

Typical politician.

Some context on how crazy this is. https://t.co/4hDSFAO3sh — Austin Berg (@Austin__Berg) November 14, 2024

Nice to see people united.

Frame this and hang it in the Louvre.

Mayor Johnson responds to the unprecedented 50-0 vote against his property tax hike ⬇️ https://t.co/7Oc8jBJBwX — Austin Berg (@Austin__Berg) November 15, 2024

Oh, look. He went to the Kamala Harris School of Public Speaking.