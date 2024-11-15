She's SUPER SERIOUS, Y'all! AOC Warns RFK Jr. Running HHS Will Take Us Back to the 1700s or Something

It would be easier to take the Left seriously if they weren't so totally unhinged and hyperbolic. But they've chosen to remain bats**t crazy and to double down on it, so you'll understand why we don't really listen to their screeds anymore.

Yesterday, Donald Trump announced he was nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Department of Health and Human Services. After his nomination of Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, this is his most controversial appointment.

Personally, this writer thinks RFK, Jr. has some valid points. There are major areas of disagreement, too, but he's right about things like additives in our foods (things other countries ban). Before the election, Aaron Rupar warned RFK Jr. would be a 'food dictator' (which is hilarious coming from the guy who supports the party that wants to make people eat bugs and ban red meat).

Now AOC says RFK Jr. will turn back the clock. To, like, the 18th century:

Rep. @AOC says RFK Jr. at HHS "would be talking about going back to the, what, 1700s, 1800s, I mean, this is serious." pic.twitter.com/CFUKtjS7jA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 15, 2024

No, AOC. This is not serious.

This is an unserious argument from an unserious person.

Leeches. Trephining. Phrenology. If it means we get to completely reboot the HHS, I’ll consider it a fair trade. — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) November 15, 2024

Right?

Days since AOC blatantly lied. pic.twitter.com/juluUiOZPE — Trumps Garbageman (@DCTrashremover) November 15, 2024

Has that number ever not been zero?

You’ll be relieved to know that the only people still paying any attention to these two room temperature IQs are hopelessly indoctrinated and/or mentally ill.



And that audience is incredibly small. — Trylovision 🌲 (@TryloTheCreator) November 15, 2024

We hope so.

And the problem with America in the 1700s is? pic.twitter.com/sJDP7bIL5Y — RealJohnGaltFLA (@RealJohnGaltFla) November 15, 2024

Exactly.

If holding Big Pharma accountable looks to AOC like going back in time…



Then she needs to resign and start selling ice creams.



My bad, even ice cream sellers are held accountable for their products. — Tweet of the Day™ /^v^\ (@Instabuydeals) November 15, 2024

The FDA recalled butter because the label failed to say 'contains milk', so this is accurate.

AOC talking about RFK being HHS “ It would be talking about going back to the 1700s and 1800s.”



Are they serious right now? https://t.co/YtE7u6YHvo — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 15, 2024

They think they are.

No one else does, though.

If you ever needed more proof that AOC is not right in the head , here you go. https://t.co/VQFzzS9zpH — Constance 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@ConnyLee) November 15, 2024

There's plenty of proof, but we'll add this to the file.

He may be a bad choice. IDC



But everything with the left. And I mean literally everything, that doesn't go how they want it has to be treated as if it will be the most catastrophic of outcomes



Sometimes s**t will just be ok even if it doesnt work out how you want it too https://t.co/olsHYZDKAs — Tips With Trent (@TipsTrent) November 15, 2024

This writer is still seeing hysterical posts about how Trump is going to strip our rights, etc.

Things will be okay.