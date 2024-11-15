I'd Like to Teach the World to CRINGE! New AI Coca-Cola Ad Has...
She's SUPER SERIOUS, Y'all! AOC Warns RFK Jr. Running HHS Will Take Us Back to the 1700s or Something

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 15, 2024

It would be easier to take the Left seriously if they weren't so totally unhinged and hyperbolic. But they've chosen to remain bats**t crazy and to double down on it, so you'll understand why we don't really listen to their screeds anymore.

Yesterday, Donald Trump announced he was nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Department of Health and Human Services. After his nomination of Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, this is his most controversial appointment.

Personally, this writer thinks RFK, Jr. has some valid points. There are major areas of disagreement, too, but he's right about things like additives in our foods (things other countries ban). Before the election, Aaron Rupar warned RFK Jr. would be a 'food dictator' (which is hilarious coming from the guy who supports the party that wants to make people eat bugs and ban red meat).

Now AOC says RFK Jr. will turn back the clock. To, like, the 18th century:

No, AOC. This is not serious.

This is an unserious argument from an unserious person.

Right?

Has that number ever not been zero?

We hope so.

Exactly.

The FDA recalled butter because the label failed to say 'contains milk', so this is accurate.

They think they are.

No one else does, though.

There's plenty of proof, but we'll add this to the file.

This writer is still seeing hysterical posts about how Trump is going to strip our rights, etc.

Things will be okay.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP HHS AOC ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

