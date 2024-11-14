Trump Continues to Upend DC with His Pick for HHS Secretary

President Trump has named his HHS Secretary and the Democrats are not happy. That means it's a very good day.

President-elect Trump confirms that he is appointing Robert Kennedy Jr as HHS Secretary: pic.twitter.com/FcDZInTBwg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 14, 2024

This is as good as a confirmation from the President-elect himself, Robert Kennedy Jr will be Trump’s pick for HHS Secretary. pic.twitter.com/hEORrAZRiN — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 14, 2024

Maybe America can finally get some answers about what really happened during Covid.

Hi @jaketapper & @drsanjaygupta, the most visible public health official in this country is a natal male who thinks he is a woman. Is the notion a person can change their sex based on how they self-identify “quackery” and a “false view”? pic.twitter.com/61veh3yi06 — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) November 14, 2024

Not one Democrat had a problem with that though.

Look— I get that he’s not your typical HHS Secretary. But if you didn’t have a problem with “Rachel” Levine don’t tell me about RFK Jr. pic.twitter.com/YNIoxKhcK9 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 14, 2024

I’m not his fan politically or intellectually, as impressed as I am with his fitness at age 70.



But 2020 had all the right people in charge and look what happened. So I say fine, let this play out and see what happens. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 14, 2024

No one can question this man's fitness at 70.

Look. RFK gets out over his skis sometimes but this is so much more than just vaccines!



2 quick examples:



1) there is a desperate need to separate the powers that decide NIH grants (billions of dollars) from the people who make policy recommendations - like, what are the… pic.twitter.com/pD6jR5vFBw — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 14, 2024

God answered the prayer of RFK Jr:



“For 19 years, I prayed to God to put me in a position to end the chronic disease epidemic.



This year, God sent me Donald J. Trump."



RFK Jr. has just become HHS Secretary.



God is good 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7t8sZ3Bkhc — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 14, 2024

If he could do that for America, bring it on.

This is great news. I have gotten to know @RobertKennedyJr. over the last year. There is no one more passionate and knowledgeable about the problems we face in our healthcare system, our nutrition, and our food supply than RFK. He will make America healthy again! https://t.co/94IrXeEsM7 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 14, 2024

Seed oil producers right now, upon hearing the news RFK Jr. will head Trump's HHS: pic.twitter.com/wzBg9hwWXC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 14, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: Big Pharma stock is TANKING in light of RFK Jr. being appointed to Trump's HHS department.



Just look at Moderna and Pfizer! pic.twitter.com/MR1F7apdUu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 14, 2024

That's a shame.

God forbid we let RFK Jr. be in charge of HHS, otherwise he might do something crazy like fund experimental gain-of-function research in Chinese laboratories and cause a global pandemic



Oh wait — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 14, 2024

So much truth in that statement. So many people forget the hell of 2020 and 2021.