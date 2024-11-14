Trump Continues to Upend DC with His Pick for HHS Secretary

Legacy Death Spiral: CNN & MSNBC Grapple With Losing Younger Democrat Viewers After...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:20 PM on November 14, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

President Trump has named his HHS Secretary and the Democrats are not happy. That means it's a very good day.

Maybe America can finally get some answers about what really happened during Covid.

Not one Democrat had a problem with that though. 

No one can question this man's fitness at 70.

If he could do that for America, bring it on.

That's a shame.

So much truth in that statement. So many people forget the hell of 2020 and 2021.

Tags: HHS TRUMP WASHINGTON D.C. TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

