Aaron Rupar Is Having a Normal One, Says RFK Jr. Will Be a 'Food Dictator' Under Trump Admin

The Left loves to toss around the word 'dictator': every Republican since Reagan has been a dictator, and each dictator is the WORST DICTATOR EVER.

Until the next Republican comes along.

The word is now devoid of all meaning, because when everyone is a dictator, no one is. The Left did the same thing with the 'racist!' and 'homophobe!' cards, so it's not a surprise.

But it is an interesting case study into the psychology of the Left. The narrative is clear: anyone who doesn't govern the way we want or hold our political ideology is a 'dictator.'

Here's Aaron Rupar, doing his part to reinforce the narrative.

"I'll get processed foods out of school lunches immediately" -- RFK Jr clearly plans to be some sort of food dictator under a new Trump administration pic.twitter.com/HPBMEqtH4d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2024

Here, this writer would like to point out the Left -- who usually love and demand America emulates Europe -- is doing the exact opposite of what most European governing bodies do. A lot of processed foods, preservatives, and other additives are prohibited in Europe.

People can have a good faith discussion about the role of government in doing this, but it's not dictatorial for government to prohibit harmful things -- especially if you're otherwise okay with the stuff Europe does regarding food.

This writer is also a mom and worked as a teacher and saw what passed for school lunches under Michelle Obama. They were processed, unappetizing garbage. Even Michelle herself said kids would 'get used to it.'

As someone who voted for Obama I recall one of Michelle's initiatives was improving the school lunch diet



Seemed like a great cause



Did you think she was "some sort of food dictator?" — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) October 29, 2024

That's (D)ifferent.

Oh now all of a sudden eating healthy isn’t a good thing. 🤡 — Sarah (@BooBooNyc) October 29, 2024

Think about the mentality here: Rupar hates Donald Trump and RFK, Jr. Therefore, it's okay to compromise the health of children to score political points.

Aaron Rupar wants kids to be unhealthy — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 29, 2024

It's demented.

Sorry but he’s on the right track. Ultra processed foods have no place in school lunches and are likely one of the main drivers of childhood obesity — Jon Allen (@jonallenpt) October 29, 2024

And the reality is this: government is paying (via our tax dollars) for these 'free' lunches. They get to decide what's in them.

Nailed it.

Aaron Rupar is not going to let some petty food dictator get between him and his lunchables https://t.co/7nrJbMhXpU — Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) October 29, 2024

Heh.

RFK is clinically insane and his voice sounds like it belongs to a reanimated frozen head just awoken from two centuries of cryogenic slumber. I hope he is never given power. But this is a good idea lots of people would support, and it’s stupid to pretend that it’s dictatorial. https://t.co/TLSqUnTTgS — Tyler Austin Harper (@Tyler_A_Harper) October 29, 2024

It is stupid to pretend this is dictatorial.

But that's on-brand for Rupar.