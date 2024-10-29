VIP
I Showed My Gen-Z Son the Pic of Tim Walz Holding a Game...
Catherine Herridge: Whistleblowers Admit FBI, DOJ Knew Hunter Laptop Was REAL and LIED...
Carol Roth OWNS Unhinged Leftist White Woman Lecturing Other White Women About Their...

Aaron Rupar Is Having a Normal One, Says RFK Jr. Will Be a 'Food Dictator' Under Trump Admin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on October 29, 2024
ImgFlip

The Left loves to toss around the word 'dictator': every Republican since Reagan has been a dictator, and each dictator is the WORST DICTATOR EVER.

Until the next Republican comes along.

The word is now devoid of all meaning, because when everyone is a dictator, no one is. The Left did the same thing with the 'racist!' and 'homophobe!' cards, so it's not a surprise.

But it is an interesting case study into the psychology of the Left. The narrative is clear: anyone who doesn't govern the way we want or hold our political ideology is a 'dictator.'

Here's Aaron Rupar, doing his part to reinforce the narrative.

Here, this writer would like to point out the Left -- who usually love and demand America emulates Europe -- is doing the exact opposite of what most European governing bodies do. A lot of processed foods, preservatives, and other additives are prohibited in Europe.

People can have a good faith discussion about the role of government in doing this, but it's not dictatorial for government to prohibit harmful things -- especially if you're otherwise okay with the stuff Europe does regarding food.

This writer is also a mom and worked as a teacher and saw what passed for school lunches under Michelle Obama. They were processed, unappetizing garbage. Even Michelle herself said kids would 'get used to it.'

That's (D)ifferent.

Think about the mentality here: Rupar hates Donald Trump and RFK, Jr. Therefore, it's okay to compromise the health of children to score political points.

It's demented.

And the reality is this: government is paying (via our tax dollars) for these 'free' lunches. They get to decide what's in them.

Nailed it.

Heh.

It is stupid to pretend this is dictatorial.

But that's on-brand for Rupar.

