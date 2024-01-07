Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over...
She Wasn't THERE: AOC's Weepy J6 Retelling Does NOT FAIL to Entertain and Annoy TF Out of Twitter (Watch)

Sam J.
January 07, 2024

There were plenty of melodramatic, annoying, fear-mongering posts from Democrats WEEPING about their experience on January 6, 2021. From Chuck Schumer insisting he was within 30 feet of the insurrectionists (right) to some other yahoo senator misquoting Benjamin Franklin of all people, it was absolutely the hot mess on social media we expected it would be.

Democrats never let even a basic crisis go to waste.

January 6 in an election year when Trump is currently the leading GOP candidate? They exploited this so-called crisis at nuclear levels.

Especially AOC.

This is ... special. Watch:

Full disclosure, we asked if this was new since we've seen AOC pull this act many, many, many times before. A brief glance through TikTok shows it is not old ... 

Hot dumpster juice, thank you very much.

Awww, that's right. She wasn't even THERE.

We just can't bring ourselves to feel even the teensiest bit sorry for her.

Yeah, we're big meanies that way.

After she walked barefoot in the snow uphill both ways to work that day ... 

Tags: AOC JANUARY 6 J6

