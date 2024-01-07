She Wasn't THERE: AOC's Weepy J6 Retelling Does NOT FAIL to Entertain and Annoy TF Out of Twitter (Watch)

There were plenty of melodramatic, annoying, fear-mongering posts from Democrats WEEPING about their experience on January 6, 2021. From Chuck Schumer insisting he was within 30 feet of the insurrectionists (right) to some other yahoo senator misquoting Benjamin Franklin of all people, it was absolutely the hot mess on social media we expected it would be.

Democrats never let even a basic crisis go to waste.

January 6 in an election year when Trump is currently the leading GOP candidate? They exploited this so-called crisis at nuclear levels.

Especially AOC.

This is ... special. Watch:

Tell me this ain’t the most dumpster juice lamentation y’all ever heard. I swear AOC is something else 🤦🏾‍♂️pic.twitter.com/3fG2ZO8Ffl — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) January 7, 2024

Full disclosure, we asked if this was new since we've seen AOC pull this act many, many, many times before. A brief glance through TikTok shows it is not old ...

It was worse than the Civil War don'cha know! — Craig - NRA Deplorable Cult 45 member #MAGA (@kraigr_IVU) January 7, 2024

😂 dumpster juice — P8TRIOTICUS (@Archuleta007) January 7, 2024

Hot dumpster juice, thank you very much.

Awww, that's right. She wasn't even THERE.

She's an actress.

Literally. She auditioned for her present role. — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) January 7, 2024

@AOC isn't even a good actress. I'm actually feeling sorry for her. — Horace FJB Head 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@HoraceHead1) January 7, 2024

We just can't bring ourselves to feel even the teensiest bit sorry for her.

Yeah, we're big meanies that way.

She inflates the story every time she spins it. — Lucas Kirkpatrick (@Memes_4_Luke) January 7, 2024

After she walked barefoot in the snow uphill both ways to work that day ...

Wonder how long these clowns practiced for these skits — garrison g (@treonut) January 7, 2024

Not long enough.

