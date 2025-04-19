Musk Made Me Do It! NYC Karen Caught Vandalizing Tesla Is Woke Therapist Who Blamed Elon for Her Crime

Leftists are never, ever to blame for their bad choices or their actions. There are countless examples of this -- far too many to list here -- but we're going to add another one to the pile.

In NYC, a woman left a swastika brick on a Tesla (cause Elon's a Nazi, see?). But it's not her fault she did it:

NYC woman who left swastika brick on Cybertruck is a woke therapist who blamed Elon Musk for tantrum https://t.co/YDTEQHhsj0 pic.twitter.com/0jOqCr5vBf — New York Post (@nypost) April 19, 2025

More from The New York Post:

The Brooklyn woman accused of leaving a brick scrawled with a swastika and the word “Nazi” on a parked Tesla is a super-woke family therapist who was involved in criminal justice diversion programs — and blamed Elon Musk for her heinous actions as she was taken into custody. Natasha Cohen was released on her own recognizance following her arraignment on hate-crime charges Saturday night, according to prosecutors. Cohen, 46, has a private practice, working with children, adolescents and their families for more than two decades.

She should lose her license and her practice.

Change our minds.

Where's the lie.

I think that therapist needs to see a therapist and lose her therapist license. — Christos Greek (@Christos_Vet) April 19, 2025

Make Asylums Great Again.

She bears a striking resemblance to another nutjob . . . pic.twitter.com/cHyW41gH66 — Rudolfo Gaspari (@scottdelaney98) April 19, 2025

Always with the crazy eyes.

When you are more crazy than your clients there is a problem — L.W. Wright (@LWWright34) April 19, 2025

There sure is.

That tracks — Brett (@BrettBAuto) April 19, 2025

It sure does.

Remember when this was a horrible offense and a sign one was a Nazi?

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Ironically woke "therapists" are the ones most in need of psychological treatment. https://t.co/da3h1yMQ9P — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 19, 2025

Every time. Without fail.

Remember -- a majority of Leftist women have at least one diagnosed mental health issue. And it shows.

"What made you want to become a therapist?"



"The voices." https://t.co/5cI0GO86QR — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) April 19, 2025

Heh.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.



