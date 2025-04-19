Musk Made Me Do It! NYC Karen Caught Vandalizing Tesla Is Woke Therapist Who Blamed Elon for Her Crime

El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele Told the UN That He'd 'Set Millions Free'
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 19, 2025
Twitchy

Leftists are never, ever to blame for their bad choices or their actions. There are countless examples of this -- far too many to list here -- but we're going to add another one to the pile.

In NYC, a woman left a swastika brick on a Tesla (cause Elon's a Nazi, see?). But it's not her fault she did it:

More from The New York Post:

The Brooklyn woman accused of leaving a brick scrawled with a swastika and the word “Nazi” on a parked Tesla is a super-woke family therapist who was involved in criminal justice diversion programs — and blamed Elon Musk for her heinous actions as she was taken into custody.

Natasha Cohen was released on her own recognizance following her arraignment on hate-crime charges Saturday night, according to prosecutors.

Cohen, 46, has a private practice, working with children, adolescents and their families for more than two decades.

She should lose her license and her practice.

Change our minds.

Where's the lie.

Make Asylums Great Again.

Always with the crazy eyes.

There sure is.

It sure does.

Remember when this was a horrible offense and a sign one was a Nazi?

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Every time. Without fail.

Remember -- a majority of Leftist women have at least one diagnosed mental health issue. And it shows.

Heh.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.


