Hey CNN: Lefty WSU Faculty Member Was Just Fired for the Left-Wing Extremism You Can't Seem to Find

The other day we told you about Jay Sani, the Washington State University (WSU) student who was assaulted by Communist WSU faculty member Patrick Mahoney.

Here's what The Post Millennial reported about Mahoney at the time:

Mahoney is a notorious far-left activist who hates conservative values and is a regular at pro-Hamas protests in the city. Recently, he was part of a group that was pressuring the Pullman City Council to pass a symbolic ceasefire resolution for the Israel-Hamas War. The proposal went nowhere. Mahoney also has strong ties to the Democratic Socialists of America and progressive labor groups and publicly touts his admiration for the communist party, including wearing a hammer and sickle pin in his official school portrait. Mahoney has been suspended from classes and teaching, but Sani fears he could be reinstated. School officials refused to comment on the matter.

Now Mahoney has been 'relieved' of teaching duties at WSU:

JUST IN: Far-left Washington University instructor gets "relieved of all teaching responsibilities" after arrest footage leaks.



Patrick Mahoney was seen on camera beating up an Indian-American student in a MAGA hat prior to his visit by police. pic.twitter.com/hTi9jsPPo5 — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) April 18, 2025

Here's more from The Daily Mail:

A woke Washington State University instructor who was caught on camera beating up an Indian-American student in a MAGA hat has been fired from his post. PhD student and instructor Patrick Mahoney along with student Gerald Hoff ripped Jay Sani's hat from him while outside of a bar near the Pullman campus on February 28. Sani, who is Indian-American, was seen in disturbing footage being pushed to the ground by the two men and repeatedly punched. The engineering student said the attack left him with multiple scrapes and bruises, and reported the assault to police. The university has since announced that Mahoney, who is a proud communist, has been 'relieved of all teaching responsibilities'. The school said: 'Washington State University is aware of an off-campus incident that occurred last February involving a WSU staff member and a graduate student. 'After an investigation conducted by the City of Pullman’s police department, and in accordance with WSU policies, the staff member’s employment has been terminated. 'The second individual involved was a graduate student serving as a teaching assistant. 'He was not a Washington State University professor. This person has been relieved of all teaching responsibilities.'

If Mahoney is also a student, will he be expelled?

He should be.

If you watch that 24-minute video, Mahoney acts like he's the victim and the cop should be on his side, because the MAGA hat offended him.

These disgusting people live in such an echo chamber that they see nothing wrong with ripping off someone's hat and throwing it, then proceeding to hit them in the jaw. This is why these so called places of "higher learning" deserve exactly $0 from the govt. — AA Fitness (@drewbie1980) April 18, 2025

They believe their acts of violence are free speech.

While calling Right-wing speech 'violence.'

This guy is literally recorded body slamming and punching an innocent guy while wearing this hoodie.



Acting like this afterwards is mental illness. There's something wrong with a lot of people in this country.



How does this guy have zero awareness that he's the bad guy? — Ashton Forbes (@JustXAshton) April 19, 2025

How much you want to bet Mahoney also supports defunding the police? Until he expects them to be his ally, that is.

This is how a graduate student talks? His sense of entitlement is astounding as he doesn't even know that taking that guys hat is the same as putting his hands on him. Typical ignorant communist. — Hyster Prynne🇺🇸 (@HysterPrynne59) April 18, 2025

Leftists always think the laws should be different for them.

Love his logic that if you’re wearing a MAGA hat that you’re asking for it. No, we prefer that you keep your grimy radical hands off of us, you violent freaks. — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) April 19, 2025

'That woman shouldn't have worn that short skirt, officer. What else was I supposed to do?'

Same vibes.

He talked to the cop like the guy totally had it coming because he had the nerve to wear a red hat. He was even shocked when the victim had the gall to defend himself. And the whole time he truly thinks the cop should obviously take his side because the guy was MAGA. Wild stuff. https://t.co/U0FnTu2o56 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 19, 2025

Realize where we are.

The level of arrogance is simply mind-boggling. It lies in the fact that he thinks he has the right to remove somebody else's cap in a derogatory manner simply because he does not like it! Then he lies through his teeth by claiming he can't remember if he was punched or grabbed. https://t.co/jbPpPz3S03 — André Kruis (@Bloubull) April 19, 2025

Lucky for his poor memory, the encounter was captured on video and in front of witnesses.

But Republicans are the extremists, right? https://t.co/MyICnJxYuk — 𝙶𝚠𝚎𝚗 𝙷𝚞𝚋𝚋𝚕𝚎 (@Gwen_Hubble_USA) April 19, 2025

CNN told us they just can't find any examples of Left-wing extremism and violence.

