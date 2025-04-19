SCOTUS Directs Trump Not to Remove Any Member of ‘Putative Class’ of Detainees
Hey CNN: Lefty WSU Faculty Member Was Just Fired for the Left-Wing Extremism You Can't Seem to Find

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 19, 2025
Meme

The other day we told you about Jay Sani, the Washington State University (WSU) student who was assaulted by Communist WSU faculty member Patrick Mahoney. 

Here's what The Post Millennial reported about Mahoney at the time:

Mahoney is a notorious far-left activist who hates conservative values and is a regular at pro-Hamas protests in the city. Recently, he was part of a group that was pressuring the Pullman City Council to pass a symbolic ceasefire resolution for the Israel-Hamas War. The proposal went nowhere. Mahoney also has strong ties to the Democratic Socialists of America and progressive labor groups and publicly touts his admiration for the communist party, including wearing a hammer and sickle pin in his official school portrait.

Mahoney has been suspended from classes and teaching, but Sani fears he could be reinstated. School officials refused to comment on the matter.

Now Mahoney has been 'relieved' of teaching duties at WSU:

Here's more from The Daily Mail:

A woke Washington State University instructor who was caught on camera beating up an Indian-American student in a MAGA hat has been fired from his post.

PhD student and instructor Patrick Mahoney along with student Gerald Hoff ripped Jay Sani's hat from him while outside of a bar near the Pullman campus on February 28.

Sani, who is Indian-American, was seen in disturbing footage being pushed to the ground by the two men and repeatedly punched. 

The engineering student said the attack left him with multiple scrapes and bruises, and reported the assault to police. 

The university has since announced that Mahoney, who is a proud communist, has been 'relieved of all teaching responsibilities'.

The school said: 'Washington State University is aware of an off-campus incident that occurred last February involving a WSU staff member and a graduate student. 

'After an investigation conducted by the City of Pullman’s police department, and in accordance with WSU policies, the staff member’s employment has been terminated.

'The second individual involved was a graduate student serving as a teaching assistant. 

'He was not a Washington State University professor. This person has been relieved of all teaching responsibilities.'

SCOTUS Directs Trump Not to Remove Any Member of 'Putative Class' of Detainees
Brett T.
Brett T.
If Mahoney is also a student, will he be expelled?

He should be.

If you watch that 24-minute video, Mahoney acts like he's the victim and the cop should be on his side, because the MAGA hat offended him.

They believe their acts of violence are free speech.

While calling Right-wing speech 'violence.'

How much you want to bet Mahoney also supports defunding the police? Until he expects them to be his ally, that is.

Leftists always think the laws should be different for them.

'That woman shouldn't have worn that short skirt, officer. What else was I supposed to do?'

Same vibes.

Realize where we are.

Lucky for his poor memory, the encounter was captured on video and in front of witnesses.

CNN told us they just can't find any examples of Left-wing extremism and violence.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.


