Moving Target: Democrats Continue Their Selective Love of Due Process
Race-Baiting Comments on Karmelo Anthony Fundraiser Reveal Society's Deep Sickness

Congresswoman Says She'll Travel to El Salvador to 'Demand the Release' of Maryland Man

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 19, 2025
Congress

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is making the most of his photo op sitting down with Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, exchanging loving glances over margaritas. Sen. Cory Booker has made noise about traveling to El Salvador and has encouraged a delegation of Democrats to make the flight. 

"There are others coming," Van Hollen said at his press conference. As our own Warren Squire reported earlier, those Democrats are going to have to pay for their own plane tickets — Rep. James Comer says he "will not approve a single dime of Oversight Committee taxpayer funds for use on the excursion Democrats have requested."

Among those who have announced their plans to travel to El Salvador is Rep. Maxine Dexter of Oregon, who says she is going to "demand the release" of Abrego Garcia.

"…  suspected of being involved in human trafficking."

Food for thought:

He's not even a "constituent" of hers, unlike Van Hollen. Let's get as many photos as we can of Democrat members of Congress sitting down with Abrego Garcia over a pitcher of margaritas.

***

