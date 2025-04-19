Congresswoman Says She'll Travel to El Salvador to 'Demand the Release' of Maryland Man

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is making the most of his photo op sitting down with Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, exchanging loving glances over margaritas. Sen. Cory Booker has made noise about traveling to El Salvador and has encouraged a delegation of Democrats to make the flight.

"There are others coming," Van Hollen said at his press conference. As our own Warren Squire reported earlier, those Democrats are going to have to pay for their own plane tickets — Rep. James Comer says he "will not approve a single dime of Oversight Committee taxpayer funds for use on the excursion Democrats have requested."

Among those who have announced their plans to travel to El Salvador is Rep. Maxine Dexter of Oregon, who says she is going to "demand the release" of Abrego Garcia.

NEW: Congresswoman Maxine Dexter (D-OR) announces she will travel to El Salvador to “demand the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia”, a deported Salvadoran illegal alien alleged to be a MS-13 gang member, accused by his own spouse of being a repeat wife beater, and previously suspected of being involved in human trafficking. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Go3AMntWYAIGQx1?format=jpg&name=small — Bill Melugin (@@BillMelugin_) Apr 18, 2025

"… suspected of being involved in human trafficking."

Food for thought:

Not a single democrat went to Gaza to demand the release of American hostages https://t.co/tI7PYEtVO0 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 19, 2025

Gaza? None of them even crossed the street to do it. — Vigorous Nudnik (@VNudnik) April 19, 2025

I can't wait for the 2028 Democrat primary debates when we've got a stage full of these clowns bragging about how they went to El Salvador to rescue an MS-13 gang member. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) April 19, 2025

Different President, different rules. — Endeavor to Persevere (@HardieEric) April 19, 2025

What happened to Spartacus? We wanted Spartacus. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 19, 2025

I just can't wrap my head around anyone trying to free an illegal alien, who was ordered deported twice — anne c (@Anne8065) April 19, 2025

@nayibbukele Shake up a fresh pitcher of margaritas, there's another showboater headed your way! — Daisy (@DaisyBelleLace) April 19, 2025

I wish they would fight this hard for the rest of us. They just collect their checks and perform stunts. — Daleblazer (@daleblazer) April 19, 2025

She’s one of Oregon’s worst. Not surprised. This stunt is entirely for attention and pandering. What an embarrassment for Oregon. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) April 19, 2025

Oregon. Its figures🤷‍♀️ — Banana Republic (@crpvfc5fft) April 19, 2025

He's not even a "constituent" of hers, unlike Van Hollen. Let's get as many photos as we can of Democrat members of Congress sitting down with Abrego Garcia over a pitcher of margaritas.

