Dem Congressmen Will Have to Pay Their Own Way to Visit Deported Illegal Alien in EL Salvador

Senator Chris Van Hollen announced that a Democrat Party lovefest will be making its way to El Salvador soon. He says more Democrats will be abandoning their constituents in the U.S. to focus their undivided attention on recently deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who is now in prison in his native El Salvador.

Advertisement

Let’s go DeMS-13! (WATCH)

At the end of his PC, Van Hollen reiterated that there will be more Democrats heading to El Salvador to fight for Abrego-Garcia.



“There are others coming."



The bizarre spectacle of Democrats traveling abroad to defend an MS13 wife-beating illegal will apparently continue. pic.twitter.com/vjmoTtwPWG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2025

Just imagine if the Democrats ever fought this hard for the American people. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 18, 2025

Democrats would never fight this hard for average Americans.

Posters are tired of Dems and their long-distance relationship with Garcia.

“i wonder if he’s just using me for free drinks" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2025

Van Hollen looks the type. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) April 18, 2025

He does look like he’s undressing Garcia with his eyes in that pic.

One poster says this inexplicable laser-focused shift to a suspected MS-13 gang member shows a lack of leadership in the Democrat Party.

It couldn’t be more obvious that there is no leader of the Democratic Party right now.



Apparently there is no one with any political instincts either because this has created some of the worst optics I can remember. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) April 18, 2025

The most bizarre political stunt I can recall. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2025

The optics of this are horrible.

We wouldn’t be surprised if the Dems are polling in the teens this weekend.

I think we may actually see the Democrat Party reach single digit approval.



For real. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 18, 2025

But they are polling high with illegals, their new constituents — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2025

Yes, illegal aliens love them. Viva la Democrat Party!

It looks like Democrat Congressmen will have to dig deep in their own pockets if they plan on spending time in El Salvador soon.

If Democrats wish to travel to El Salvador and meet with a foreign illegal MS-13 gang member, they can spend their own money to do so.



I will not approve a single dime of Oversight Committee taxpayer funds for use on the excursion Democrats have requested. pic.twitter.com/ldokDJBTve — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) April 18, 2025

Not on the taxpayer dime. Comer refused all requests for funds to travel there. If they do it, they have to pay for it. — kathy (@PetzKathy) April 18, 2025

Ah, the price of love!