Dem Congressmen Will Have to Pay Their Own Way to Visit Deported Illegal Alien in EL Salvador

Senator Chris Van Hollen announced that a Democrat Party lovefest will be making its way to El Salvador soon. He says more Democrats will be abandoning their constituents in the U.S. to focus their undivided attention on recently deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who is now in prison in his native El Salvador.
Let’s go DeMS-13! (WATCH)
At the end of his PC, Van Hollen reiterated that there will be more Democrats heading to El Salvador to fight for Abrego-Garcia.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2025
“There are others coming."
The bizarre spectacle of Democrats traveling abroad to defend an MS13 wife-beating illegal will apparently continue. pic.twitter.com/vjmoTtwPWG
Just imagine if the Democrats ever fought this hard for the American people.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 18, 2025
Democrats would never fight this hard for average Americans.
Posters are tired of Dems and their long-distance relationship with Garcia.
They're in love. pic.twitter.com/xIkBmXaGvZ— Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) April 18, 2025
“i wonder if he’s just using me for free drinks"— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2025
Van Hollen looks the type.— Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) April 18, 2025
He does look like he’s undressing Garcia with his eyes in that pic.
One poster says this inexplicable laser-focused shift to a suspected MS-13 gang member shows a lack of leadership in the Democrat Party.
It couldn’t be more obvious that there is no leader of the Democratic Party right now.— The Right Answer (@theright_answer) April 18, 2025
Apparently there is no one with any political instincts either because this has created some of the worst optics I can remember.
The most bizarre political stunt I can recall.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2025
Recommended
The optics of this are horrible.
We wouldn’t be surprised if the Dems are polling in the teens this weekend.
I think we may actually see the Democrat Party reach single digit approval.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 18, 2025
For real.
But they are polling high with illegals, their new constituents— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2025
Yes, illegal aliens love them. Viva la Democrat Party!
It looks like Democrat Congressmen will have to dig deep in their own pockets if they plan on spending time in El Salvador soon.
If Democrats wish to travel to El Salvador and meet with a foreign illegal MS-13 gang member, they can spend their own money to do so.— Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) April 18, 2025
I will not approve a single dime of Oversight Committee taxpayer funds for use on the excursion Democrats have requested. pic.twitter.com/ldokDJBTve
Not on the taxpayer dime. Comer refused all requests for funds to travel there. If they do it, they have to pay for it.— kathy (@PetzKathy) April 18, 2025
Ah, the price of love!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member