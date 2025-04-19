Dem Congressmen Will Have to Pay Their Own Way to Visit Deported Illegal Alien in EL Salvador

Stephen Miller: Democrats View Americans as ‘Acceptable Collateral Damage’ in War Against...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on April 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Senator Chris Van Hollen announced that a Democrat Party lovefest will be making its way to El Salvador soon. He says more Democrats will be abandoning their constituents in the U.S. to focus their undivided attention on recently deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who is now in prison in his native El Salvador. 

Let’s go DeMS-13! (WATCH)

Democrats would never fight this hard for average Americans.

Posters are tired of Dems and their long-distance relationship with Garcia.

He does look like he’s undressing Garcia with his eyes in that pic.

One poster says this inexplicable laser-focused shift to a suspected MS-13 gang member shows a lack of leadership in the Democrat Party.

The optics of this are horrible.

We wouldn’t be surprised if the Dems are polling in the teens this weekend.

Yes, illegal aliens love them. Viva la Democrat Party!

It looks like Democrat Congressmen will have to dig deep in their own pockets if they plan on spending time in El Salvador soon.

Ah, the price of love!

