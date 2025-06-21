Adam Kinzinger Suddenly Concerned About the Media Not Pushing Back

'He Knows My Name!' Alex 'José' Padilla Runs to MSNBC, Still Teary-Eyed Over...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 21, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If there's one thing true about the legacy media, it's that they never, ever push back on a Democrat, no matter how ridiculous the claim. They just sit there and nod and then move on to the next softball question. For example, Sen. Jeff Merkley just last week tried to pin the blame on President Donald Trump for the shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses, and CNN's John Berman just sat there.

After Vice President J.D. Vance called Sen. Alex Padilla "José," suddenly, Adam Kinzinger wondered why the media didn't immediately follow up on it. Believe us, Padilla will get plenty of airtime. He's already been on MSNBC to respond to Vance.

Padilla was also certain that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem knew his face after he charged into her press conference. "Don't you know who I am?"

Padilla will be given days of follow-up questions over a simple joke. "Reporters let too much slide."

It was the perfect response to Padilla's week of crying, "Don't you know who I am?"

Wouldn't it be nice if the media would follow up once in a while? "Senator, you claim President Trump's rhetoric was responsible for the Minnesota shootings. Could you elaborate on that?" Or, "Mister President, you've claimed multiple times that your son Beau died in Iraq. Why is that?

***

ALEX PADILLA JD VANCE MEDIA BIAS

