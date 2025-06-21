Adam Kinzinger Suddenly Concerned About the Media Not Pushing Back

If there's one thing true about the legacy media, it's that they never, ever push back on a Democrat, no matter how ridiculous the claim. They just sit there and nod and then move on to the next softball question. For example, Sen. Jeff Merkley just last week tried to pin the blame on President Donald Trump for the shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses, and CNN's John Berman just sat there.

After Vice President J.D. Vance called Sen. Alex Padilla "José," suddenly, Adam Kinzinger wondered why the media didn't immediately follow up on it. Believe us, Padilla will get plenty of airtime. He's already been on MSNBC to respond to Vance.

Senator Padilla is quite perturbed by JD Vance calling him 'Jose' — “He knows my name!" pic.twitter.com/xfcUpNdclp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 21, 2025

Padilla was also certain that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem knew his face after he charged into her press conference. "Don't you know who I am?"

Dear all reporters,



When something happens like, I don’t know, JD Vance calls Alex Padilla “Jose,” how about some follow ups?



This admin is so incompetent that reporters let too much slide.



Stop please — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) June 21, 2025

Padilla will be given days of follow-up questions over a simple joke. "Reporters let too much slide."

This is literally THE most important thing happening right now, probably in the world. How can they just ignore it? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 21, 2025

Follow up? I’ve seen Jose crying in multiple news. Think Karen was crying too. Enough! Let him cry as much as he wants on his own time! — JustMe 🙋🏻‍♀️🇺🇸✝️ (@TheSandieT) June 21, 2025

Everything going on in the world you think that's the most important statement to put out on X.

Strange priorities — Just the truth please! (@lacnpnw) June 21, 2025

Maybe we saw the humor and moved on. — Jacque (@jtalboy) June 21, 2025

It was the perfect response to Padilla's week of crying, "Don't you know who I am?"

It was pretty funny. I laughed. — Daniel (@DanielKB3651) June 21, 2025

Are you crying now about this of all things? It's so unimportant. Reporters would do well to cover the actual news accurately and honestly. — Linda Matthews (@Linda_Kentucky) June 21, 2025

The reporters didn’t know who Jose Padilla was to ask any follow up. — KillJoy (@RichieFulford) June 21, 2025

No one cares, Steve! — SCOTT (@skepticscott12) June 21, 2025

If reporters reported every time a Democrat called President Trump Hitler they wouldn't have time to report anything else. Sit this one out hypocrite. — Sunshine Diamond Eyes (@sundiamondshine) June 21, 2025

Wouldn't it be nice if the media would follow up once in a while? "Senator, you claim President Trump's rhetoric was responsible for the Minnesota shootings. Could you elaborate on that?" Or, "Mister President, you've claimed multiple times that your son Beau died in Iraq. Why is that?

