Dem Senator Blames Trump for MN Shootings With ZERO Pushback From CNN Host

Monday Morning Meme Madness
Doug P. | 10:50 AM on June 16, 2025
Meme

The charges against Vance Boelter in Minnesota have been released, and the man police say shot and killed a state lawmaker and her husband while also shooting and wounding another lawmaker and his wife have been unsealed. Suffice to say the charges have raised some questions

Meanwhile, the race is on to assign blame for what or who might have motivated the shooter, and predictably many Democrats are pointing at President Trump. What's equally ridiculous is that when Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley did that very thing on CNN, he received zero pushback: 

If a Republican blamed a Democrat for a shooting we're just guessing the host would have interjected. 

THIS. Is CNN.

The media and Dems will certainly not ever admit to their own contributions when it comes to inflammatory rhetoric:

Not only do the Democrats and media insist the angry rhetoric only comes from the Right, they'd also like everybody to forget that Donald Trump was shot, a loon tried to assassinate a bunch of Republicans at a baseball practice and many other incidents. 

