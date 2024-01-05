EPIC, Kick-Butt Thread DEBUNKS Lefty Mouth-Breathers Claiming Political Parties MAGICALLY Switched Places

If you spend any time at all on social media in political circles, you will absolutely come across several people on the Left who absolutely believe Republicans and Democrats magically switched places at some point and therefore the Republicans of today are the evil, nasty, racist Democrats of the past.

And yeah, it's just not true.

Hey, we get it, if we were part of that evil, racist party we'd probably want to pretend it was the other party as well but nope.

And here, finally, is a deep dive that takes all of their sad little arguments APART ...

I find the southern strategy/ parties switched narrative to be super annoying, so I did a deep dive into the actual statistics from the congressional vote and the senate vote on HR. 7152. (Civil rights act of 1964).

I included the Senate vote and the final house vote.

1/ — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) January 4, 2024

We too find it annoying.

If you're reading us you likely do as well.

The senate vote was held on June 19, 1964.

The senate makeup was 33 Republican representatives and 67 Democrat representatives.

Of the republican Reps, 27 voted Yea and 6 voted Nay.

Of the Democrat reps, 46 voted Yea and 21 voted Nay.

2/ — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) January 4, 2024

Below is the list of Nays with party affiliation at the time of the vote, party affiliation at retirement and the year of retirement and, where applicable, the year they switched parties.

Of the Senators, only one, Strom Thurmond D SC, switched party affiliation to Republican.

3/ — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) January 4, 2024

... Of the senators, only one, Strom Thurmond, switched party affiliation to Republican.

Gosh, we're certainly not experts but you'd think it would take more than one senator (who Biden looked up to and admired, FYI) to somehow switch the parties.

D Nays:

Joseph Hill D AL (ret D 68)

John Sparkman D AL (ret D 78)

James William Fulbright D AR (ret D 74)

John McClellan D AR (ret D 77)

Spessard Holland D FL (ret D 70)

George Smathers D FL (ret D 68)

Richard Russell D GA (ret D 71)

Herman Talmadge D GA (ret D 80)

Allan Ellender… — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) January 4, 2024

The final Congressional vote was held on July 2, 1964.

The Congressional makeup was 178 Republican representatives and 253 Democrat representatives.

Of the republican Reps, 136 voted Yea, 35 voted Nay 2 voted Present and 5 were not present for the vote.

Of the Democrat reps, 153… — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) January 4, 2024

From this post:

Of the republican Reps, 136 voted Yea, 35 voted Nay 2 voted Present and 5 were not present for the vote. Of the Democrat reps, 153 voted Yea, 91 voted Nay 2 voted Present and 7 were not present for the vote.5/

Shocker.

Oh, wait, not shocking.

Below is the list of Nays with party affiliation at the time of the vote, party affiliation at retirement and the year of retirement and, where applicable, the year they switched parties.

Of the Representatives, only two, John Jarman D OK and Albert Watson D SC, switched party… — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) January 4, 2024

D Nays:

George William Andrews D AL (ret D 72)

Carl Elliott D AL (ret D 64)

George Grant D AL (ret D 64)

George Huddleston Jr. D AL (ret D 64)

Robert Emmett Jones D AL (ret D 76)

Albert Rains D AL (ret D 64)

Kenneth Roberts D AL (ret D 64)

Armistead Selden D AL (ret D 68)

Ezekiel… — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) January 4, 2024

At the end of the day, there were three reps in total that switched parties. Of the three, one switched within a year of retirement and one switched within three years of retirement, which really only leaves Strom Thurmond.

Hardly what you could call a massive ideological shift.… — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) January 4, 2024

Womp womp womp.

Hope you found this interesting because it was way more typing than I'm used to and, frankly, kind of a pain in the ass.

Feel free to bookmark it for later usage.

Happy quarreling!

/end — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) January 4, 2024

Also, we need to give this guy credit for sharing the thread in the first place ...

Otherwise, he'll never stop whining about it.

Then again, giving him credit will only make him 'insufferabler' so it's really a no-win situation ...

Heh.

