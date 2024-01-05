EPIC, Kick-Butt Thread DEBUNKS Lefty Mouth-Breathers Claiming Political Parties MAGICALLY Switched Places

3 Years Later and We STILL Don't Know the Identity of 'Pipe Bomb...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on January 05, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

If you spend any time at all on social media in political circles, you will absolutely come across several people on the Left who absolutely believe Republicans and Democrats magically switched places at some point and therefore the Republicans of today are the evil, nasty, racist Democrats of the past.

And yeah, it's just not true.

Hey, we get it, if we were part of that evil, racist party we'd probably want to pretend it was the other party as well but nope.

And here, finally, is a deep dive that takes all of their sad little arguments APART ... 

We too find it annoying.

If you're reading us you likely do as well.

... Of the senators, only one, Strom Thurmond, switched party affiliation to Republican.

Gosh, we're certainly not experts but you'd think it would take more than one senator (who Biden looked up to and admired, FYI) to somehow switch the parties.

From this post:

Of the republican Reps, 136 voted Yea, 35 voted Nay 2 voted Present and 5 were not present for the vote. 

Of the Democrat reps, 153 voted Yea, 91 voted Nay 2 voted Present and 7 were not present for the vote.5/

Shocker.

Oh, wait, not shocking.

Womp womp womp.

Also, we need to give this guy credit for sharing the thread in the first place ... 

Otherwise, he'll never stop whining about it.

Then again, giving him credit will only make him 'insufferabler' so it's really a no-win situation ... 

Heh.

======================================================================

