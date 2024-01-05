WOW: Techno Fog Drops Another SCATHING Thread of Epstein Files and It's Getting...
Mark Cuban Goes Full ARGLE BARGLE RAR in Back and Forth With Ashley St. Clair Over His Lame DEI Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on January 05, 2024
Bravo/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Mark Cuban wrote an entire thread explaining what DEI means only to get mocked, ridiculed, and absolutely dragged for it by most of Twitter (and of course, your friendly neighborhood Twitchy editor). Welp, it seems he did try and defend his embarrassing thread which only makes this entire story that much funnier.

It all started here with Ashley St. Clair:

From the rest of her post:

You give a pretty literal breakdown of “DEI” from a definition standpoint but seem to gloss over what DEI (and sister programs such as affirmative action) has become in actuality, which is ironically rather discriminatory. “Equity” and “equality” are also wrongly conflated here. The reality of DEI is destroying meritocracy to hire based on race and gender for extra social credit points (and gov bucks). This is wrong and will only breed further division in this country.

Cuban responded:

They throw a piece of wet spaghetti at a group of people and whoever it sticks to is who they hire.

Derp.

She responded:

Oh. So The Babylon Bee hires like other companies USED to.

Crazy.

Mark tried to pretend she made her point for him BUT you know, she didn't.

Nice try, but nope.

Raise your hand if you're as sick of the word 'equity' as we are.

Blah blah blah.

Nice Alinksy, Mark.

Enter J.D. Vance with the perfect question:

Hell no they don't. HA HA HA HA

That's probably why Mark got all pissy and snippy in his reply:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

We typically include the rest of a post/tweet when it's too long to show inside our article but we'll spare you the rest of the stupid in Mark's post because we're givers. Basically, he just admits they hire players based on being positioned to succeed.

You know, ON MERIT.

Otherwise, the Dallas Mavericks would need to hire a bunch of people to meet that whole DEI thing Mark seems to love so much.

He knows that.

And he knows we know that he knows that.

He just doesn't care.

======================================================================

