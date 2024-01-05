Mark Cuban Goes Full ARGLE BARGLE RAR in Back and Forth With Ashley St. Clair Over His Lame DEI Thread

As Twitchy readers know, Mark Cuban wrote an entire thread explaining what DEI means only to get mocked, ridiculed, and absolutely dragged for it by most of Twitter (and of course, your friendly neighborhood Twitchy editor). Welp, it seems he did try and defend his embarrassing thread which only makes this entire story that much funnier.

It all started here with Ashley St. Clair:

“DEI is not seen as a core competency in most companies. It's just a huge expense.” Yes, and any time you make something like DEI a requirement, it will turn into checklists and eventually a lucrative industry.



You give a pretty literal break down of “DEI” from a definition… — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 4, 2024

From the rest of her post:

You give a pretty literal breakdown of “DEI” from a definition standpoint but seem to gloss over what DEI (and sister programs such as affirmative action) has become in actuality, which is ironically rather discriminatory. “Equity” and “equality” are also wrongly conflated here. The reality of DEI is destroying meritocracy to hire based on race and gender for extra social credit points (and gov bucks). This is wrong and will only breed further division in this country.

Cuban responded:

You can give specifics. The scenarios I used are what I do and what I have seen with companies I work with.



I have had this position for a long time.



But for your company, I'd love to know how you hire ? — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 4, 2024

They throw a piece of wet spaghetti at a group of people and whoever it sticks to is who they hire.

Derp.

She responded:

We hire based on qualifications, integrity, and obviously a sense of humor being a satire company.



Your application of your version of DEI would be great if that’s how it was applied universally but unfortunately it is not.



The reality of mandatory DEI at scale is… https://t.co/a3huiHv0IB — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 4, 2024

Oh. So The Babylon Bee hires like other companies USED to.

Crazy.

Mark tried to pretend she made her point for him BUT you know, she didn't.

So what you are saying is that when done well, DEI is a goal every company should have ? https://t.co/kD9CcgVu01 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 4, 2024

Nice try, but nope.

No, because again the “E” by standard DEI measures stands for “equity” *not* the “equality” you laid out in your own hiring practices. There’s a serious 14th Amendment issue with the E there. — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 4, 2024

Raise your hand if you're as sick of the word 'equity' as we are.

"Equity is a core principle of business.

Put your employees in a position to succeed. Recognize their differences and play to their strengths where ever possible"



You disagree with this? — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 4, 2024

Blah blah blah.

Nobody would disagree with that. But if that’s how the E worked in reality, SFFA v. Harvard wouldn’t have happened. I suspect many corporate DEI cases will pan out similarly. — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 4, 2024

Running a company, as you know, is hard. In the @ibm video their CEO says he wants the demographics of IBM to reflect the entire country. Could it be that's what puts his company in the best position to succeed ?Do you have a problem with that ? It's exactly what I suggested and… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 4, 2024

Nice Alinksy, Mark.

Enter J.D. Vance with the perfect question:

Do the Dallas Mavericks reflect the demographics of America as a whole? https://t.co/FT72W3kS9V — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) January 4, 2024

Hell no they don't. HA HA HA HA

That's probably why Mark got all pissy and snippy in his reply:

If you were trying to make a stupid comment, you nailed it.



First, as an organization as a whole, yes we do.



More importantly, if you understand the value of DEI, it's not in checklists and quotas , it's in understanding how to best compete as a company.



We hire the… https://t.co/GS7t14zl9U — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 4, 2024

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

We typically include the rest of a post/tweet when it's too long to show inside our article but we'll spare you the rest of the stupid in Mark's post because we're givers. Basically, he just admits they hire players based on being positioned to succeed.

You know, ON MERIT.

Otherwise, the Dallas Mavericks would need to hire a bunch of people to meet that whole DEI thing Mark seems to love so much.

He's talking about the team, not the support staff Mark. — My Electric Adventure (@MyElectricAdv) January 4, 2024

He knows that.

And he knows we know that he knows that.

He just doesn't care.

