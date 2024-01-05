Mark Cuban Goes Full ARGLE BARGLE RAR in Back and Forth With Ashley...
We Regret to Inform You That Viral Epstein/Rob Reiner Tweet Floating Around Is Fake ... Fake Fake Fake

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:30 AM on January 05, 2024
Twitchy

There is a screenshot of a supposed tweet from Rob Reiner ranting about Epstein Island and Trump.

It is, of course, really fake. Do we think ol' Meathead may be listed somewhere in the docs? Maaaaaaybe.

Is this screenshot from a real tweet though?

Nope. Not even close.

The whole, 'Twitter for Dummies' thing probably should have given it away but you know ... 

Fake.

Fake fake.

Fake fakity fake fake fake.

When we first started covering the newly released Epstein files we knew a lot of fake posts, claims, and even docs would make their way to Twitter/X and to be fair, it can be difficult to know what's real and what's not. Especially when there are bad players out there who are either looking for clicks and taps OR trying to push people one way or the other. There is plenty of damning information in those docs already without having to make anything up.

For example, Clinton likes them young.

Just sayin'.

Sure. 

But the tweet floating around is still fake.

All of that being said, people have also noticed that Rob hasn't posted in a few days and while that may be normal for most people, Rob lives on Twitter. So why the sudden silence?

What's he hiding? Is he hiding? 

When you think about it like this we can almost see why people might think that Reiner screenshot is real ... almost.

======================================================================

