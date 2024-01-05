We Regret to Inform You That Viral Epstein/Rob Reiner Tweet Floating Around Is Fake ... Fake Fake Fake

There is a screenshot of a supposed tweet from Rob Reiner ranting about Epstein Island and Trump.

It is, of course, really fake. Do we think ol' Meathead may be listed somewhere in the docs? Maaaaaaybe.

Is this screenshot from a real tweet though?

Nope. Not even close.

Rob Reiner announces he’s on the Epstein Client List and Epstein Flight logs.



What a fool!



When a lawyer tells me to STFU, I STFU! pic.twitter.com/6w85V3oHPB — FFT1776™ (@FFT1776) January 5, 2024

The whole, 'Twitter for Dummies' thing probably should have given it away but you know ...

Fake.

Fake fake.

Fake fakity fake fake fake.

When we first started covering the newly released Epstein files we knew a lot of fake posts, claims, and even docs would make their way to Twitter/X and to be fair, it can be difficult to know what's real and what's not. Especially when there are bad players out there who are either looking for clicks and taps OR trying to push people one way or the other. There is plenty of damning information in those docs already without having to make anything up.

For example, Clinton likes them young.

Just sayin'.

South Park accurately depicted Rob Reiner as a liar.



"Sometimes lying is okay. Like, when you know what's good for people more than they do" pic.twitter.com/PMyLAbHTjG — Eddie (@ICU1010) January 5, 2024

Sure.

But the tweet floating around is still fake.

All of that being said, people have also noticed that Rob hasn't posted in a few days and while that may be normal for most people, Rob lives on Twitter. So why the sudden silence?

Rob Reiner hasn't posted in several days. Why is he hiding? Does he expect his name to show up on a certain list?



Where's Meathead? 😂 pic.twitter.com/lOpuS0HXMm — PAMELA HENSLEY🇺🇸 (@PamelaHensley22) January 5, 2024

What's he hiding? Is he hiding?

When you think about it like this we can almost see why people might think that Reiner screenshot is real ... almost.

