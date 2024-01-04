Old ABC Footage Caught on a Hot Mic About Epstein Goes VIRAL Now That Epstein Files Have Dropped (Watch)

Full credit to Brigitte Gabriel, we had forgotten about this old footage from ABC's Amy Robach that was caught on a hot mic about Jeffrey Epstein and the 'list'. Interestingly enough, we are seeing this footage go viral today now that the Epstein files have dropped.

Advertisement

You'll recognize many of the same names and facts ...

Watch.

Given everything going on, it’s a good time to flashback to Amy Robach on a hot mic talking about her Jeffrey Epstein report that was never aired. pic.twitter.com/3WNpiBfrLO — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 4, 2024

What we find the most interesting about this footage is how she mentioned the amount of blackmail going on from Epstein and how she did not believe for one minute Epstein killed himself.

Where is her report, perhaps it's time that everyone sees it now. — Jayde Van Cleave (@jaydevc) January 4, 2024

If nothing else her report appears to have been validated.

Too bad ABC sat on it.

Funny how so many conspiracy theories turn out to be true, and by funny we don't mean funny 'ha ha,' we mean funny 'ain't that some shiznit'.

Can't wait for the dominos to start falling — Joseph Katz (@Joseph_K95) January 4, 2024

Get your popcorn.

Lots of it.

It's a fair question since ABC sat on it although let's be honest, we'd only be shocked if they HADN'T sat on it. Let's not pretend any of the mainstream media have been at all interested in reporting honestly or fairly when a Democrat is involved.

And as we all know now, Bill 'Likes Them Young' Clinton is involved.

They knew and did nothing. https://t.co/nkH6XAikAj — Nevyn (@Nevyn05217348) January 4, 2024

However much you think you hate the mainstream media, it's not enough.

======================================================================

Related:

SLAAAY QUEEN! Juanita Broaddrick Goes SCORCHED EARTH on the Clinton's in Post After Epstein Files Drop

Dude. NO: Mark Cuban DEI-Splaining to Elon Musk in Ridiculously WRONG Thread Backfires SPECTACULARLY

Why Oh WHY Would She Do THAT?! LOL! Hillary Clinton's Actions AFTER Epstein List Drops SOOO Very Telling

Techno Fog Cuts Through ALL the Noise and BS With DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread on the Epstein Files

Trans Woman (in Other Words, a Dude) SCHOOLED on Biology After Claiming Men Can Get Periods Too

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.