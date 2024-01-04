Old ABC Footage Caught on a Hot Mic About Epstein Goes VIRAL Now That Epstein Files Have Dropped (Watch)

Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! Sean Lennon's Post Explaining What DEI REALLY Stands for...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on January 04, 2024
Twitter

Full credit to Brigitte Gabriel, we had forgotten about this old footage from ABC's Amy Robach that was caught on a hot mic about Jeffrey Epstein and the 'list'. Interestingly enough, we are seeing this footage go viral today now that the Epstein files have dropped.

You'll recognize many of the same names and facts ... 

Watch.

What we find the most interesting about this footage is how she mentioned the amount of blackmail going on from Epstein and how she did not believe for one minute Epstein killed himself. 

If nothing else her report appears to have been validated.

Too bad ABC sat on it.

Funny how so many conspiracy theories turn out to be true, and by funny we don't mean funny 'ha ha,' we mean funny 'ain't that some shiznit'.

Get your popcorn.

Lots of it.

It's a fair question since ABC sat on it although let's be honest, we'd only be shocked if they HADN'T sat on it. Let's not pretend any of the mainstream media have been at all interested in reporting honestly or fairly when a Democrat is involved.

And as we all know now, Bill 'Likes Them Young' Clinton is involved.

However much you think you hate the mainstream media, it's not enough.

======================================================================

