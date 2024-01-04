Why Oh WHY Would She Do THAT?! LOL! Hillary Clinton's Actions AFTER Epstein List Drops SOOO Very Telling

Hey, did you guys hear the news? According to the Jeffrey Epstein Files, Bill Clinton 'likes them young.'

C'mon, we all knew that already (the guy did have sex with his young intern, after all) but seeing more proof of it in black and white? Yikes.

What a total and complete creeps**t.

🧵Not making any promises here... just posting screenshots of things I think are interesting as I go through the unsealed docs in Giuffre v. Maxwell. So far the documents added are all from the Boies Schiller firm. #EpsteinClientList



"Clinton likes them young" pic.twitter.com/Ju58Lb3fQ6 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 4, 2024

Interestingly enough, it would appear Hillary Clinton has shut replies off on her tweets.

But only certain tweets with a certain someone in them.

Ahem.

Hillary Clinton has shut off replies on her tweets.



🤣🤣🤣



I wonder why #EpsteinClientList — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) January 4, 2024

Gosh, why would she do that?

Oh, and you know what makes it even FUNNIER? The tweets she turned them off on ALL include her husband who is rumored to like them young.

Ahem.

Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating today! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/qMS4KVljJ0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 25, 2023

Ha.

A throwback to New Year's Eve, 1999.



Happy New Year. Let's make 2024 the year we successfully defend democracy—again! pic.twitter.com/DZ1Rdv0gX7 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 31, 2023

Ha ha.

My special guest for this season's finale of my podcast, You And Me Both, hardly needs an introduction.



Join me and @BillClinton for the latest installment of a conversation we've been having together for over 50 years. https://t.co/t2HtDgGQP1 pic.twitter.com/vVUOp4U0LN — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 12, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Drinking heavily tonight, that is for certain. — Dean LeFleur (@Dean_LeFleur) January 4, 2024

Remember the stories about her throwing lamps around the room? Yeah ...

🤣👊🇺🇸 Hildabeast can't take the heat. 😁 — 🍊🇺🇲Proud🦅MEGA ☢ MAGA🦅Patriot🇺🇲🍊 (@jemolafr8) January 4, 2024

Hillary has to know people can still respond to her posts, yes?

Merry Christmas to one of the many people who will be mention from Epstein list https://t.co/21gPdp8ch1 — Nicholas (@bertke93) January 1, 2024

Psychic!

