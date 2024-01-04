'No Way This is a Real Tweet': AP Competes With Babylon Bee in...
Why Oh WHY Would She Do THAT?! LOL! Hillary Clinton's Actions AFTER Epstein List Drops SOOO Very Telling

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on January 04, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

Hey, did you guys hear the news? According to the Jeffrey Epstein Files, Bill Clinton 'likes them young.'

C'mon, we all knew that already (the guy did have sex with his young intern, after all) but seeing more proof of it in black and white? Yikes.

What a total and complete creeps**t.

Interestingly enough, it would appear Hillary Clinton has shut replies off on her tweets.

But only certain tweets with a certain someone in them.

Ahem.

Gosh, why would she do that?

Oh, and you know what makes it even FUNNIER? The tweets she turned them off on ALL include her husband who is rumored to like them young.

Ahem.

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Remember the stories about her throwing lamps around the room? Yeah ...

Hillary has to know people can still respond to her posts, yes?

Psychic!

======================================================================

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

BILL CLINTON EPSTEIN HILLARY CLINTON

