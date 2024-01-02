Marc Lamont Hill DEMANDS Next Harvard President Be a Black Woman and HELLOOO BACKFIRE

As Twitchy readers know, now FORMER Harvard President Claudine Gay has resigned (and we can't even joke about her plagiarizing her resignation letter because ummm, she may have). Welp, it seems Marc Lamont Hill has some very strong feelings about Harvard's next president and all we can say is, 'Yeah, no.'

And why?

The next president of Harvard University MUST be a Black woman. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 2, 2024

How about Harvard select the person who is best suited for the job? No racists, no plagiarists, no antisemites ... just someone who actually gives a damn about higher education in this country. Crazy talk, we know.

We'd ask what he was thinking when he posted this but we're pretty sure he's incapable of thinking before he posts as it is.

LOL. You are such a joke.



But as long as we're on the topic, maybe they should hire the person who actually WROTE all of Claudine Gay's alleged "scholarship." pic.twitter.com/LKOwPNplBP — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 2, 2024

We see what he did there.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Although we would suggest Condi Rice.

Is antisemitism and plagiarism part of your criteria as well? — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) January 2, 2024

That’s an awfully racist and sexist demand. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) January 2, 2024

Ain't it though?

It sounds like you mainly care about race and not qualifications. That's how Gay ended up as president in the first place. Why are some people incapable of learning from mistakes? 🤔 — Jess' Gems & Pearls❤️🦅🇺🇸🦋 🦁♓🌌 (@Mousecat1980) January 2, 2024

It's a fair question so we're willing to bet Marc doesn't have an answer.

No! She must be a black trans woman you bigot! — Ryan (@rcam_tv) January 2, 2024

Heh.

THERE it is.

WHY? Literally nothing about who should be Harvard's next President has anything to do with Skin Color or Gender — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) January 2, 2024

If you're a small-minded, politically driven, overly-emotional racist it does.

See Marc Lamont Hill.

