Marc Lamont Hill DEMANDS Next Harvard President Be a Black Woman and HELLOOO BACKFIRE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on January 02, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, now FORMER Harvard President Claudine Gay has resigned (and we can't even joke about her plagiarizing her resignation letter because ummm, she may have). Welp, it seems Marc Lamont Hill has some very strong feelings about Harvard's next president and all we can say is, 'Yeah, no.'

And why?

How about Harvard select the person who is best suited for the job? No racists, no plagiarists, no antisemites ... just someone who actually gives a damn about higher education in this country. Crazy talk, we know.

We'd ask what he was thinking when he posted this but we're pretty sure he's incapable of thinking before he posts as it is.

We see what he did there.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Although we would suggest Condi Rice.

Ain't it though?

It's a fair question so we're willing to bet Marc doesn't have an answer.

Heh.

THERE it is.

If you're a small-minded, politically driven, overly-emotional racist it does.

See Marc Lamont Hill.

