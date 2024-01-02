Trans Woman (in Other Words, a Dude) SCHOOLED on Biology After Claiming Men Can Get Periods Too

Remember When WY Told You to GFY? Liz Cheney Tries Trolling Trump About...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on January 02, 2024
Twitchy

In case you weren't convinced that everything around us is getting dumber and dumber, we present to you this tweet/post from user @CaptAmazo claiming that men can get periods too because the entire process of having a period is only a symptom of the period.

No, really.

Forget that the entire point of the period is the ONE THING men cannot do as they do not have a uterus (and spare us the nonsense that women who think they're men count because they're still WOMEN), since trans women get abdominal cramps and act like unhinged hyenas on meth THAT somehow proves they get a period as well.

We can't even make this level of stupid up.

Men do not, in fact, get periods.

They just don't. And no amount of surgeries, hormones, makeup, or clothing can change that.

Period.

Yes, pun intended.

The entire point of having a period is to flush out an unfertilized egg.

Men will never release any eggs, let alone need to flush out a uterus.

Men.

Don't.

Have.

Periods.

Deal with it.

There is literally no period without the shedding of a uterine lining. Sorry for going straight-up science but it's as if we're living in Crazy Town these days.

HAAAAAAAAA.

Yup, he got noted BIG time.

He answered ...

No. No no no no. Men do not have periods.

Deal with it, bro.

