Trans Woman (in Other Words, a Dude) SCHOOLED on Biology After Claiming Men Can Get Periods Too

In case you weren't convinced that everything around us is getting dumber and dumber, we present to you this tweet/post from user @CaptAmazo claiming that men can get periods too because the entire process of having a period is only a symptom of the period.

No, really.

Forget that the entire point of the period is the ONE THING men cannot do as they do not have a uterus (and spare us the nonsense that women who think they're men count because they're still WOMEN), since trans women get abdominal cramps and act like unhinged hyenas on meth THAT somehow proves they get a period as well.

We can't even make this level of stupid up.

Bleeding and shedding your uterine lining is a SYMPTOM of your period, not the cause.



Your period is caused by your HORMONE levels, and the physiological effects they have on your body. Trans women hormone levels fluctuate on HRT just like cis women. We do in fact get periods. https://t.co/Sn7IrwcY6t — New Years Evie! 🎉🥂🥛🍾 (@CaptAmazo) December 30, 2023

Men do not, in fact, get periods.

They just don't. And no amount of surgeries, hormones, makeup, or clothing can change that.

Period.

Yes, pun intended.

Trans women can and do get cramps, nausea and experience mood swings. Some not at all, some quite heavily. Everything that's part of the menstruation experience sans having eggs.



This is an asinine take and you'd know that if you actually thought before you tweeted it. — New Years Evie! 🎉🥂🥛🍾 (@CaptAmazo) December 30, 2023

The entire point of having a period is to flush out an unfertilized egg.

Men will never release any eggs, let alone need to flush out a uterus.

Men.

Don't.

Have.

Periods.

Deal with it.

Mentally ill people can cause themselves physical pain. https://t.co/gPMktpZ0h3 — Nick Searcy, iNSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 2, 2024

Men won’t ever have periods no matter how many times you lie about it. The cramping you experience is likely constipation from all the drugs you put into your body constantly keeping it screwed up. Community Notes for the win. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 1, 2024

Got those backwards hun. The shedding of the uterine lining is what causes the cramping and the rest of the symptoms. Also, unless you are cycling your progesterone, you are not experiencing the hormone changes women do. And if you are cramping, you probably need to poop. pic.twitter.com/uQocRhdo8L — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) January 1, 2024

There is literally no period without the shedding of a uterine lining. Sorry for going straight-up science but it's as if we're living in Crazy Town these days.

No, you do not. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 1, 2024

HAAAAAAAAA.

Narrator: Men don’t get periods, even if they pretend they are women. — Tesla_FTW 🇺🇸 (@Seattle_RT) January 2, 2024

You got noted, man. — Tesla_FTW 🇺🇸 (@Seattle_RT) January 2, 2024

Yup, he got noted BIG time.

Wait is shedding uterine lining not the whole point of a period? — ⭕️ Nyla Smokeyface (@NylaTheWolf) December 31, 2023

He answered ...

We're not discussing the reason periods exist. We're pointing out that periods are multifaceted, caused by hormone fluctuations, and have a number of effects and symptoms which trans women do experience.



Reducing them to "period is bleed" doesn't work even for all cis women. — New Years Evie! 🎉🥂🥛🍾 (@CaptAmazo) December 31, 2023

No. No no no no. Men do not have periods.

Deal with it, bro.

