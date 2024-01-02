Annnd It Just Keeps Getting WORSE for Harvard: Claudine Gay Hit With Even MORE Allegations of Plagiarism

Boy oh boy, we bet Harvard is super glad they decided to stand behind their president, Claudine Gay, when those evil mean racists accused her of plagiarism and stuff. Yeah, we bet they feel really good about their decision to put equity over integrity, even as more and MORE allegations of plagiarism surface around Gay.

Yup, there are even more coming out now, almost as if Gay has never had a single, original thought of her own.

Interesting how that seems to be the case of so many people in the 'woke' movement, and trust us, this is all based on Harvard trying to be woke.

SCOOP: Harvard president Claudine Gay was hit with six additional allegations of plagiarism tonight in a complaint filed with the university, pushing the total number of allegations near 50.



These are some of the most extreme and clear-cut examples yet.🧵https://t.co/Bg69AeZcMU — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) January 2, 2024

... most extreme and clear-cut examples yet.

If only it MATTERED.

7 of Gay’s 17 published works have already been impacted by the scandal, but the new charges extend into an 8th: In a 2001 article, Gay lifts nearly half a page of material verbatim from another scholar, David Canon, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) January 2, 2024

Nearly half of a page verbatim.

That article, "The Effect of Minority Districts and Minority Representation on Political Participation in California," includes some of the most extreme and clear-cut cases of plagiarism yet. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) January 2, 2024

What a phony.

Unreal.

Wait, sorry no, unfortunately at this point, and for Harvard it's all too real.

At one point, Gay borrows four sentences from Canon’s 1999 book, “Race, Redistricting, and Representation,” without quotation marks and with only minor semantic tweaks. She does not cite Canon anywhere in or near the passage, though he does appear in the bibliography. pic.twitter.com/CBfXNN5d8T — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) January 2, 2024

Borrows.

She wishes.

Beyond that, Gay’s first two footnotes are copied verbatim from Canon’s endnotes. pic.twitter.com/SH3gFsA1aB — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) January 2, 2024

Holy cow.

Canon, like several of the scholars Gay has quoted without attribution, insisted that she had done nothing wrong.



"I am not at all concerned about the passages," Canon told the Washington Free Beacon. "This isn't even close to an example of academic plagiarism." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) January 2, 2024

Though Harvard's governing board, the Corporation, said in December that it had reviewed Gay’s published oeuvre and found several cases of "inadequate citation," it did not identify any of the examples described in the new complaint. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) January 2, 2024

So that means these allegations are in addition to the others, yes?

The discrepancy raises troubling questions not just about the scope of Gay’s plagiarism, which appears to afflict half of her published works, but also the thoroughness and seriousness of the Corporation’s probe. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) January 2, 2024

The review was completed in just a few weeks—far less time than the 6 to 12 months typical of other plagiarism investigations—and the Corporation has refused to disclose the names of the academics who conducted it. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) January 2, 2024

Convenient.

A Harvard spokesman, Jonathan Swain, did not respond to a request for comment about whether the school has reviewed all of Gay’s work, and, if so, how it missed the examples unearthed on Monday. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) January 2, 2024

Didn't respond? Also convenient.

"The board’s review of Gay’s work was too brief to inspire confidence," the complaint reads. "So we now know for certain that the board’s investigation was a sham." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) January 2, 2024

Duh ...

New whistleblower complaint alleging 50 instances of plagiarism by @Harvard President Gay.



The whistleblower raises serious issues about how the initial investigation into Gay’s work was conducted.



The whistleblower levels credible accusations against the @Harvard governing… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 2, 2024

Gosh, we don't mean to tell Harvard how to run its institution BUT they might want to seriously reconsider 'backing' someone who so clearly is not what she has claimed to be.

Just sayin'.

