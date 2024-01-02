Remember When WY Told You to GFY? Liz Cheney Tries Trolling Trump About...
Beef Wins: Vegan Gets Schooled for Failing Basic Math
'God Is Not the Author of Confusion but Peace': Pope Francis Sews Chaos,...
Disturbing Dash Cam Footage of Explosive-Filled SUV That Hit Crowd Leaving Rochester Conce...
REPORT: Explosive-Filled Car Crashes INTO Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Roosevelt Islan...
Trans Lt. Colonel Says Inclusion Is a National Security Imperative
Nice Dinghy: People Mock Iran's Warship
UNRWA: While the World Celebrates New Year, Gaza Strip Is Crowded With Displacement
The Atlantic: Trump Has Promised the Largest Deportation Effort in American History
Absolutely Sick: Unearthed Study Out of China Reveals the Horrors Involved in 'Transgender...
Actual Terrorism: Anti-Israel Protesters Launch Balloons, Try to Shut Down JFK While Endan...
'Working for Free Sounds Amazing.' NYU Prof Lectures Greedy Authors on the Benefits...
NBC News: Republicans Threaten to Impeach Biden 'Despite the Lack of an Impeachable...
Permissive Parenting: Outsourcing the Role of Parent to Children - This Won't End...

Annnd It Just Keeps Getting WORSE for Harvard: Claudine Gay Hit With Even MORE Allegations of Plagiarism

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on January 02, 2024
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Boy oh boy, we bet Harvard is super glad they decided to stand behind their president, Claudine Gay, when those evil mean racists accused her of plagiarism and stuff. Yeah, we bet they feel really good about their decision to put equity over integrity, even as more and MORE allegations of plagiarism surface around Gay.

Advertisement

Yup, there are even more coming out now, almost as if Gay has never had a single, original thought of her own.

Interesting how that seems to be the case of so many people in the 'woke' movement, and trust us, this is all based on Harvard trying to be woke.

... most extreme and clear-cut examples yet.

If only it MATTERED.

Nearly half of a page verbatim. 

What a phony.

Unreal.

Wait, sorry no, unfortunately at this point, and for Harvard it's all too real.

Recommended

Beef Wins: Vegan Gets Schooled for Failing Basic Math
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Borrows.

She wishes.

Holy cow.

So that means these allegations are in addition to the others, yes?

Advertisement

Convenient.

Didn't respond? Also convenient.

Duh ... 

Gosh, we don't mean to tell Harvard how to run its institution BUT they might want to seriously reconsider 'backing' someone who so clearly is not what she has claimed to be.

Just sayin'.

======================================================================

Related:

REPORT: Explosive-Filled Car Crashes INTO Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Roosevelt Island Explosions?)

BAHAHA! 'Boomer for Biden' Trends on X and We Have Questions ... Lots and LOTS of Hilarious Ones

LOUDER for the Morons in Back! Cori Bush Brutally SCHOOLED About Who Should REALLY 'Cease Fire'

Advertisement

NBC Kicks the New Year Off Getting MASSIVELY Ratio'd for Racist Post About What Bolstered Systemic Racism

EPIC Thread Details the 'Top 10 Most Based Elon Musk Free Speech Moments of 2023' and Cue Lefty SHRIEKS

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HARVARD PLAGIARISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Beef Wins: Vegan Gets Schooled for Failing Basic Math
Amy Curtis
Disturbing Dash Cam Footage of Explosive-Filled SUV That Hit Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Watch)
Sam J.
Remember When WY Told You to GFY? Liz Cheney Tries Trolling Trump About J6 Committee Materials and LOL
Sam J.
Nice Dinghy: People Mock Iran's Warship
FuzzyChimp
REPORT: Explosive-Filled Car Crashes INTO Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Roosevelt Island Explosions?)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Beef Wins: Vegan Gets Schooled for Failing Basic Math Amy Curtis
Advertisement