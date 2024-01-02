REPORT: Explosive-Filled Car Crashes INTO Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Roosevelt Island Explosions?)

Trans Lt. Colonel Says Inclusion Is a National Security Imperative
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on January 02, 2024
New York Post

Guys, what in the Kentucky Fried eff-word is going on in New York right now? We're seeing reports of a car filled with explosives barreling into a Rochester crowd leaving a rock concert that is admittedly being looked into as a possible act of domestic terrorism ...

Advertisement

From the New York Post:

A couple was killed and numerous others injured just hours into the New Year when a car filled with explosives barreled into a crowd of people leaving a rock concert in upstate New York, police said.

The fiery crash occurred at 12:50 a.m. outside the Kodak Center in Rochester, where roughly 1,000 people were filing out after a New Year’s Eve show by the musical group moe.

Rochester officers were helping pedestrians cross the street when a Ford Expedition sped toward the crowd, but smashed instead into an Uber that was pulling out of a nearby parking lot, law enforcement sources said.

Yikes.

How long until we see Biden blaming white supremacy for this?

Although ... we're also seeing this, this morning. Please note that we have not seen anything connecting these events and at this point, we have no idea if what is happening on Roosevelt Island is nefarious but still:

Advertisement

What. Is. Going. On?

Again, we're not saying these incidents are connected but the timing seems awfully sus.

Yikes.

Same.

It's possible. 

Unfortunately, only two days into 2024 we can safely and sadly say ANYTHING is possible.

Advertisement

Let's hope not.

======================================================================

