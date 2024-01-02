REPORT: Explosive-Filled Car Crashes INTO Crowd Leaving Rochester Concert (Roosevelt Island Explosions?)

Guys, what in the Kentucky Fried eff-word is going on in New York right now? We're seeing reports of a car filled with explosives barreling into a Rochester crowd leaving a rock concert that is admittedly being looked into as a possible act of domestic terrorism ...

Car filled with explosives barrels into crowd leaving Rochester rock concert, killing two in possible domestic terrorism: police https://t.co/DYEHAvoLHm pic.twitter.com/3muXAGLr3E — New York Post (@nypost) January 2, 2024

From the New York Post:

A couple was killed and numerous others injured just hours into the New Year when a car filled with explosives barreled into a crowd of people leaving a rock concert in upstate New York, police said. The fiery crash occurred at 12:50 a.m. outside the Kodak Center in Rochester, where roughly 1,000 people were filing out after a New Year’s Eve show by the musical group moe. Rochester officers were helping pedestrians cross the street when a Ford Expedition sped toward the crowd, but smashed instead into an Uber that was pulling out of a nearby parking lot, law enforcement sources said.

Yikes.

Consequences of an open border. @GovKathyHochul — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) January 2, 2024

Importing a third world country, gets you a third world country. — Mr. Hanky (@MrHankyPoopoo) January 2, 2024

“Domestic “ terrorism? — Linda & Brian (@YinYang18175500) January 2, 2024

How long until we see Biden blaming white supremacy for this?

Although ... we're also seeing this, this morning. Please note that we have not seen anything connecting these events and at this point, we have no idea if what is happening on Roosevelt Island is nefarious but still:

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous reports of multiple explosions and buildings shaking on Roosevelt Island



📌#Manhattan l #NewYork



Currently, numerous emergency crews and other agencies are responding to reports of multiple explosions, causing buildings to shake in the Roosevelt Island… pic.twitter.com/SHAknHOEfx — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 2, 2024

What. Is. Going. On?

Again, we're not saying these incidents are connected but the timing seems awfully sus.

🚨#UPDATE: Police investigating reports of small explosions from multiple manholes causing power outages across Roosevelt Island in New York City so far no reports of injuries at this time. Con Edison officials have just arrived on scene pic.twitter.com/hNKPd3V1oP — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 2, 2024

Yikes.

Situations like this is where Adams budget cuts to emergency services to sustain the migrants will come into play. — PoliticalPuertoRican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@PRMemes_) January 2, 2024

Not even 48 hours into the new year and the news (not all good) has been nonstop!



Hoping this is not a big casualty event. — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) January 2, 2024

Same.

Could it be earthquake ? Wasn’t there one in DC? — JangledKeys (@JangledK) January 2, 2024

It's possible.

Unfortunately, only two days into 2024 we can safely and sadly say ANYTHING is possible.

Let's hope not.

