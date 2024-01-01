Brit Hume Shares Thread OWNING Journos Biden Granted Interviews to After Hunter Biden 1st Pled Guilty

One thing we've learned here at Twitchy is if Brit Hume shares a thread it's at least worth a read and often we end up writing about and sharing it with you all. This thread he shared from Joseph A. Wulfsohn is no exception.

It really is a powerful thread reminding us how absolutely, positively, completely, and totally useless our pals in the mainstream media really are.

Take a gander.

President Biden granted nine interviews after Hunter Biden first pled guilty to tax crimes in June 2023.



In those nine interviews, he faced *zero* questions about his son's growing legal woes, House GOP findings, IRS whistleblower claims of the DOJ, etc.https://t.co/vQBT7vf7ge — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) December 30, 2023

NINE INTERVIEWS right after Hunter Biden first pled guilty to tax crimes in 2023.

ZERO questions about Hunter's legal issues.

ZERO questions about House GOP Findings.

ZERO questions about the IRS whistleblower.

They were probably just too busy asking him about his favorite ice cream flavors.

The last time he was asked about Hunter in an interview was on May 5 with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.



Her question: "There's something personal that’s affecting you. Your son, while there's no ties to you, could be charged by your [DOJ]. How would that impact your presidency?" — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) December 30, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

She might as well have said, 'We know you just love your son SO MUCH and he's super innocent so those evil, mean, racist Republicans should totally leave you alone. Joe, tell us more about the ice cream you like to eat. Are you really a fan of just chocolate chocolate chip or do you ever try more daring flavors like cookie dough?'

Among the interviews Biden granted since then include with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, CNN's Fareed Zakaria, CBS' Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes" as well as The Weather Channel and Conan O'Brien.



None broached the subject at all. https://t.co/vQBT7vf7ge — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) December 30, 2023

Might as well just add them all to his payroll at this point.

That’s why he granted those interviews. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) December 31, 2023

B-B-B-BINGO.

His handlers knew they could trust those journos not to ask him anything negative or challenging - c'mon, we know Joe didn't pick these interviews. The guy uses notecards to talk to Ryan Seacrest on New Year's Eve for eff's sake.

We don't have a free press, which is critical to democracy or — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) December 31, 2023

And claiming otherwise is just proof that you're a white supremacist conspiracy theorist or something.

Yup.

Our media is corrupt but so is our government so I'm not sure who is to blame here. Them all I suppose — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) December 30, 2023

Why complicate things?

He also needs to answer questions regarding his families enrichment via foreign deposits and distributions of significant amounts of cash. Where is the original loan he got "repaid" for. Show the loan on his distributions — Dan Nassimbene (@DanNassimbene) December 31, 2023

Oh yeah, but we're not counting on that happening any time soon.

His team set the interview rules. — Wilson (@sfwilson3) December 31, 2023

Yup. Again.

Democrats own the media — Ken Kline (@kennethkline13) January 1, 2024

