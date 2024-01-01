Brit Hume Shares Thread OWNING Journos Biden Granted Interviews to After Hunter Biden 1st Pled Guilty

EPIC Thread Details the 'Top 10 Most Based Elon Musk Free Speech Moments...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on January 01, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

One thing we've learned here at Twitchy is if Brit Hume shares a thread it's at least worth a read and often we end up writing about and sharing it with you all. This thread he shared from Joseph A. Wulfsohn is no exception.

It really is a powerful thread reminding us how absolutely, positively, completely, and totally useless our pals in the mainstream media really are.

Take a gander.

NINE INTERVIEWS right after Hunter Biden first pled guilty to tax crimes in 2023.

ZERO questions about Hunter's legal issues.

ZERO questions about House GOP Findings.

ZERO questions about the IRS whistleblower.

They were probably just too busy asking him about his favorite ice cream flavors.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

She might as well have said, 'We know you just love your son SO MUCH and he's super innocent so those evil, mean, racist Republicans should totally leave you alone. Joe, tell us more about the ice cream you like to eat. Are you really a fan of just chocolate chocolate chip or do you ever try more daring flavors like cookie dough?'

Might as well just add them all to his payroll at this point.

B-B-B-BINGO.

His handlers knew they could trust those journos not to ask him anything negative or challenging - c'mon, we know Joe didn't pick these interviews. The guy uses notecards to talk to Ryan Seacrest on New Year's Eve for eff's sake.

And claiming otherwise is just proof that you're a white supremacist conspiracy theorist or something.

Yup.

Why complicate things?

Oh yeah, but we're not counting on that happening any time soon.

Yup. Again.

Sad but true. Thank God they don't own us ... thanks to our VIP Members. By the way, if you'd like to sign up for a Twitchy VIP Membership it's super cheap right now, just use promo code LASTCHANCE60 to save 60%. Shh, just between us.

And if you haven't downloaded it yet – get our new mobile app! Your new VIP membership will bring you a convenient, seamless, all-in-one spot conservative news source right on your phone or tablet. 

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

