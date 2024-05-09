'Joe Biden Endorses His Own Impeachment' in 2019 Tweet About Trump That's Aged Wonderfully

Day 3 of My Google Encampment: HELP! The Squirrels Are Getting Woker
Doug P.  |  1:35 PM on May 09, 2024

During yesterday's interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, President Biden admitted that the White House is holding back aid for Israel because Benjamin Netanyahu won't help out his election campaign and avoid going into Rafah to placate the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party. 

The White House was reportedly hoping to keep that information under wraps so it wouldn't cloud Biden's speech on Holocaust Remembrance Day: 

Biden once pledged full support for Israel but that support ended when Netanyahu going full speed after Hamas angered some voters which could cost Biden a swing state in November. The White House is now kicking Israel under the bus by withholding aid that's in a package Congress passed and Biden signed.

On a similar subject, a @JoeBiden tweet from 2019 has been spotted, and three words sum it up:

Yes indeed, it couldn't be more clear: Joe Biden thinks Joe Biden needs to be impeached: 

Thanks for that reminder, Joe!

And Biden reaches new heights on the hypocrisy front with each passing day.

