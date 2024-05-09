'Joe Biden Endorses His Own Impeachment' in 2019 Tweet About Trump That's Aged Wonderfully

During yesterday's interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, President Biden admitted that the White House is holding back aid for Israel because Benjamin Netanyahu won't help out his election campaign and avoid going into Rafah to placate the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party.

Advertisement

The White House was reportedly hoping to keep that information under wraps so it wouldn't cloud Biden's speech on Holocaust Remembrance Day:

“The White House National Security Council sought to keep the decision out of the public eye for several days… until Biden could deliver a long-planned speech on Tuesday to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.” https://t.co/Qn9Er7sfbv — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 9, 2024

Biden once pledged full support for Israel but that support ended when Netanyahu going full speed after Hamas angered some voters which could cost Biden a swing state in November. The White House is now kicking Israel under the bus by withholding aid that's in a package Congress passed and Biden signed.

On a similar subject, a @JoeBiden tweet from 2019 has been spotted, and three words sum it up:

This is awkward — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) May 9, 2024

Yes indeed, it couldn't be more clear: Joe Biden thinks Joe Biden needs to be impeached:

President Trump withheld Congressionally appropriated aid to Ukraine unless they granted him a political favor. It's the definition of quid pro quo.



This is no joke—Trump continues to put his own personal, political interests ahead of the national interest. He must be impeached. https://t.co/puPgevx568 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 19, 2019

Thanks for that reminder, Joe!

Joe Biden endorses his own impeachment https://t.co/Xko5Y7Uhls — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 9, 2024

Well said Joe. If a president ever withholds congressionally approved funding for political reasons, they should immediately be impeached. pic.twitter.com/lp6PRevz52 — Steven Mackey (@stevenmackeyman) May 9, 2024

Biden has been getting away with double standards his entire career



3 strike laws for thee but not for me (Hunter)



Keeping classified documents without punishment



And now withholding aid to an ally



We’ll see what happens this time https://t.co/cUh8qCRbMY — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) May 9, 2024

If this is not the height of utter hypocrisy, I don’t know what is. https://t.co/phfuc6EmxT — Karen Beesley🎗️🧡 (@pigalet1234) May 9, 2024

And Biden reaches new heights on the hypocrisy front with each passing day.