Harvard's Pride David Hogg OWNED in Brutal Back and Forth After His Not-So-GREAT SAT Score Leaked

David Hogg was admitted to Harvard ... HARVARD ... with a 1270 SAT score.

Keep in mind that Harvard is SUPPOSED to be quite competitive and challenging, which is why it is you know, Harvard. Or rather why it WAS Harvard. We're not sure what the Hell it is anymore. Indoctrination Center? That seems a bit more accurate than calling it an institution of higher learning.

Just sayin'.

Reminder: @davidhogg111 was admitted to Harvard with a 1270 SAT score — Chris Brunet (@realChrisBrunet) December 30, 2023

OOF.

From Crimson Education:

Harvard University's SAT scores for admitted students range from 1480 - 1580, with an average score of 1530. Although SAT scores are optional, we recommend that students aim for a good SAT score of at least 1530 to be competitive in the admissions process at Harvard University.

Gosh, we're certainly not mathematicians BUT 1270 seems way lower than 1530.

Why ever would Harvard take Hogg and then reject Kyle Kashuv who we believe had a 1550 on his SAT.

Uh-huh.

Oh, and it would appear David is a little sensitive about his score.

Reminder: if you spend your holidays thinking about my SAT score you should touch grass https://t.co/kKoCYdKVNB — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) December 31, 2023

Our dude, nobody would care about your SAT score if you weren't such an insistent annoyance day-in-and-day-out. Well, that and now we know Harvard is more concerned about checking boxes than integrity, truth, or education.

See Claudine Gay.

I actually spent most of my holidays exposing Claudine Gay’s plagiarism — I am the guy who broke the plagiarism story



any comment on her 40+ examples of plagiarism across 5 papers? Would love to hear your input — Chris Brunet (@realChrisBrunet) December 31, 2023

Ok, we kinda sorta totally dig this Chris Brunet guy.

I'm more interested in how antisemitical writings miracled themselves into Kyle Kachuv's social media . He has a 1550 is Jewish and also wanted to go to Harvard .

He just didn't go on an anti-gun rant , and he WAS there . — Rabid (@Rabid8264) December 31, 2023

*cough cough*

It's that shill privilege — Keljar Moatis (@KeljarMoatis) December 31, 2023

Right? Forget white privilege when you've got shill privilege.

I think over the last month everybody’s opinion has dropped quite drastically about Harvard anyways. Plagiarism is widely accepted right at the very top amongst other things, as we saw in the testimony. — GraniteSTATEment (@Granite603) December 31, 2023

Fair point. So maybe David Hogg getting accepted into Harvard makes more sense than EVER. Kashuv was clearly over-qualified for that 'school'.

Actually no. I spend the holidays thinking about your mom. pic.twitter.com/tYTV66qJD9 — JaffoStudios (@jaffo_studios) December 31, 2023

Yeah yeah yeah, it wouldn't be a Twitchy piece without at least ONE 'your mom' joke.

Reminder: You were admitted into Harvard for PR purposes. — Ⓙⓔⓡⓔⓜⓨ (@AR27iselite) December 31, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner.

And how's that PR working out for them these days?

