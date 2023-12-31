Run AWAY! Pro-Palestinian Turnip TRIES Picking a Fight with Israel Supporters, BRAVELY Shu...
Harvard's Pride David Hogg OWNED in Brutal Back and Forth After His Not-So-GREAT SAT Score Leaked

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on December 31, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

David Hogg was admitted to Harvard ... HARVARD ... with a 1270 SAT score.

Keep in mind that Harvard is SUPPOSED to be quite competitive and challenging, which is why it is you know, Harvard. Or rather why it WAS Harvard. We're not sure what the Hell it is anymore. Indoctrination Center? That seems a bit more accurate than calling it an institution of higher learning.

Just sayin'.

OOF.

From Crimson Education:

Harvard University's SAT scores for admitted students range from 1480 - 1580, with an average score of 1530. Although SAT scores are optional, we recommend that students aim for a good SAT score of at least 1530 to be competitive in the admissions process at Harvard University.

Gosh, we're certainly not mathematicians BUT 1270 seems way lower than 1530.

Why ever would Harvard take Hogg and then reject Kyle Kashuv who we believe had a 1550 on his SAT.

Uh-huh.

Oh, and it would appear David is a little sensitive about his score. 

Our dude, nobody would care about your SAT score if you weren't such an insistent annoyance day-in-and-day-out. Well, that and now we know Harvard is more concerned about checking boxes than integrity, truth, or education. 

See Claudine Gay.

Ok, we kinda sorta totally dig this Chris Brunet guy.

*cough cough*

Right? Forget white privilege when you've got shill privilege.

Fair point. So maybe David Hogg getting accepted into Harvard makes more sense than EVER. Kashuv was clearly over-qualified for that 'school'.

Yeah yeah yeah, it wouldn't be a Twitchy piece without at least ONE 'your mom' joke.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

And how's that PR working out for them these days?

======================================================================

======================================================================

