Mary Katharine Ham Sums Up Whack-Job's Bizarre Thread About Harvard and White Supremacy in 1 PERFECT Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on December 24, 2023
Twitchy

Full disclosure, at first we thought this thread was going somewhere meaningful about how crap colleges have been all along but then this Dr. Genevieve Guenther went off the rails and plowed right into Crazy Town. Like, wow. If you'd prefer to read the entire thread it is available on Twitter/X, but for those of you who are not as interested in watching this thing spiral, we included the first tweet and last.

We're givers that way.

See? Reads like it could be interesting, yes?

Yeah, it didn't get any better.

It got way, way worse and ended up here:

Somehow this turned into how dangerous right-wing politics are. 

Don't look at us, we didn't write the thread.

Mary Katharine Ham summed the entire hot mess up perfectly:

This. ^

Sam J.
Plagiarism is bad but only when the Right does it OR the Right catches the Left for doing it and calls it out.

It's what they almost always do.

Yup.

All of this other stuff is horrible BUT NOT SO HORRIBLE AS THE RIGHT.

Definitely out of their minds.

Scary, ain't it?

======================================================================

