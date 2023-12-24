Mary Katharine Ham Sums Up Whack-Job's Bizarre Thread About Harvard and White Supremacy in 1 PERFECT Post

Full disclosure, at first we thought this thread was going somewhere meaningful about how crap colleges have been all along but then this Dr. Genevieve Guenther went off the rails and plowed right into Crazy Town. Like, wow. If you'd prefer to read the entire thread it is available on Twitter/X, but for those of you who are not as interested in watching this thing spiral, we included the first tweet and last.

We're givers that way.

One of the most powerful English professors of the past 40 years stole an argument I made in a seminar presentation, turning it into the core of his next book.



The week after my presentation, he came into the classroom and...



1/n https://t.co/N5d1s8Nm0J — Dr. Genevieve Guenther (@DoctorVive) December 22, 2023

See? Reads like it could be interesting, yes?

Yeah, it didn't get any better.

It got way, way worse and ended up here:

And, yes, US right-wing politics are so dangerous right now that I feel like I have to defend the president of f**king *Harvard*, which is absurd, but that's the power of today's white supremacists, to make *Harvard* a bastion of racial sanity. What a time to be alive.



fin/ — Dr. Genevieve Guenther (@DoctorVive) December 22, 2023

Somehow this turned into how dangerous right-wing politics are.

Don't look at us, we didn't write the thread.

Mary Katharine Ham summed the entire hot mess up perfectly:

This lady is having a heck of a race, cruising through the last lap at Daytona, all alone, running smooth, comes out of Turn 4 and just turns that car directly into the wall and becomes a fireball. That is what this thread felt like. https://t.co/zpQD2DGBBF — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 24, 2023

This. ^

Important takeaway: “Plagiarism from powerful people in Academia is really bad unless those people have views I like and are being attacked for it by the right, then we should defend it” — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 24, 2023

Plagiarism is bad but only when the Right does it OR the Right catches the Left for doing it and calls it out.

And then she turned off comments because she wasn’t getting the love she thought she would. — 🎄🎅Colorado Elf in Ohio🎅🎄 (@ColoradoOhio) December 24, 2023

It's what they almost always do.

Yup.

Felt the same way. Amazing that she doesn’t see how the fish rots from the head.



And hey, maybe she should call out this other Harvard prof for plagiarism too? — Jason Bedrick 🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) December 24, 2023

You could see the control arm crack on post 3 then it got worse on post 5…..then all hell breaks loose. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) December 24, 2023

If you ever wonder why people say liberalism is a mental disorder, this is why. — Woodrow Call (@WoodrowCall1) December 24, 2023

All of this other stuff is horrible BUT NOT SO HORRIBLE AS THE RIGHT.

Definitely out of their minds.

I am now dumber for having read her thread.



This is the best academia has to offer?



Well then, MY *completely* novel take on the situation: “Don’t let school get in the way of your education.” — Isidore Xavier (@isidore_xavier) December 24, 2023

Scary, ain't it?

Advertisement

