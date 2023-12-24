'Nice TRY, Fed': Biden Posts 'His' Number, Tells People to Text Him New Year's Resolutions and OMG-LOL

Joe Biden posting his supposed cell number and asking people to text him seems pretty hokey. But asking them to text him their New Year's Resolutions is even hokier.

And c'mon, we know this isn't really Joe's personal number but this is too damn funny (if we're being fair, we know this isn't really Joe posting on his behalf but that's another story).

We're not entirely sure what he thought would happen, or more likely what his handlers thought would happen, when he asked people to text him their New Year's Resolutions but this is comedy gold.

Seriously.

As Jill and I think about our New Year's resolutions, we'd love to hear yours.



Text me yours at (302) 404-0880. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 23, 2023

For a good time, call ...

YOU KNOW YOU WERE THINKIN' IT.

Mine is to do everything I can to get you and the rest of your corrupt family out of President and First Lady Mrs. Trump’s House, the White House! You stole the 2020 election, it won’t happen again, we the people know what to expect! President Trump 2024! — Jordan, President Trump Supporter, Vegan Patriot (@JordanBrace8) December 23, 2023

I wish I could but I can no longer text. I had to sell my phone for gas money. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) December 23, 2023

Ain't that the truth?

When the feds tell you to text them. pic.twitter.com/N3RncoiIB0 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 23, 2023

Nice try, fed.

Willing to bet Joe WON'T be responding to Daniel or anyone sending him a real text. We imagine the 'marketing' people have already made up the texts thanking Joe for his amazing economy and forgiving student loan debt that they'll share in the new year. Oh, and some old person PRAISING him for saving their SSI that Trump wants to take away.

And the people texting him will all be AI-created.

You watch.

I hope yours is to stop violating people’s rights and to quit abusing power. — Stephen with a PH. (@tibblion2) December 23, 2023

Mine is getting a closed border… — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 23, 2023

Awww yes, that's something every American would like to see happen in 2024. Ok, unless they're a Democrat looking to take advantage of people crossing the border who don't know they're being used for power ... they probably want that border to stay WIDE open. The more the merrier. As Nancy Pelosi once said, rich people need these illegal immigrants to do the jobs most Americans don't want to do. Who will work in the fields and clean the toilets?

Yeah, Democrats are the tolerant and nice ones. Totally.

voting you out of office. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) December 24, 2023

That would be pretty damn cool.

In fact, that's OUR New Year's Resolution. Think we'll text that to Joe and Jill.

