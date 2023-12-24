In the Spirit of Rand Paul ... More Grievances For Dear Reader To...
Festivus for the Rest of Us: Rand Paul Airs His Grievances and OMG...
Disgruntled Tweeps Discuss Their Christmas Bonuses and Some of The Replies Are Wild
Professor Who Called to 'Globalize the Intifada' Up for Top DEI Position
CBS News: Sources Say Donald Trump Is Considering Nikki Haley for Vice President
NBC News' Ben Collins Says 'It Is Insane Being a Character in People's...
Taylor Lorenz Missing Her Fourth Christmas Because Selfish People Can't Be Bothered to...
What in the Snuffleupagus? Sesame Street Teaches Elmo That America is a Racist...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Upset That Guns Are Allowed in Playgrounds and Hospitals
The Smug Is Strong With This One: Guy Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion for...
Twitter Has A Fever, And The Only Cure Is More 'Pizza Hut Classic'
Whoopsy Daisy: Gun Control Organization Violates New Mexico Law With Gun Buy Back
'What a Nasty Man ...' Scottish PM Humza Yousaf Exposes Himself as Hamas...
How Long Has Santa Been Breaking the Law? USDA Grants Santa's Reindeer a...

'Nice TRY, Fed': Biden Posts 'His' Number, Tells People to Text Him New Year's Resolutions and OMG-LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on December 24, 2023
Screenshot from video

Joe Biden posting his supposed cell number and asking people to text him seems pretty hokey. But asking them to text him their New Year's Resolutions is even hokier.

Advertisement

And c'mon, we know this isn't really Joe's personal number but this is too damn funny (if we're being fair, we know this isn't really Joe posting on his behalf but that's another story).

We're not entirely sure what he thought would happen, or more likely what his handlers thought would happen, when he asked people to text him their New Year's Resolutions but this is comedy gold.

Seriously.

For a good time, call ... 

YOU KNOW YOU WERE THINKIN' IT.

Ain't that the truth?

Nice try, fed.

Recommended

Festivus for the Rest of Us: Rand Paul Airs His Grievances and OMG He Goes THERE
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Willing to bet Joe WON'T be responding to Daniel or anyone sending him a real text. We imagine the 'marketing' people have already made up the texts thanking Joe for his amazing economy and forgiving student loan debt that they'll share in the new year. Oh, and some old person PRAISING him for saving their SSI that Trump wants to take away.

And the people texting him will all be AI-created.

You watch.

Awww yes, that's something every American would like to see happen in 2024. Ok, unless they're a Democrat looking to take advantage of people crossing the border who don't know they're being used for power ... they probably want that border to stay WIDE open. The more the merrier. As Nancy Pelosi once said, rich people need these illegal immigrants to do the jobs most Americans don't want to do. Who will work in the fields and clean the toilets?

Yeah, Democrats are the tolerant and nice ones. Totally.

That would be pretty damn cool.

In fact, that's OUR New Year's Resolution. Think we'll text that to Joe and Jill.

Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

HA! Former Journo/Hamas Supporter Tries Picking Fight With Community Notes and LOL It Does NOT End Well

SJW and Infamous Racist Saira Rao Demands Explanation on Antisemitism Then TRIES Bravely Locking Replies

Biden, Who Wished Sickness and DEATH on Millions of Americans, Wants You to Know How Divisive Trump Is

9-1-1? There's Been a MURDER! WATCH Douglas Murray OWN Cenk Uygur in BRUTAL Back and Forth Over Gaza

OMG, NOT UNICORNS! Post Hilariously Decimates Gaza Ministry of Health and Their 'Deaths' Propaganda

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN NEW YEAR'S EVE RESOLUTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Festivus for the Rest of Us: Rand Paul Airs His Grievances and OMG He Goes THERE
Amy Curtis
Disgruntled Tweeps Discuss Their Christmas Bonuses and Some of The Replies Are Wild
justmindy
The Smug Is Strong With This One: Guy Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion for Shaming Neighbors' Gas Powered Cars
Amy Curtis
Taylor Lorenz Missing Her Fourth Christmas Because Selfish People Can't Be Bothered to Mask
Brett T.
NBC News' Ben Collins Says 'It Is Insane Being a Character in People's Imaginations'
Brett T.
Bulwark: Jack Smith 'Delivered a Body Blow' to Trump Campaign Friday
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Festivus for the Rest of Us: Rand Paul Airs His Grievances and OMG He Goes THERE Amy Curtis
Advertisement