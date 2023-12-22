HA! Former Journo/Hamas Supporter Tries Picking Fight With Community Notes and LOL It Does NOT End Well

It's not every day you see someone get into a pissing match with Community Notes ... this may well be the first time we've seen anything like this.

So you KNOW we've gotta write about it.

Nothing says Twitchy like this back and forth, take a look:

Mr Beast has a net worth of $53 million.



A single piece of aid costs around $500.



Mr Beast can purchase and ship at least 103k units of aid.



The cost to stop this aid will be $100k per unit for Israel. Mr Beast can cause $10.3 billion worth of damage against the occupier. pic.twitter.com/ZFPzENJopu — misha꙳ (@schizarella) December 20, 2023

Community Notes corrected her.

And then they corrected her again.

And again.

Then some more.

thank you I really needed this 😭❤️ — misha꙳ (@schizarella) December 21, 2023

they wanted a fight and they're getting it — misha꙳ (@schizarella) December 21, 2023

Sorry babe pic.twitter.com/1ADfhGj051 — Silly Goose Guy (@SillyGoose_Guy) December 21, 2023

We get it, it's hard to admit when you're wrong and Community Notes keeps nuking you over and over again but you'd think at some point she'd have realized she was just giving everyone something to laugh at.

But no.

Which of course, only makes this funnier.

And more Twitchy-worthy.

