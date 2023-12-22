OMG, NOT UNICORNS! Post Hilariously Decimates Gaza Ministry of Health and Their 'Deaths' Propaganda

There are 590,481 people in Gaza.

And, apparently, according to The Gaza Ministry of Health, Israel has killed almost ALL of them. No wait, sorry. Just the women, children, babies, and the aging. Somehow the youngish men have dodged all of the carnage. At least that's what it looks like every time they update the number of 'dead'.

This post nailed it:

BREAKING: The Gaza Ministry of Health has updated their casualty numbers.



So far:

257,492 civilians have been killed.



All of whom are children, women, and the elderly. Some are even elderly children.



No male between 17-50 has been killed.



Definitely none of the deaths are… — fsrasmd (@mdnicke2) December 21, 2023

From the rest of the long-ish post:

No male between 17-50 has been killed. Definitely none of the deaths are from terrorist rockets falling short, Hamas shooting people trying to flee, or Hamas using human shields. 20,000 cats have been killed, all pregnant. 500 unicorns have been killed, also all pregnant (with twins). Mickey and Minnie Mouse (Palestinian mice created by the Palestinian Walt Disney) were kidnapped by Zionists.

We KNEW it. PREGNANT UNICORNS?!

You basta*ds!

Guys, this is likely about as accurate as the numbers their 'ministry of health' has released.

Don't forget Baby Jesus — Ray Solomon 🟦🇺🇸🇮🇱🐊 (@RayFromNYCity) December 21, 2023

Ohhh, that's right.

I’ve seen videos of some of the dead coming back to life. A true sign that righteousness is on their side. — David O’Connell (@flaggyshore) December 21, 2023

It's interesting how the dead seem to rise and play various parts of other people either dying again or mourning the death of a doll. Ahem.

Everyone is calling for Israel to stop the war. When are people going to call on Hamas to lay down their weapons and stop using Palestinians as human shields??? — Gerald Jacob (@GeraldJacob1) December 22, 2023

Excellent question.

One they never want to ask.

😂😂😂 As if you work for them:)) — miha schwartzenberg (@miradulescu) December 21, 2023

Heh.

I mean why wouldn't you believe the numbers from the Hamas government. — 🇦🇺VanDiemens_Lad🇦🇺 (@Will773Will) December 21, 2023

Why would terrorists EVER lie, right?

