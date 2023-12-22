OMG, NOT UNICORNS! Post Hilariously Decimates Gaza Ministry of Health and Their 'Deaths' Propaganda

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Just Got Even Better
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on December 22, 2023
From gif

There are 590,481 people in Gaza.

And, apparently, according to The Gaza Ministry of Health, Israel has killed almost ALL of them. No wait, sorry. Just the women, children, babies, and the aging. Somehow the youngish men have dodged all of the carnage. At least that's what it looks like every time they update the number of 'dead'.

This post nailed it:

From the rest of the long-ish post:

No male between 17-50 has been killed. 

Definitely none of the deaths are from terrorist rockets falling short, Hamas shooting people trying to flee, or Hamas using human shields. 

20,000 cats have been killed, all pregnant. 

500 unicorns have been killed, also all pregnant (with twins). 

Mickey and Minnie Mouse (Palestinian mice created by the Palestinian Walt Disney) were kidnapped by Zionists.

We KNEW it. PREGNANT UNICORNS?!

You basta*ds!

Guys, this is likely about as accurate as the numbers their 'ministry of health' has released.

Ohhh, that's right.

It's interesting how the dead seem to rise and play various parts of other people either dying again or mourning the death of a doll. Ahem.

Excellent question.

One they never want to ask.

Heh.

Why would terrorists EVER lie, right?

======================================================================

