Just Point and LAUGH: David Frum SOUNDING the Alarm on a Second Trump Presidency Goes Oh SO Very Wrong

Oh, look. Another Democrat is setting off the sirens about Trump ... IF HE WINS IT WILL BE THE END!

David Frum might as well be a Democrat. Seriously. What a bunch of self-centered, self-important drivel.

Advertisement

Look at this:

A second Trump term would be far worse than the first, @davidfrum writes.



His political agenda would be driven by revenge—and could plunge the country into a constitutional crisis: https://t.co/cUKUOk5yYc — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) December 21, 2023

His article is called, 'The Danger Ahead.'

Da da DAAAAAAA!

We made the same face.

From The Atlantic:

A second Trump term would instantly plunge the country into a constitutional crisis more terrible than anything seen since the Civil War. Even in the turmoil of the 1960s, even during the Great Depression, the country had a functional government with the president as its head. However, the government cannot function with an indicted or convicted criminal as its head. The president would be an outlaw or on his way to becoming an outlaw. For his own survival, he would have to destroy the rule of law.

Just wait, it gets better. Or you know, worse.

He left out, DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA.

How many times is the Atlantic going to publish the same thing? — Daniel DePetris (@DanDePetris) December 21, 2023

As many times as their readers keep reading it. We assume those Trump-fear/hate clicks and taps are pretty damn lucrative.

David is just really worried the forever wars will stop.



The constitutional crisis is already bubbling but it is one Mr. Frum likes because it punishes his ideological enemies. https://t.co/2qGUKZKvQG — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 21, 2023

And we all know how much our neo-con warhawk friends love their wars.

======================================================================

Related:

So. VERY. Busted: Princeton TRIES Hiding Their DEI Website But Christopher Rufo Has ALL the Receipts

He's ALWAYS Sucked: RedSteeze Just Needs 1 Post to Shut Biden's SKEERY TRUMP THREAT Down and It's Perfect

John Hayward's NUCLEAR-Level Thread About WHY Biden's Poor Poll Numbers Mean More NOW a Brutal Must-Read

OUCH! Bad Legal Takes Hilariously HUMILIATES Ted Lieu for 'Rock Solid' Take on CO Removing Trump and LOL

Yemen Tells America to 'Bring It On' With Plane/Top Gun Video, There's Just One HILARIOUS Problem (Watch)

Advertisement

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.