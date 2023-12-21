'Horrified': Hoax Bomb Threats Made to Hundreds of Jewish Organizations Came From Outside...
NBC News' Ben Collins Triggered by Newspapers Covering Harvard Plagiarism Scandal
WaPo Staffers Who Accepted Buyouts Encouraged to Take Final Advantage of Merch Store...
'You Have to Pick': Kamala Harris Says She's 'in Favor' of the Second...
Guy Who Should Know Better Drops THE WORST Take on 'Courts Deciding Elections'...
Former Assistant US Attorney Says SCOTUS Will Rule 9-0 to Overturn Colorado's Trump...
Just Shut Up and Act: Robert De Niro Makes Bizarre Claim About Trump...
WHAT? Karine Jean-Pierre's New 'Jobs Created' Math Called Into Question
New York Times Makes Up Phrase to Avoid Saying 'Plagiarism' in Headline About...
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Just Got Even Better
Politifact Announces 2023 'Lie of the Year,' but Remember Their 2020 'Lie of...
So. VERY. Busted: Princeton TRIES Hiding Their DEI Website But Christopher Rufo Has...
He's ALWAYS Sucked: RedSteeze Just Needs 1 Post to Shut Biden's SKEERY TRUMP...
Maine Vote to Ban Gas-Powered Cars in Favor of EVs Postponed the Most...

Just Point and LAUGH: David Frum SOUNDING the Alarm on a Second Trump Presidency Goes Oh SO Very Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:40 PM on December 21, 2023
Twitter

Oh, look. Another Democrat is setting off the sirens about Trump ... IF HE WINS IT WILL BE THE END!

David Frum might as well be a Democrat. Seriously. What a bunch of self-centered, self-important drivel.

Advertisement

Look at this:

His article is called, 'The Danger Ahead.'

Da da DAAAAAAA!

We made the same face.

From The Atlantic:

A second Trump term would instantly plunge the country into a constitutional crisis more terrible than anything seen since the Civil War. Even in the turmoil of the 1960s, even during the Great Depression, the country had a functional government with the president as its head. However, the government cannot function with an indicted or convicted criminal as its head. The president would be an outlaw or on his way to becoming an outlaw. For his own survival, he would have to destroy the rule of law.

Just wait, it gets better. Or you know, worse.

From Trump himself and the people around him, we have a fair idea of a second Trump administration’s immediate priorities: (1) Stop all federal and state cases against Trump, criminal and civil. (2) Pardon and protect those who tried to overturn the 2020 election on Trump’s behalf. (3) Send the Department of Justice into action against Trump adversaries and critics. (4) End the independence of the civil service and fire federal officials who refuse to carry out Trump’s commands. (5) If these lawless actions ignite protests in American cities, order the military to crush them.

Recommended

NBC News' Ben Collins Triggered by Newspapers Covering Harvard Plagiarism Scandal
Brett T.
Advertisement

He left out, DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA.

As many times as their readers keep reading it. We assume those Trump-fear/hate clicks and taps are pretty damn lucrative.

And we all know how much our neo-con warhawk friends love their wars.

======================================================================

Related:

So. VERY. Busted: Princeton TRIES Hiding Their DEI Website But Christopher Rufo Has ALL the Receipts

He's ALWAYS Sucked: RedSteeze Just Needs 1 Post to Shut Biden's SKEERY TRUMP THREAT Down and It's Perfect

John Hayward's NUCLEAR-Level Thread About WHY Biden's Poor Poll Numbers Mean More NOW a Brutal Must-Read

OUCH! Bad Legal Takes Hilariously HUMILIATES Ted Lieu for 'Rock Solid' Take on CO Removing Trump and LOL

Yemen Tells America to 'Bring It On' With Plane/Top Gun Video, There's Just One HILARIOUS Problem (Watch)

Advertisement

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CIVIL WAR DAVID FRUM TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News' Ben Collins Triggered by Newspapers Covering Harvard Plagiarism Scandal
Brett T.
Guy Who Should Know Better Drops THE WORST Take on 'Courts Deciding Elections' That You Can Imagine
Coucy
'You Have to Pick': Kamala Harris Says She's 'in Favor' of the Second Amendment, BUT With a Catch
Amy Curtis
New York Times Makes Up Phrase to Avoid Saying 'Plagiarism' in Headline About Claudine Gay
Coucy
John Hayward's NUCLEAR-Level Thread About WHY Biden's Poor Poll Numbers Mean More NOW a Brutal Must-Read
Sam J.
Former Assistant US Attorney Says SCOTUS Will Rule 9-0 to Overturn Colorado's Trump Ballot Ruling
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC News' Ben Collins Triggered by Newspapers Covering Harvard Plagiarism Scandal Brett T.
Advertisement