So. VERY. Busted: Princeton TRIES Hiding Their DEI Website But Christopher Rufo Has ALL the Receipts

Well well well, what do we have here? Sounds like Princeton has been paying attention and watching what is happening in other Ivies across the country when it comes to DEI.

Unfortunately, this reaction is mockable and cowardly instead of them figuring out DEI is a horrible idolatry (let's call it what it is) and a literal danger to America.

This just feels like they were BUSTED.

Caught.

So they ran ... from Christopher Rufo.

After I tweeted a picture of Princeton's DEI website, university officials deleted the page and mobilized psychological support resources "to protect DEI practitioners." They're scared of their own reflection—and want to impose their dismal ideology on everyone else. pic.twitter.com/r0kbj3kRUi — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 20, 2023

Sorry, Princeton, "they/them," "she/they," "they/he," and "no pronouns" are all fake categories and should be ridiculed as such. No apologies. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 20, 2023

Savage.

Rar.

Just like Gay at Harvard, they're circling the wagons to protect their grift.



What do you suppose the average person in the DEI office at Princeton takes home each year?



$125K? $150K 🙁 — PhotobombingCow (@PhotobombingC) December 20, 2023

Big money in identity politics.

There always has been.

If @Princeton promotes and funds DEI ideology why would they delete the DEI website?



1. Are they ashamed of what they’ve created? OR

2. Is it that they KNOW that they are actually promoting racism and creating division?



They KNOW. They all know and now we all know. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 21, 2023

They all know that we all know.

They also likely know Harvard's applications are down this year ... bigly.

People want to be educated, not targeted and indoctrinated.

"The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” - George Orwell, 1984 — Kenny Howard (@God_winsforever) December 20, 2023

We must all simply point and laugh at these DEI clowns. Shame them and belittle them and their positions. — tom ferry (@AnonToothFairy) December 20, 2023

Maybe even put them out of business.

Hey, nothing really changes if there are no consequences for this sort of progressive garbage. Truth hurts.

