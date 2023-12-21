So. VERY. Busted: Princeton TRIES Hiding Their DEI Website But Christopher Rufo Has ALL the Receipts

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Just Got Even Better
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on December 21, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Well well well, what do we have here? Sounds like Princeton has been paying attention and watching what is happening in other Ivies across the country when it comes to DEI.

Unfortunately, this reaction is mockable and cowardly instead of them figuring out DEI is a horrible idolatry (let's call it what it is) and a literal danger to America. 

This just feels like they were BUSTED.

Caught.

So they ran ... from Christopher Rufo.

Savage.

Rar.

Big money in identity politics.

There always has been.

Sam J.
They all know that we all know.

They also likely know Harvard's applications are down this year ... bigly.

People want to be educated, not targeted and indoctrinated.

Maybe even put them out of business.

Hey, nothing really changes if there are no consequences for this sort of progressive garbage. Truth hurts.

