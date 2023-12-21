Maine Vote to Ban Gas-Powered Cars in Favor of EVs Postponed the Most...
He's ALWAYS Sucked: RedSteeze Just Needs 1 Post to Shut Biden's SKEERY TRUMP THREAT Down and It's Perfect

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on December 21, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden insisted Trump would be a threat to our democracy even as the Colorado SCOTUS voted to remove Trump from the ballot which is one of if not the MOST undemocratic things like, ever. And while we all know how absolutely stupid Karine Jean-Pierre's ... err ... Biden's tweets are in general, that one was a real stinker. 

That being said, RedSteeze was good enough to point out Biden has always been this way.

Always.

The only real difference is he had a bit less Botox back then.

There ya' go.

Yes. 

He's always sucked.

Duh.

Hitler breathed air, we all breathe air so that makes us all literally Hitler. Totally.

And snake oil salesmen are worse than used car salesmen. Just barely.

Yup. He also told a man in a wheelchair to stand up.

He's always been a disaster.

Sam J.
