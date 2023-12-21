He's ALWAYS Sucked: RedSteeze Just Needs 1 Post to Shut Biden's SKEERY TRUMP THREAT Down and It's Perfect

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden insisted Trump would be a threat to our democracy even as the Colorado SCOTUS voted to remove Trump from the ballot which is one of if not the MOST undemocratic things like, ever. And while we all know how absolutely stupid Karine Jean-Pierre's ... err ... Biden's tweets are in general, that one was a real stinker.

Advertisement

That being said, RedSteeze was good enough to point out Biden has always been this way.

Always.

The only real difference is he had a bit less Botox back then.

There ya' go.

He’s always been a rotten human being. Liar, corrupt, plagiarist, bully. Anyone who has followed his career knows that. — Herr Dr. Samaritan, AB, AB, MA, JD, PhD ABD (@DgFontanella) December 21, 2023

Yes.

He's always sucked.

Everyone is hitler — Eric (@EB21122) December 21, 2023

Duh.

Hitler breathed air, we all breathe air so that makes us all literally Hitler. Totally.

Hmmm scare tactics is all they have! — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) December 21, 2023

Always the snake oil salesman. — 🇺🇸😎 🎅 🎄U. Ben Took (@RotheHertel) December 21, 2023

And snake oil salesmen are worse than used car salesmen. Just barely.

...and put y'all back in chains!! Same guy! — Joe Fairbanks (@jcfairbanks14) December 21, 2023

Yup. He also told a man in a wheelchair to stand up.

He's always been a disaster.

======================================================================

Related:

John Hayward's NUCLEAR-Level Thread About WHY Biden's Poor Poll Numbers Mean More NOW a Brutal Must-Read

OUCH! Bad Legal Takes Hilariously HUMILIATES Ted Lieu for 'Rock Solid' Take on CO Removing Trump and LOL

Yemen Tells America to 'Bring It On' With Plane/Top Gun Video, There's Just One HILARIOUS Problem (Watch)

Queers for Palestine Learns the HARD WAY How Palestine REALLY Feels About Them and Sorry but LOL (Watch)

A Very NERVOUS Liz Cheney Tries Doubling Down on J6 Lies About Trump, Gets NUKED by Community Notes

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.