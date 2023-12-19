A Very NERVOUS Liz Cheney Tries Doubling Down on J6 Lies About Trump, Gets NUKED by Community Notes

Just Gets WORSE for IBM as MORE Leaks Expose Internal DEI Slides About...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Maybe Liz Cheney missed it, but nobody really cares what she has to say about much of anything, let alone January 6th. You'd think after Wyomingites brutally and savagely FIRED HER in an embarrassing, humiliating 40-point loss she'd learn to read the room and shut her trap but ... nope.

And it could be just this editor's imagination but she sure seems worried, nervous even. Suppose we'd be nervous too if we'd tried to manipulate the country to do Pelosi's dirty work and that dirty work may have failed.

Right now, Trump leads the Republican pack and is the likely GOP candidate.

Gotta love our pals in Community Notes who were more than happy to hold Liz accountable for trying to double down on her J6 BS. Everyone can see them here

Our favorite notes brought all the receipts:

Donald Trump was speaking at The Ellipse until 1:12 pm on January 6, 2021. His first call to support law enforcement and be peaceful came in the form of a tweet 26 minutes later, at 1:38 pm. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1346904110969315332

So he couldn't have just been sitting 'watching' the police officers getting attacked. She knows this, she also knows that people who still support her don't care about the details or the truth, they just want to hate on Trump so they love this little bit of red meat.

Other people who know better, not so much.

We saw Lying Crapsack open for Angry Beavers in 2010.

Disingenuous at best.

Wouldn't hold our breath on a legitimate answer to this question any time soon.

Because THAT'S who she is and THAT'S all she knows how to do.

======================================================================

