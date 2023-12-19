A Very NERVOUS Liz Cheney Tries Doubling Down on J6 Lies About Trump, Gets NUKED by Community Notes

Maybe Liz Cheney missed it, but nobody really cares what she has to say about much of anything, let alone January 6th. You'd think after Wyomingites brutally and savagely FIRED HER in an embarrassing, humiliating 40-point loss she'd learn to read the room and shut her trap but ... nope.

And it could be just this editor's imagination but she sure seems worried, nervous even. Suppose we'd be nervous too if we'd tried to manipulate the country to do Pelosi's dirty work and that dirty work may have failed.

Right now, Trump leads the Republican pack and is the likely GOP candidate.

On Jan 6, Trump thought it would help him to let police officers be violently attacked, so he did. He sat in the WH dining room and watched the attack on television, refusing for hours to tell the mob to leave the Capitol. That’s depravity. pic.twitter.com/MReMysC534 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) December 19, 2023

Gotta love our pals in Community Notes who were more than happy to hold Liz accountable for trying to double down on her J6 BS. Everyone can see them here.

Our favorite notes brought all the receipts:

Donald Trump was speaking at The Ellipse until 1:12 pm on January 6, 2021. His first call to support law enforcement and be peaceful came in the form of a tweet 26 minutes later, at 1:38 pm. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1346904110969315332

So he couldn't have just been sitting 'watching' the police officers getting attacked. She knows this, she also knows that people who still support her don't care about the details or the truth, they just want to hate on Trump so they love this little bit of red meat.

Other people who know better, not so much.

He DID tell them to leave or get arrested you lying crapsack. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) December 19, 2023

We saw Lying Crapsack open for Angry Beavers in 2010.

Why is Liz showing you an edited video?

The full video shows the police pepper spraying and using rubber bullets on peaceful protestors.

Liz is inciting violence, like democrats did with Floyd. — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) December 19, 2023

Disingenuous at best.

What about the new footage of a peaceful crowd being shot with teargas and pepper spray. Legitimate inquiry. — Glen Greeson (@GlenWeaponOfWar) December 19, 2023

Wouldn't hold our breath on a legitimate answer to this question any time soon.

Why do you keep lying? — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) December 19, 2023

Because THAT'S who she is and THAT'S all she knows how to do.

